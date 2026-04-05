India’s PC market sets record in 2025 as rising costs clouds 2026 outlook – Omdia

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The latest research from Omdia shows that India’s PC market (excluding tablets) grew 17% year on year in Q4 2025, reaching 4.0 million units, driven largely by strong notebook demand. Notebook shipments reached 3.2 million units, growing 22%, supported by festive demand, strong online promotions, and year-end inventory push across retail and e-commerce channels. Desktop shipments grew 2% to 871,000 units, supported by steady enterprise and institutional procurement. The tablet market also recorded modest growth in the quarter, reaching 1.1 million units, up 3%, as consumer demand and promotions offset weaker education deployments.

The strong fourth quarter capped a record year for India’s PC market in 2025, with shipments reaching 15.9 million units, growing 12.5% year on year, the highest annual volume recorded in the market. Notebook shipments drove most of this growth, reaching 12.3 million units, up 15.2%, while desktop shipments increased 4% to 3.6 million units. The tablet market declined 18% year on year, shipping 4.9 million units, largely due to delays in government-led education deployments. Excluding education volumes, however, the tablet market grew 12.8%, reflecting strong consumer demand.

“The outlook for 2026 remains cautious as supply-side pressures and rising component costs begin to affect device affordability and availability,” said Mr. Ashweej Aithal, Senior Analyst at Omdia. Memory and storage prices increases are especially impactful, but even processor and GPU costs are expected to rise, restricting PC shipments to 14.3 million units, a 9.8% decline from 2025 levels as the market normalizes after record shipments. The tablet market is forecast to grow 2.1% to 5.0 million units, supported primarily by the anticipated execution of delayed education tenders.

“Component price increases are likely to reshape purchasing behavior across segments as buyers become more cautious around device upgrades,” added Aithal. “The impact will be most visible in mainstream consumer and entry-level commercial PCs, where price sensitivity remains high. Vendors may absorb part of these increases through promotions, but sustained cost pressures are likely to weigh on demand across price-sensitive segments.”

India’s PC education segment in India declined 5%, reflecting delays in institutional procurement programs. However, the ELCOT deal, which began execution toward the end of 2025, may provide early momentum for education deployments in 2026. Overall, India’s commercial PC market is expected to decline 8% in 2026, although the education segment will grow 14% as new tenders move into execution. “Education procurement remains a critical swing factor for India’s PC market, with upcoming tenders expected to influence market momentum in 2026,” said Ashweej Aithal.

India’s tablet shipments declined 18% to 4.9 million units. The commercial tablet segment declined 52%, mainly due to delays in government-led education tenders. SMB and enterprise tablet demand also fell as procurement slowed and institutions adopted cautious spending. In contrast, the consumer segment grew 21%, supported by strong online and offline demand, aggressive vendor promotions, and festive campaigns.

“While rising component costs may slow entry-level demand, they will likely accelerate the premiumization trend already seen in India’s PC and tablet markets,” said Aithal. “As entry-level devices become more expensive, the price gap between mainstream and higher-specification systems narrows, encouraging buyers to upgrade to devices offering stronger performance and longer lifecycles.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Omdia

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