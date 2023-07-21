India’s Top IT Decision Makers Come Together For Zoho Corp.’s CIO Meet ’23

- Advertisement - -

Zoho Corporation announced that over 200 of the country’s top IT leaders convened at the company’s headquarters for the CIO Meet ’23, an event focused on discussing the challenges and solutions of the modern-day digital enterprise. The participants, who are members of CIO Klub, India’s largest community of chief information officers (CIOs), engaged with Zoho Corp.’s senior leadership. This first-of-its-kind event featured vital, timely, and visionary conversations about the development of enterprise IT in India.

At this event, Zoho Corp. hosted CIO Klub’s community of CIOs, chief information security officers and chief digital officers from across the country to foster homegrown businesses that align with government-led initiatives such as Make In India. In his keynote, Mr. Sridhar Vembu, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Zoho Corp, a company that generates over a billion dollars in revenue annually, shared the journey of growth and development of ManageEngine and Zoho, the two main divisions of the company.

Sridhar Vembu, co-founder and CEO, Zoho Corp.

“The world is witnessing an unexpected pace for digital transformation. As IT and business solution providers, the need to stay on top of these changes is more vital than ever. IT teams across the globe have evolved into decision makers in addition to being problem solvers. And while issues with the economy and talent scarcity loom, it is now even more challenging to allocate investments to boost and enhance digital infrastructure. At Zoho Corp., innovation and R&D are at the core of what we do. Tapping into the wealth of technical minds across the country enables us to develop best-in-class solutions to tackle today’s IT industry conundrum,” said Sridhar Vembu, co-founder and CEO, Zoho Corp.

CIO Meet ’23 participation included members from the community’s Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad and Kerala chapters who represent different industry verticals including health care, banking and finance, manufacturing and pharmaceuticals. Several interesting and relevant topics were discussed including cloud services, generative AI implementation and the evolution of the role of IT teams in organisations following the pandemic.

Umesh Mehta, President of the CIO Klub Governing Body.

“We, at the CIO Klub, are constantly on a mission to identify state-of-the-art technology and services that can cater to and significantly enhance our members’ organisations. As we approach our 16th anniversary, we’ve decided it’s time to enhance our contributions to put India on the global IT map; as well as to align with our Prime Ministers’ ‘Made in India’ campaign for brands that are loyal to their roots. It was an honour to meet Mr. Vembu and hear him discuss the lessons he learned from building Zoho Corp., and his thoughts on the development of the modern enterprise. It was an enlightening experience to connect with numerous seasoned business leaders under one roof to share and learn from their resourceful experience of technological transformation,” said Umesh Mehta, President of the CIO Klub Governing Body.

The CIO Klub members were also given a tour of the Zoho campus in Chennai, followed by a detailed presentation on the inception and impact of Zoho Schools of Learning, an alternative programme to conventional college education, and Zoho labs, the company’s research and development centre.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.