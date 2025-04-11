Indie Game Utsav and Comic Con India Reveal the Biggest Steam Sale of Indian Games Ever

- Advertisement -

Indie Game Utsav, India’s only PC and console-focussed game developer event, and Comic Con India have partnered for the Comic Con X Indie Game Utsav Steam Sale. Over 110 made-in-India and Indian-origin PC games will be available at deep discounts up to 80 percent. The Comic Con X Indie Game Utsav Steam Sale is from April 10, 11pm IST to April 20, 11pm IST. And, in a first for Indian-made games, this sale will be featured on the global frontpage of Steam from April 18 to 20.

You can check out the page for yourself right here:

https://store.steampowered.com/sale/ComiconxIndianGameUtsav

The Comic Con X Indie Game Utsav Steam Sale will also coincide with the on-ground debut of Indie Game Utsav at Mumbai Comic Con 2025. The inaugural edition of Indie Game Utsav will showcase over 40 high-quality PC and console indie games to audiences at Maruti Suzuki Arena presents Mumbai Comic Con powered by Crunchyroll from April 12 to 13, 2025 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.

Indie Game Utsav is supported by Intel, Xbox, Xsolla, Specter, and Nodwin Gaming. IGDA India (International Game Developers Association) is Indie Game Utsav’s Community Partner.

Mr. Avichal Singh, Co-Founder and Game Director of Nodding Heads Games and Project Director of Indie Game Utsav

“This Steam Sale is our way of giving Indian games a wider audience,” says Mr. Avichal Singh, Co-Founder and Game Director of Nodding Heads Games and Project Director of Indie Game Utsav. “I’m grateful for Nodwin’s and Valve’s support to surface Indian games to the world.”

Mr. Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and MD, NODWIN Gaming

“We’ve always believed that Indian indie game creators have something truly special to offer, and their games deserve to be in the hands of more players,” says Mr. Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and MD of NODWIN Gaming. “This is just one step in a larger effort to support that ecosystem, and it’s great to see a platform like Valve share that vision for building a stronger PC gaming community in India.”

Highlights of the Comic Con X Indie Game Utsav Steam Sale include the solo-developed Bao Bao’s Cozy Laundromat, viral episodic series Fears to Fathom, cerebral card collection game Kurukshetra, critically-acclaimed action game Raji: An Ancient Epic, cosy adventure The Palace on the Hill and horror hit Kamla to name a few.

Along with this, several up and coming made-in-India Steam games will be front-and-centre for international audiences to wishlist from a wide variety of genres ranging from strategy to adventure. These include Abashed, Appa, Cosmic Race Galactic Showdown, Detective Dotson, Fishbowl, Frontier Paladin, Mukti, Sojourn Past, Spook-A-Boo, and many more.

