Indonesia PC Market Grew 17.9% YoY and 6.1% QoQ in 2Q 2024

Indonesia’s PC market recorded 953k units of combined desktops, notebooks, and workstations shipped in Q2 2024, growing 17.9% over the year and 6.1% over the quarter.

Indonesia’s PC market year-over-year (YoY) growth was propelled by the 28.7% YoY growth of the consumer segment after the government lifted import restrictions that required importers to re-apply for all import licenses for certain commodities, one of which is notebooks. The import restrictions, planned to last from late 1Q 2024 to late 2Q 2024, were feared to hamper the growth of the Indonesian PC market.

With the earlier lifting of these restrictions (in mid-2Q 2024), vendors had more time to carry out the shipments to anticipate demand growth in early 3Q 2024, coinciding with the back-to-school moment. In addition, the absence of multinational vendor shipments during the implementation of import restrictions opens opportunities for local vendors to ramp up their shipment quantities, resulting in the growth of local vendors’ contribution to the total volume of consumer shipments.

The commercial segment, on the other hand, showed a 3.6% YoY decline. Growth in SMBs failed to compensate for the diminished government and education shipments. The decline was caused by the government switching its focus to holding concurrent executive and legislative elections. Apart from that, the decline in education shipments was due to the changes in the management of the Ministry of Education (MOE) Chromebook orders, which were previously handled centrally but were recently handed over to each province through the distribution of the Ministry’s Special Allocation Fund. Regional governments were able to utilize the funds for their needs and were not limited to spending on Chromebooks and IT devices only. Therefore, PC shipments to the education segment were smaller than in the past.

Mr. Theodorus Adiatma, Senior Market Analyst, IDC Indonesia

“Import restrictions that were expected to hamper the Indonesia PC Market growth did not prove to be the case, as shipments continued to show a positive trend over the year for the first two quarters in 2024”, said Mr. Theodorus Adiatma, Senior Market Analyst, IDC Indonesia. “The consumer segment consistently showcased positive performance and became the shipment driver in the first half of the year.”

