India’s Video Creator Boom – 5 Trends Reshaping the Digital Economy – Western Digital

By Mr. Owais Mohammed, Director of Sales for MEA and India at Western Digital

India’s booming creator economy has become a major economic force, influencing more than $350 billion in consumer spending each year, with projections pointing to over $1 trillion by 2030 as per a recent report. At the WAVES Summit in Mumbai (May 2025), the Indian Prime Minister said that it is the right time to reiterate India’s vision of ‘Create in India, Create for the World’, underlining how the country’s creative and digital prowess is shaping a new era of innovation and global influence.

As the Prime Minister said, India has much more to offer; with its population of over a billion people, it has a billion plus stories to tell. And these stories increasingly come to life through reels and shorts — as highlighted by a recent survey across 33 Indian cities. Short-form content emerging as a driver of social media consumption, seems to underscore how storytelling now lies at the heart of India’s booming digital creator economy.

But have you ever wondered what helps powers this creative boom? The answer is data. Every reel, vlog and livestream adds to the massive volume of data that India generates daily, driving a new need for reliable, scalable and secure storage infrastructure. Without a dependable storage infrastructure, the creator economy’s impressive growth could soon reach its limits.

Here are 5 data-centric trends reshaping India’s video economy:

Terabytes of video data are being created daily: From raw 4K reels to long livestreams, creators in India are generating massive amounts of personal video libraries annually. This surge in data underscores the need for high-capacity, high-performance drives that can keep up with creators’ ever-growing content pipelines. Storage is a creator’s best friend: Today, storage goes beyond simply saving files. It can play a crucial role in the creative workflow by enabling fast, seamless access for editing, securing content for collaboration and providing backups for long-term archiving. Creators now depend on a seamless blend of performance, capacity and reliability to stay productive. Network attached storage (NAS) & Redundant array of independent disks (RAID) solutions are a creator’s ally: Unlike basic external drives, WD Red® Plus and Pro NAS HDDs are built to handle continuous workloads and multiple users simultaneously. These purpose-built solutions are engineered for dynamic, collaborative production environments helping ensure high capacity, 24×7 reliability, and efficient data sharing for creator teams.

Similarly, external direct-attached storage (DAS) devices like G-DRIVE® and G-RAID® solutions with enterprise-class HDDs can offer reliable, high-capacity performance in a premium, aluminum enclosure design. These solutions are perfect for fast backups and seamless content access. It can complement NAS systems, creating an integrated ecosystem for every stage of the creative workflow.

Rising costs make efficiency critical: With the rise of video data and the corresponding increase of storage capacity needed, the costs of managing IT infrastructures including energy consumption, bandwidth, and hardware maintenance are also growing. For creators, this can mean higher expenses for storing, backing up, and transferring large video files. Choosing efficient storage solutions that offer proven reliability, fast data transfer, and massive capacity can help reduce costs and downtime. As content volumes continue to grow, adopting efficient drives and optimizing data workflows can be essential to sustain long-term creative productivity and profitability. Storage will define the next phase of growth: Asthe national IT infrastructure will further develop, tier-2 and 3 cities provide growth opportunities for India’s entire media and entertainment sector. More companies are embracing this trend, and work with regional creators that tell locally resonating stories. Storage can be the backbone for these creators to scale their operations and help ensure that millions of videos can be discovered and streamed without interruptions. High-capacity HDDs specifically can be essential to store, manage, and deliver the country’s growing content library and support India’s ₹500-billion creator economy.

Behind a successful creator there often lies a robust ecosystem of HDD storage that often goes unnoticed but is an essential tool for growth and innovation. While creators take center stage, their success can depend on unseen support systems. To fully unleash the power of India’s video-driven economy, content and data needs capacity, dependability, and performance to help thrive.

