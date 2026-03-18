India’s SMBs Could Unlock $18B a Year, But Legacy Tech Holding Them Back – New HP Report

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Small and medium businesses (SMBs) could unlock up to $18 billion in annual productivity gains by modernizing print workflows and adopting secure, and connected systems. However, many SMBs in India are currently losing significant productivity due to outdated systems, inefficient document workflows, and overlooked print security risks, according to HP Inc.’s latest report, The Workflow Wakeup: How Unexpected Tech Can Help Future-Proof Small and Medium Businesses – India Findings. Based on extensive global research, the Report highlights how these inefficiencies drain budgets, slow operations, and contribute to employee burnout.

Ms. Ipsita Dasgupta, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, HP India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh

“MSMEs contribute nearly 30% of India’s GDP and are central to the country’s economy. As India continues to digitize, helping these businesses adopt smarter technologies in their everyday operations must remain a priority so they can fully participate in the country’s growth story. Strengthening their technology foundations will help them operate more productively, compete at scale, and accelerate India’s journey toward becoming a globally competitive digital economy,” said Ms. Ipsita Dasgupta, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, HP India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

SMBs Are Working Harder — But Not Smarter

India’s SMBs are operating under growing strain. Nearly half (49%) of IT leaders say their teams are constantly “putting out fires” caused by legacy systems, limiting their ability to focus on modernization and strategic initiatives. At the same time, 52% of IT leaders and 61% of business leaders report that they are working harder rather than more efficiently, underscoring how operational friction is constraining growth. Manual processes continue to slow productivity. 62% of knowledge workers in Indian SMBs say they spend too much time on tasks that could be automated. Meanwhile, 58% of IT leaders report that print-related issues consume more support time than they should — diverting resources from higher-value work.

Mr. Satish Kumar, Senior Director, Print Category, HP India

“This report highlights that the real challenge for SMBs isn’t just outdated hardware — it’s the everyday workflow friction that slows teams down,” added Mr. Satish Kumar, Senior Director, Print Category, HP India. “Many SMBs are still managing manual processes, driver issues, and disconnected systems that pull IT teams into constant troubleshooting. When printing is integrated into smart, AI-enabled workflows, it stops being a burden and starts driving efficiency. It streamlines operations, strengthens data protection, and gives leaders the visibility and control they need to grow.”

Smart Print Delivers, But Most SMBs Haven’t Made the Shift Yet

While challenges persist, the report also shows strong momentum toward smarter solutions in India. 84% of IT leaders say smart printing reduces strain on IT teams, freeing them to focus on strategic priorities, while 90% of business leaders report strong return on investment from smart print solutions.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / HP

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