India’s PC Market Grew 3.8% YoY in 2024 to 14.4 Million Units, Says IDC

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker, the traditional PC market (inclusive of desktops, notebooks, and workstations) shipped 14.4 million units in 2024, up 3.8% year-over-year (YoY). Breaking it down by category, shipments of notebooks and desktops grew 4.5% YoY and 1.8% YoY respectively, while workstation shipments recorded the highest growth at 10.9%

In 4Q24, the total market grew by 6.9% YoY, driven by a 9.6% YoY growth in the notebook category. Premium notebook shipments (>US$1,000) grew by 13.8% YoY in 2024.

The consumer segment grew by 2.6% YoY in 2024 and 2.2% YoY in 4Q2024, driven by the eTailer channel, which grew by 21.7% YoY in 2024 and 29% YoY in 4Q24. The consumer segment had a successful 4Q24 due to channel stocking by the vendors in late December to prepare for the year-end sales and the Republic Day sales in January. The commercial segment grew by 5.1% YoY in FY2024 and 11.1% YoY in 4Q2024. The demand from global enterprises and government departments, including GeM (Government e-Marketplace), led to growth in the enterprise and government segments by 10.6%YoY each in 2024.

Mr. Bharath Shenoy, Research Manager, IDC India & South Asia.

“The consumer PC market has been on a growth trajectory driven by gaming and AI-powered PCs,” said Mr. Bharath Shenoy, research manager, IDC India & South Asia. “The demand for gaming notebooks has been robust, with double-digit growth in FY2024. Also, since mid-2024, shipments of AI-powered notebooks increased substantially as the demand for relatively lower-end AI PCs powered by Intel Core Ultra processors and AMD Ryzen AI processors have seen a steady increase.”

Top 5 Company Highlights:

HP Inc. led the market with a 30.1% share in 2024 as it led both the consumer and commercial segments. While its government and enterprise segments grew by 14.7% and 14.3% respectively, its consumer segment declined by 7.5% YoY due to increasing competition, especially in the eTailer channel.

Lenovo stood at second with a 17.2% share in 2024. Lenovo grew across both the consumer and commercial segments by 7% and 7.4% YoY respectively. Shipments to the enterprise segment and a consistent push through eTailers led to 7.3% YoY growth.

Dell Technologies was third with a 16.1% share in 2024. It continued to hold the second position in the commercial segment with 21% share on the back of the enterprise and SMB segments. However, it dropped to fifth position behind Acer in the consumer segment with 3.9% YoY growth.

Acer Group held the fourth position with a 15.1% market share, growing the highest among the top 5 vendors in 2024. With a strong eTailer push, aggressive pricing, and steep discounts, Acer grew by a healthy 48.4% YoY in the consumer segment. The SMB and government segments powered Acer’s strong growth in the commercial segment, which grew by 16.6% YoY in 2024.

Asus was fifth with a 7% share and a YoY decline of 7.8% as it focused on maintaining healthy channel inventory, unlike the previous year. The vendor has also been focusing on increasing its footprint in the commercial segment growing by 18.4% YoY there in 2024.

Mr. Navkendar Singh, associate vice president, Devices Research, IDC India, South Asia & ANZ

Commenting on the outlook, Mr. Navkendar Singh, associate vice president, Devices Research, IDC India, South Asia & ANZ said, “The commercial PC market in India is on the upswing, driven by healthy refresh order books and momentum in public sector buying. The industry is expecting replacement demand to start coming in from this year, as 2020-21 purchases reach 3-4 years in age. However, the weakening rupee can lead to an increase in device costs, which can impact the price sensitive SMB and consumer segments. Despite all the challenges, India PC market is most likely to witness a low single digit growth in the year 2025.

