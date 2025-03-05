India’s Tablet Market Grew by 42.8% YoY in 2024 to 5.73 Million Units – IDC

- Advertisement -

The India tablet market (inclusive of detachable and slates) shipped 5.73 million units in 2024, up 42.8% year-over-year (YoY), according to new data from the (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker. The detachable and slate tablet categories grew by 30% YoY and 47.2% YoY, respectively. The market, however, declined by 17% YoY in 4Q2024 due to delays in some government manifesto deals.

The consumer segment grew by 19.2% YoY in 2024, driven by strong eTailer promotions, discounts, and cashback offers. Samsung led the eTailer channel in 2024 with a share of 24.4%. The commercial segment grew by 69.7% YoY, fueled by a remarkable 104.5% YoY growth in the Education segment driven by increased government-funded education projects despite a 9.9% YoY decline in the Very Large business (VLB) segment.

“With Android tablets getting better cameras, software updates, and app integration, tablets are becoming the device of choice for light productivity and entertainment and attracting a certain section of PC buyers. Despite more than 60% of shipments continued to be entry-level tablets (<=US$300), the ASP (average selling price) increased from US$309 in FY2023 to US$336 in FY2024 in the consumer segment. With rising component costs resulting in an increase in notebook PC prices, tablets are becoming an attractive option for customers,” said Mr. Priyansh Tiwari, research analyst, IDC India & South Asia.

Top 5 Company Highlights:

Samsung led the market with a 42.6% share in 2024 as it led in both commercial and consumer segments, with shares of 51.1% and 32.1%, respectively. Samsung maintained its leadership with a share of 35.5% in 4Q24 with its strong presence in public sector education projects, its good push across consumer channels, and a heavy inventory push during online sales.

Acer Group stood second with an 18.7% share in 2024. It did very well in the commercial segment, with a share of 32.8%, as it fulfilled several key government and education deals. The vendor held a share of 8.9% in 4Q24.

Apple stood third with an 11% share in 2024. It did well in both commercial and consumer segments, growing by 45.3%YoY and 4.7% YoY, respectively. Its growth in the commercial segment was driven by increased adoption of iPads by top management in enterprise and government ministries, along with FMCG companies. The vendor held a share of 18.1% in 4Q24.

Lenovo stood fourth with a 9% share in 2024. Its consumer segment showed a healthy 18.6% YoY growth driven by strong demand for its models priced between $150 and $250 primarily in the e-tailer channel. The vendor held a share of 12.5% in 4Q24.

Xiaomi also stood fourth with a 9% share and 101.7% YoY growth. The growth came from strong 3Q24 shipments with a 27.3% share of the total consumer market. Its focus on offline and eTailer channels along with new launches led to this growth. The vendor held a share of 10.5% in 4Q24.

Mr. Bharath Shenoy, Research Manager, IDC India & South Asia.

Commenting on the outlook, Mr. Bharath Shenoy, research manager, Devices Research, IDC India, South Asia said, “The commercial tablet continues to remain as a popular computing device in several big-ticket manifesto deals. The acceptance of tablets in verticals such as FMCG, hospitality, BFSI, etc., is also on the rise as it is seen as a portable productivity device. With AI-powered tablets expected to be launched in coming months, the tablet market is expected to maintain its growth momentum in the consumer segment as well.”

