India’s PC Market Grows 5.7% YoY in 1H25, Shipping 6.8 Million Units – IDC

India’s traditional PC market (desktops, notebooks, and workstations) grew 3.0% year-over-year (YoY) in 2Q25 with 3.5 million units shipments, according to data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker. This marks the eighth consecutive quarter of growth.

PC Market Sees YoY Growth Across All Categories in 2Q25

All three PC categories posted YoY growth in Q2 2025. The notebook segment, which remains the dominant category, grew 3.0% YoY. Desktops saw a modest 0.2% YoY increase, while workstations recorded robust YoY growth of 37.0%.

Despite stronger enterprise demand, increased focus on budget notebooks—particularly in the consumer segment—led to a decline in the premium notebook category (priced above US$1,000), which fell 6.9% YoY in Q2 2025 and 0.5% YoY in 1H25.

AI notebook adoption continued to gain momentum, surging 145.2% YoY in 1H25. Basic AI notebooks led the segment, accounting for 88.1% of total AI notebook shipments in 1H25.

Commercial Segment Drives Growth Amid Mixed Consumer Performance in 2Q25

The commercial PC segment grew 9.5% YoY in Q2 2025, driven by strong enterprise demand, which surged 21.2% YoY in the quarter and 26.4% YoY in 1H25.

In contrast, the consumer segment posted a marginal decline of 3.9% YoY in Q2 2025, primarily due to stock availability issues that affected vendor billings during the quarter. The retail channel maintained its growth trajectory, rising 1.6% YoY in Q2 2025 and 11.7% YoY in 1H25, reflecting steady online demand.

Mr. Bharath Shenoy, Research Manager, IDC India & South Asia.

“PC demand in the consumer segment remained strong across both online and offline channels,” said Mr. Bharath Shenoy, research manager, IDC India & South Asia. “However, despite healthy demand, shipments declined marginally as aging inventory was cleared during retail sales to manage channel stock levels. Supply delays from some vendors further impacted shipment volumes. Still, 1H25 posted YoY growth, supported by strategic inventory correction. The focus remained on maintaining leaner inventory to make room for fresh stock from July, ahead of the Independence Day sales in August and the major festive season that is expected to commence by late September.”

Top 5 Company Highlights:

HP Inc. led the overall PC market with a 30.8% share in 2Q25 and 29.9% in 1H25, retaining its leadership across both consumer and commercial segments. In the commercial segment, HP held a dominant 35% market share, driven by strong enterprise demand, especially from the IT/ITES sector. However, in the consumer segment, despite signs of demand recovery, HP saw a 16.8% YoY decline in shipments. This was largely due to a strategic focus on inventory correction, aimed at optimizing channel health and preparing for upcoming sales cycles.

Lenovo secured the second position in the overall PC market with a 20.3% share in 2Q25 and 19.6% in 1H25. The vendor’s consumer segment grew by 9.8% YoY, driven by the rising popularity of gaming notebooks and robust demand through retail channels. The commercial segment saw a strong 26.4% YoY growth, supported by Windows refresh cycles among large enterprises and growing momentum in the SMB segment.

Acer Group ranked third in the overall PC market with a 14.8% share in 2Q25 and 15.1% in 1H25. In the consumer segment, growth was driven by the launch of lower-priced models and expanded presence in offline retail channels. However, the commercial segment declined by 11.8% YoY, largely due to a drop in government orders, impacting overall growth.

Dell Technologies ranked fourth in the PC market with an 11.3% share in 2Q25 and 13.3% in 1H25. The vendors commercial segment grew by 9.8% YoY, driven by robust enterprise orders and solid demand from the SMB sector. However, Dell faced challenges in the consumer segment with billing delays causing a sharp decline, resulting in a 2% market share, the vendor’s lowest in recent years.

Asus held the fifth position with a 7.7% market share in 2Q25 and 6.8% in 1H25. In the consumer segment, a 12.8% YoY growth was driven by strong demand for its branded gaming notebooks. The commercial segment grew by 7.8% YoY, supported by an increased channel push.

Outlook for PC Market Remains Positive Amid Enterprise Demand and Government Initiatives

Mr. Navkendar Singh, associate vice president, Devices Research, IDC India, South Asia & ANZ

Commenting on the market outlook, Mr. Navkendar Singh, associate vice president, Devices Research, IDC India, South Asia & ANZ said, “Windows refresh orders have gained momentum and are expected to continue driving growth in the enterprise segment in the upcoming quarter. However, the recent imposition of new US tariffs on India may create secondary effects, potentially leading to more cautious enterprise spending in the near term. Additionally, the ELCOT education project, a key government initiative, is anticipated to boost the commercial segment in the second half of the year. With positive market sentiment and growing optimism around forthcoming retail sales, the second half of 2025 is projected to be strong for the consumer segment as brands ramp up marketing efforts for their gaming and AI-powered PC portfolios.”

IDC

