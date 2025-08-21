India’s workforce goes AI-First as Frontier Firms lead the transformation – Microsoft Work Trend Index 2025

- Advertisement -

A transformative shift is underway in how Indian organizations are preparing for the future of work. According to the India findings of Microsoft’s 2025 Work Trend Index, Indian leaders are moving with confidence and urgency to integrate AI across their organizations, with 93% intending to use AI agents to extend workforce capabilities in the next 12-18 months.

Frontier Firms are redefining the rules of productivity at scale

India’s most forward-looking organizations—what Microsoft calls Frontier Firms—are leading the charge in reimagining work. These firms are not just adopting AI; they’re redesigning operations around human-agent collaboration. With 59% of leaders already using AI agents to automate workstreams or business processes across entire teams, the shift from traditional hierarchies to fluid, adaptive structures is well underway. This transformation is enabling organizations to scale with agility, speed, and purpose.

Mr. Puneet Chandok, President, Microsoft India & South Asia

Speaking at an event to launch the India report, Mr. Puneet Chandok, President, Microsoft India & South Asia, commented on India’s readiness to lead an AI-powered future of work: “India is firmly in its AI-first era, with AI agility accelerating at an unprecedented pace. We’re seeing a workforce that’s not just adopting AI, but embedding it into the fabric of everyday work—leveraging its speed, precision, and 24/7 availability to drive meaningful transformation. Leaders are scaling operations with AI emerging as a true thought partner—fuelling creativity, fast-tracking decisions, and redefining collaboration. This shift is turning AI’s promise into proof and profitability—powered by productivity, innovation, and a fundamentally new way of working. India’s frontier firms are already taking shape. Built on intelligence-on-tap and hybrid teams of humans and agents, these organizations scale faster, operate with agility, and deliver value at speed. The blueprint for the future of work is being written right here.”

Leadership signals a strategic reset

Indian business leaders are making bold moves in response to AI’s acceleration. An overwhelming 90% say this is a pivotal year to rethink core strategies and operations—the highest globally. With 64% prioritizing productivity gains and 93% confident they’ll use digital agents to expand workforce capacity in the next 12–18 months, leadership is clearly embracing AI as a strategic lever for transformation. The focus is shifting from incremental change to foundational reinvention.

Organizations are creating new roles for an AI-Powered future

As AI becomes embedded in daily workflows, organizations are preparing for a new generation of roles. From Agent Bosses and AI Workflow Designers to Software Operators, the org chart is being rewritten. In fact, 92% of leaders say their company is considering adding AI-specific roles, and 57% expect teams to build multi-agent systems to automate complex tasks. This signals a move toward dynamic, AI-integrated teams where every employee becomes an architect of change.

Skilling is the cornerstone of transformation

To support this evolution, organizations are doubling down on skilling. 51% of leaders cite upskilling as their top priority over the next 12–18 months, with 63% of managers expecting AI training to become a core team responsibility within five years. This isn’t just about technical proficiency—it’s about building AI fluency, ethical awareness, and cross-functional agility to enable seamless human-agent collaboration across business functions.

India is poised for future readiness

The findings underscore India’s readiness to lead in the AI-powered future. With 66% of employees and 80% of leaders already familiar with AI agents, and a workforce eager to treat AI as both a thought partner and a productivity tool, the foundation is strong. As organizations prioritize expanding capacity with digital labor and embrace new ways of working, India is not just adapting to change—it’s shaping it.

Global AI adoption and impact

Microsoft 365 Copilot apps have surpassed 100 million monthly active users, making it the fastest-adopted product in Microsoft 365 history. Across all Microsoft products, over 800 million monthly active users are engaging with AI-powered features. In FY25 alone, customers created over 3 million AI agents using Copilot Studio and SharePoint, with over 1 million custom agents built in the last quarter, reflecting a 130% quarter-over-quarter growth. More than 230,000 organizations are actively using Copilot Studio to build and deploy custom agents.

Customer and partner perspectives

Speaking at a panel discussion at the event, leaders from Microsoft and its customers and partners in India shared their reflections on the shift with AI.

Ms. Himani Agrawal, Chief Partner Officer, Microsoft India

Ms. Himani Agrawal, Chief Operating Officer, Microsoft India and South Asia emphasized, “Today, we’re not just leading businesses—we’re leading them with AI. This isn’t a simple tech upgrade; it’s a cultural transformation rooted in continuous learning, application, refinement, and scale. Our ambition is to empower every organization to become a frontier firm. With the ability to create AI agents, teams are now saving time and driving meaningful impact—every single day.”

Mr. Manpreet Singh Ahuja, Chief Digital Officer, PwC India,

Mr. Manpreet Singh Ahuja, Chief Digital Officer, PwC India, “PwC was one of the first large firms to make a billion-dollar commitment at a time when the world was still debating whether AI could deliver real ROI. That investment was primarily aimed at transforming us into an AI-first organization. In India around 30,000 employees were given access to an ai platform, and within just seven months of launch, we saw a 70% adoption rate. Today, our leaders are hands-on with AI, and we’re seeing deeper returns and tangible impact from that commitment.”

Mr. Rajesh Kumar R, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, LTIMindtree

Mr. Rajesh Kumar R, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, LTIMindtree said, “We set out to infuse AI into every aspect of the employee experience—embedding it into the systems of engagement people interact with daily. Our vision is to provide every employee with a digital companion, starting right from onboarding. We’re also fostering citizen-led development of AI agent solutions. AI isn’t just a tool—it’s a coworker. Everyone has the opportunity to build with it, and benefit from it.”

Ms. Poornima Sathy, Global Solutioning Head, Cognizant shared, “Our vision has always been to cultivate AI literacy and AI curiosity across our global workforce. Through our Synapse program, we’ve made a bold commitment to empower 1 million people with AI fluency globally. We believe AI should be accessible, intuitive, and transformative for every associate. From an operating model perspective, we’ve moved beyond viewing AI and automation as isolated productivity tools. Today, they form a seamless continuum. When we design workflows, it’s an orchestration of human effort, automation, generative AI agents, autonomous agents—and even ambient intelligence. The real opportunity lies in understanding the anatomy of a process and blending the right elements to craft efficient, effective solutions. We’re seeing that transformation take root. For many of our employees, Copilot isn’t just a tool—it’s become a way of life.”

As AI adoption accelerates, Indian enterprises are no longer experimenting—they’re operationalizing AI at scale. India is signaling a decisive shift: the leadership mindset, workforce readiness, and operational appetite are all in place to turn AI ambition into impact.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Microsoft

