India’s PC market will grow 6% in 2025, driven by AI and demand from tier-two and tier-three cities – Canalys

According to the latest research by Canalys, now part of Omdia, Indian PC (excluding tablet) shipments grew 13% year on year in Q1 2025, reaching 3.3 million units. The growth was driven by a 21% increase in notebook shipments to 2.4 million units, while desktop shipments declined 3% to 906,000 units. Notebooks remain the cornerstone of India’s digital acceleration, fueled by the rise of hybrid workstyles and productivity needs for both consumers and businesses. Elsewhere, Indian tablet shipments faced a significant annual decline of 24% to 1.0 million units. The overall PC market is projected to grow 6% in 2025, surpassing 15 million units, while tablet shipments are expected to contract by 8%. Growth is expected to accelerate in 2026, driven by refresh cycle spillover and AI readiness mandates.

AI-capable notebooks continued to gain momentum in Q1 2025, posting 253% year-on-year growth, albeit from a small base. Premium notebook shipments (models costing over US$1,000) rose by 49%, reflecting strong demand for high-performance devices from both consumer and commercial users. “Enterprises increasingly view AI as a core feature, while consumers are turning to premium PCs for their multi-use value,” said Mr. Ashweej Aithal, Senior Analyst at Canalys, now part of Omdia. Commercial PC shipments grew 11%, powered by strong demand from enterprises, though government demand remained soft. The consumer segment performed even better, with shipments up 16%, driven by aggressive Republic Day promotions and strong March-end shipments across channels. The offline retail space saw renewed activity, thanks to vendor investments in brand stores and increased large-format retail presence.”

“The Indian tablet market saw more mixed results,” said Aithal. “The consumer segment grew by 21% year on year, helped by strong back-to-school campaigns on online platforms and a renewed vendor focus on offline presence. On the other hand, the commercial tablet market declined by 54%, mainly due to delays in government and education tenders, which have slowed down institutional demand this quarter. But the outlook remains optimistic, as the education segment is expected to become the biggest contributor to tablet growth by the end of 2025.”

Tier-two and tier-three cities are rapidly emerging as the next big growth engines for India’s PC industry – no longer just peripheral markets but core to its future. “As digital awareness deepens and access to education, broadband and e-services expands, consumers in these cities are turning to PCs for productivity, learning and entertainment,” said Aithal. “These users are value-conscious, displaying more deliberate and research-driven purchasing behavior that prioritizes performance, durability and after-sales service in addition to device cost.”

2025 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for India’s PC and tablet market. While overall growth is expected to be moderate at 2%, several key trends are likely to define the landscape:

AI-capable PCs will move from niche to mainstream as more enterprises integrate them into their procurement strategies.

Consumer demand is expected to hold steady, supported by online and offline channel synergy and the ongoing rise of tier-two and tier-three cities.

Government initiatives, such as the PLI scheme, will start showing visible manufacturing gains, with more brands likely to announce “Make in India” expansion plans.

With refresh cycles gaining pace, gaming and premium devices are set to play a stronger role, even as geopolitical and economic uncertainties may temper commercial spending in some sectors.

“Overall, 2025 will be a bridge year – setting the foundation for a more decisive shift toward AI adoption, localization and value-driven demand in 2026,” said Aithal.

India desktop and notebook forecast Canalys PC forecast: 2024 to 2026 Segment 2024

shipments 2025

shipments 2026

shipments 2025

annual

growth 2026

annual

growth Consumer 6,026 6,174 6,435 2.5% 4.2% Commercial 7,197 7,768 8,529 7.9% 9.8% Government 262 274 308 4.6% 12.5% Education 592 736 754 24.3% 2.5% Total 14,077 14,952 16,026 6.2% 7.2% Note: Unit shipments in thousands. Percentages may not add up to 100% due to rounding.

Source: Canalys forecast, PC Analysis, May 2025

India tablet forecast

Canalys PC forecast: 2024 to 2026 Segment 2024

shipments 2025

shipments 2026

shipments 2025

annual

growth 2026

annual

growth Consumer 2,830 2,919 3,072 3.2% 5.3% Commercial 559 553 582 -1.0% 5.2% Government 165 170 179 2.9% 5.3% Education 2,475 1,922 2,154 -22.3% 12.1% Total 6,028 5,563 5,986 -7.7% 7.6% Note: Unit shipments in thousands. Percentages may not add up to 100% due to rounding.

Source: Canalys forecast, PC Analysis, May 2025

India desktop and notebook shipments (market share and annual growth)

Canalys PC Market Pulse: Q1 2025 Vendor Q1 2025

shipments Q1 2025

market share Q1 2024

shipments Q1 2024

market share Annual

growth HP 966 28.9% 923 31.3% 4.6% Lenovo 626 18.8% 464 15.7% 34.8% Acer 529 15.8% 474 16.1% 11.5% Dell 445 13.3% 440 14.9% 1.3% Apple 236 7.1% 137 4.6% 73.0% Others 535 16.0% 515 17.4% 3.9% Total 3,337 100.0% 2,952 100.0% 13.0% Note: Unit shipments in thousands. Percentages may not add up to 100% due to rounding.

Source: Canalys PC Analysis (sell-in shipments), May 2025

India tablet shipments (market share and annual growth)

Canalys PC market pulse: Q1 2025 Vendor Q1 2025

shipments Q1 2025

market share Q1 2024

shipments Q1 2024

market share Annual

growth Samsung 309 29.9% 464 34.4% -33.4% Apple 163 15.8% 128 9.5% 26.8% Lenovo 125 12.1% 107 8.0% 16.1% Xiaomi 113 11.0% 100 7.4% 12.6% Acer 95 9.2% 290 21.5% -67.2% Others 227 22.0% 258 19.2% -12.1% Total 1,031 100.0% 1,348 100.0% -23.5% Note: Unit shipments in thousands. Percentages may not add up to 100% due to rounding.

Source: Canalys PC Analysis (sell-in shipments), May 2025

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Canalys

