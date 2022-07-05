India’s Rapidly growing edtech brand Infinity Learn introduces ‘Infinity Learn Festival’

- Advertisement -

Education of good quality must become accessible to all, be affordable and should lead to a positive transformation in an individual’s outlook, societal cohesion and inclusivity. With its first year of operations completed, the Rapidly Growing EdTech brand Infinity Learn (backed by Asia’s Largest Education Group), now extends the opportunity to get good learning to more learners and with an affordable pricing . Learners will not only get a chance to experience the accessibility and affordability, they can now explore the platform with the ‘Infinity Learn Festival’ at just Rs 249 starting July 04, 2022; even before committing to pay for courses and learn.

The ‘Infinity Learn Festival’ (valid till July 30th, 2022) aims to augment its pre-existing portfolio of Infinity Learn offerings by expanding the festival on a bigger scale. This festival captures this liveliness by going the extra mile to ensure a holistic learning experience. The Infinity Learn Festival will not only include self-learning but will also cover a variety of live courses, available for a limited period at the lowest prices ever. With the idea of catering to a large group of learners, the festival celebrates the love of learning, keeping the curiosity alive, and Infinity Learn’s unwavering commitment to redefining the way students learn by blending world-class content with hi-tech solutions.

Mr. Ujjwal Singh, CEO and President of Infinity Learn

Ujjwal Singh, CEO and President of Infinity Learn, said, “Infinity Learn works on the principle of delivering the right teaching at the right time to all its learners. All learning needs are unique, and we do everything to ensure that they are met. We ensure our infrastructure process helps our teachers at imparting good teaching and learning which our learners appreciate. With Infinity Learn Festival, we aim at bringing inclusivity to those learners who do not have accessibility of learning at affordable pricing. This is a chance for them to explore our platform and experience loveable teaching.”

