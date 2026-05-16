Indio Networks Drives Make in India Innovation with AI-Powered Networking and Global Connectivity Vision

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Indio Networks Pvt. Ltd., formerly Wifi-soft, delivers resilient networking solutions, serving 25+ million users globally with innovative, adaptive technologies, simplifying connectivity across Asia, Middle East, and America. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Rishikesh Ghare, Founder and CEO, Indio Networks Pvt. Ltd., shares insights on innovation, Make in India, AI-driven networking, and global growth vision.

Please give us an overview of Indio Networks and its journey so far.

Indio Networks is a proud Indian OEM and a product-based company headquartered in Pune. With over 20 years of industry presence, we have built a strong foundation in designing, developing, and manufacturing cutting-edge networking solutions entirely in India. What sets us apart is our commitment to Make in India, Design in India, and R&D in India for the world. Today, our products are deployed across more than 50 countries, with thousands of successful installations in India and globally. Over the years, we have positioned ourselves as a leading player in the wireless networking and IoT space, catering to diverse sectors including government projects, private enterprises, and public Wi-Fi deployments. Our journey has been driven by innovation, quality, and a strong belief in India’s technological potential.

What are the key focus areas and solutions offered by Indio Networks today?

At Indio Networks, we are focused on building affordable, scalable, and future-ready connectivity solutions. One of our key areas of innovation is developing low-cost wireless connectivity solutions, including those powered by satellite and emerging technologies. We are not only enabling connectivity across India but are also extending our solutions to developing regions, especially in Africa, where India is emerging as a global technology partner.

Our product portfolio includes Wi-Fi access points, switches, wireless routers, and a wide range of IoT solutions. What makes our offerings unique is that we develop both the hardware and software stack in-house, along with robust cloud platforms that enhance performance and usability. Our long-term vision is clear—to build a “Cisco of India” that can compete globally while delivering value-driven solutions.

How important is self-reliance in telecom and manufacturing for India?

Telecommunication is the backbone of India’s digital economy, and achieving self-reliance in this sector is absolutely critical. As a nation, we must move beyond dependency on global vendors and focus on building our own IP. At Indio Networks, we take pride in being among the few Indian companies that are developing core IP and conducting end-to-end R&D within the country. This ensures not only technological independence but also strengthens national security.

Our manufacturing capabilities have grown significantly over the years, allowing us to produce world-class products that meet global standards. By owning the entire ecosystem—from design to deployment—we are contributing to India’s vision of becoming a self-reliant and globally competitive technology hub.

Do you have any patented or unique technologies developed in India?

Indio Networks has developed several unique IP-driven solutions. One of our key differentiators lies in our focus on open standard networking technologies. Unlike many global players who follow a vendor lock-in approach, we believe in openness and interoperability. Our solutions are built on open standards, allowing seamless integration with other vendors’ systems. This gives customers greater flexibility, reduces dependency, and significantly lowers the total cost of ownership. This approach not only empowers customers but also fosters a more collaborative and innovative ecosystem within the networking industry.

How is Indio Networks integrating AI into its products?

AI is indeed becoming an integral part of modern technology, and at Indio Networks, we are actively embedding AI capabilities into our solutions. Our primary focus is on enhancing our cloud platforms with AI-driven analytics and intelligence. These platforms provide real-time insights into network performance, enabling customers to detect and address issues proactively. Given the increasing threats such as cyberattacks and phishing, our AI-powered systems help monitor network activities and automatically respond to potential threats, ensuring enhanced security. We are also working on a natural language-based reporting engine, where users can simply ask queries and receive detailed reports without navigating complex dashboards.

Additionally, our AI capabilities extend to predictive analytics, allowing us to forecast device failures and performance issues. For instance, in our energy monitoring solutions, AI helps predict potential failures, ensuring uninterrupted operations and improved efficiency.

Can you tell us about your partner ecosystem and customer support framework?

Our channel ecosystem is a strong pillar of our growth. We have a network of 80–90 channel partners supported by a robust distribution system. One of our key strengths is our ability to provide 24-hour RMA through our partners, ensuring minimal downtime for customers. We also offer 24/7 L3 support, which is critical for addressing complex technical issues. Being an Indian company, we provide localized support in regional languages, making our services more accessible and personalized.

Additionally, we are in the process of launching a certification program to train our partners not only on our products but also on broader networking technologies. This initiative will help build a skilled ecosystem and enhance the overall customer experience.

What is your warranty policy and product reliability like?

Our products come with a standard warranty of 3 to 5 years, depending on customer requirements. This includes access to our cloud platforms, which adds significant value. In terms of reliability, we are proud to say that many of our deployments have been running successfully for over 8 years without major issues. We have very low RMA rates, which reflects the quality and durability of our products. Our focus has always been on delivering robust, long-lasting solutions that customers can rely on.

How do you see the Indian market evolving, and what opportunities lie ahead?

The Indian market has undergone a massive transformation over the past decade. When we started in 2005, it was still in a nascent stage. However, since 2012–13, the growth has been exponential. With India being the world’s largest population, the demand for digital connectivity is only going to increase. The government’s strong push towards digital infrastructure and digital literacy is further accelerating this growth.

It is widely believed that every addition of 100 million internet users can contribute approximately 1% to the GDP. This highlights the immense potential of the telecom and networking sector. For companies like Indio Networks, this presents a significant opportunity to collaborate with both the government and private sectors in building next-generation infrastructure for India.

What message would you like to share with industry stakeholders and partners?

My message to the industry is simple—we must work together to build a strong and self-reliant technology ecosystem in India. Recent global events have shown that digital infrastructure is critical to national security. We cannot afford to depend entirely on external technologies.

Indian companies need to collaborate, innovate, and support each other to create world-class solutions. At Indio Networks, we are committed to this vision and are open to partnering with like-minded organizations. Together, we can not only strengthen India’s technological capabilities but also position ourselves as a global leader in networking and connectivity solutions.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Indio

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