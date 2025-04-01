India’s Security Innovations Take Global Stage – Sparsh CCTV at IndiaSoft 2025

- Advertisement -

IndiaSoft 2025, co-located with the India Electronics Expo and Convergence India Expo, emerged as a global hub for technological advancements, bringing together over 1,500 IT and tech companies and international delegates from across the world. As a premier networking event, it provided a dynamic platform for industry leaders to explore cutting-edge innovations, foster strategic alliances, and highlight India’s growing leadership in technology and security.

Sparsh CCTV: Leading the Way in Innovation & Security

Sparsh CCTV, India’s pioneering brand in surveillance solutions, made a powerful impact at IndiaSoft 2025. At Hall 4, Booth D140, Sparsh showcased its latest indigenous security solutions, reaffirming its commitment to innovation, cyber-secure surveillance, and AI-powered security technologies. The company’s presence at the event set new benchmarks in the industry, reinforcing India’s position as a global leader in electronic security solutions.

Mr. Sanjeev Sehgal, Founder & MD of Sparsh CCTV, engaged in insightful discussions with business leaders, technology experts, and policymakers from around the world, emphasizing India’s potential as a key hub for electronic security and surveillance technology.

Global Recognition & Industry Engagement

IndiaSoft 2025 was more than just an exhibition—it was a global stage for transforming ideas into business opportunities. Sparsh CCTV’s booth attracted immense interest from international delegates, including representatives from Russia, Japan, Africa, Bhutan, Korea, and beyond, all witnessing firsthand how Made in India security solutions are shaping the future of surveillance worldwide.

Showcasing Next-Gen Security Solutions

At IndiaSoft 2025, Sparsh CCTV reinforced its leadership in smart surveillance with an impressive lineup of AI-powered and cyber-secure security solutions designed for global applications. Key highlights included:

Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) – AI-driven technology optimizing urban traffic control and safety.

– AI-driven technology optimizing urban traffic control and safety. AI-Driven Smart Cameras (Gold & Silver Series) – Featuring real-time analytics and automated threat detection.

– Featuring real-time analytics and automated threat detection. Advanced Mobility Surveillance – Cutting-edge solutions for transport and fleet security.

– Cutting-edge solutions for transport and fleet security. 4G/5G/Wi-Fi Surveillance – Edge AI-powered cameras with 4K resolution and cloud storage.

– Edge AI-powered cameras with 4K resolution and cloud storage. Mission-Ready Mobile Cameras – Designed for law enforcement, smart cities, and disaster management, featuring live streaming, facial recognition, long battery life, and the Shwaanetra Dog Mount Camera .

– Designed for law enforcement, smart cities, and disaster management, featuring . Integrated Command & Control Center (ICCC) – Centralized security management with video analytics, building automation, fire & smoke detection, and advanced VMS.

These innovations position Sparsh CCTV at the forefront of the global surveillance industry, addressing evolving security challenges with state-of-the-art AI-driven solutions.

Showcasing STQC-Certified Surveillance Products

Sparsh CCTV’s display featured an extensive range of next-generation security products, ensuring top-tier cybersecurity and performance:

✅ 2MP/4MP/5MP/4K Dome Cameras

✅ 2MP/4MP/5MP/4K Bullet Cameras

✅ 2MP/4MP/5MP PTZ Cameras

✅ Explosion-Proof Bullet Cameras

✅ Explosion-Proof PTZ Cameras

✅ Network Video Recorders (NVRs)

These STQC-certified solutions highlight Sparsh CCTV’s unwavering focus on cybersecurity, reliability, and global precision in surveillance.

Strengthening India’s Global Security Footprint

IndiaSoft 2025 reaffirmed India’s growing influence in security technology. The overwhelming response from global delegates reinforced Sparsh CCTV’s vision to make India a global powerhouse in surveillance solutions, addressing modern security challenges with homegrown innovation.

Mr. Sanjeev Sehgal, Founder & MD, Sparsh CCTV

“We are incredibly proud to represent India’s technological excellence on a global platform. The enthusiasm and engagement from international partners validate our mission to build a smarter, safer world with indigenous security solutions,” said Mr. Sanjeev Sehgal, Founder & MD, Sparsh CCTV.

Sparsh CCTV extends its sincere gratitude to all visitors, partners, and industry stakeholders who engaged with us at IndiaSoft 2025. Your support and collaboration continue to inspire us to push the boundaries of security innovation.

