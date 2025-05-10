India’s PC and tablet market up 13% in 2024 and set to expand in 2025 – Canalys

- Advertisement -

The latest Canalys, now part of Omdia, research revealed that India’s PC and tablet market maintained strong growth in Q4 2024, up 6.4% year on year with total shipments reaching 4.6 million units. This was driven by an 11% surge in notebook shipments, which hit 2.6 million units, and a 4.3% rise in tablets, which reached 1.1 million units, while desktop shipments declined 3.6% to 852,000 units. For the full year, the market grew 13%, surpassing 20 million units, led by a 41% surge in tablets, 5% growth in notebooks and a 1% rise in desktops. Looking ahead, India’s PC and tablet market is set to grow 8% in 2025, with spillover demand from the refresh cycle driving another 5% growth in 2026.

India’s PC (excluding tablets) market grew across all segments in Q4 2024, with enterprise procurement leading to a 25% year-on-year jump. This surge was primarily driven by global firms upgrading their systems as part of the refresh cycle and increased demand due to Windows 10 end of support (EoS). Government tenders, particularly for notebooks, also saw a notable rise, while the education sector recorded 34% growth, largely driven by public education institutions. The consumer segment remained relatively flat, growing by just 1%, as online channels focused on maintaining healthy inventory levels for year-end sales.

Mr. Ashweej Aithal, Analyst at Canalys

The Indian PC market is projected to grow by 9% in 2025. “Enterprise demand will be the primary growth driver as the refresh cycle gains traction as we near the Windows 10 EoS deadline,” said Mr. Ashweej Aithal, Analyst at Canalys. “This shift is also expected to benefit Apple in the commercial space, owing to Mac security features, AI capabilities and competitive pricing compared with AI-capable Windows devices.” Meanwhile, the SMB segment is set for strong demand, though rising device costs could pose challenges. The consumer market is forecast to grow by 7%, driven by the increasing popularity of gaming PCs. “AI-capable PCs are expected to gain traction across all segments despite being in the early stages of adoption, as the industry focuses on future-proofing devices to meet evolving market needs.”

In the tablet space, the consumer segment grew by 2% in Q4 2024, driven by a strong inventory push for year-end sales. The education sector also performed well, driven by demand from government initiatives and private institutions. But delays in the finalization of government tenders toward the end of the quarter led to a sharp decline in non-education public sector procurement.

The Indian tablet market is projected to grow by 5% in 2025, driven primarily by consumer demand, as many devices bought during the pandemic are due for a refresh or upgrade. “Vendors are focusing on competitive specifications, while the category has evolved beyond education-centric use to cater to media consumption, entertainment and content creation, which have seen exceptional growth,” added Aithal. “Premiumization in the consumer segment will remain a key driver, bringing both volume and value growth for vendors.” On the commercial front, enterprise demand is expected to remain strong, particularly from the airline, financial, manufacturing and pharmaceutical industries, ensuring steady market momentum. However, the education segment, historically the largest contributor, is expected to slow in 2025, as large government tenders from 2024 are yet to be finalized. “While the tenders are expected to match previous volumes, full execution may extend into the following year.”

Regulatory changes set to ease local manufacturing constraints on PC players

The Indian government has introduced a policy to gradually reduce import limits on PCs and tablets by 5% annually, starting in 2025, using import data from the financial year 2024-2025 as the baseline. To ensure a smooth transition, the government extended the unrestricted import period until 31 December 2024, postponing the original 30 September 2024, deadline. “This decision, made after extensive consultation with global PC industry stakeholders, is set to reshape India’s local manufacturing landscape,” said Aithal. “By giving vendors enough time to establish a robust supply chain, this policy not only supports manufacturers in adapting to the new framework but also accelerates the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, driving it to the next level. Also, an online import management system is being developed to streamline processes and minimize manual customs procedures, further enhancing efficiency.”

India desktop and notebook forecast Canalys PC forecast: 2024 to 2026 Segment 2024

shipments 2025

shipments 2026

shipments 2025

annual

growth 2026

annual

growth Consumer 6,024 6,419 7,155 6.6% 11.5% Commercial 7,200 7,920 8,470 10.0% 6.9% Government 262 284 317 8.4% 11.9% Education 592 689 646 16.4% -6.2% Total 14,078 15,312 16,588 8.8% 8.3% Note: Unit shipments in thousands. Percentages may not add up to 100% due to rounding.

Source: Canalys forecast, PC Analysis, February 2025

India tablet forecast Canalys PC forecast: 2024 to 2026 Segment 2024

shipments 2025

shipments 2026

shipments 2025

annual

growth 2026

annual

growth Consumer 2,824 3,252 3,267 15.2% 0.5% Commercial 547 653 701 19.4% 7.4% Government 163 248 209 51.6% -7.5% Education 2,433 2,086 1,931 -14.3% -15.4% Total 5,967 6,239 6,108 4.6% -2.1% Note: Unit shipments in thousands. Percentages may not add up to 100% due to rounding

Source: Canalys forecast, PC Analysis, February 2025

India tablet shipments (market share and annual growth) Canalys PC market pulse: Q4 2024 Vendor Q4 2024

shipments Q4 2024

market

share Q4 2023

shipments Q4 2023

market

share Annual

growth Samsung 381 34.5% 275 26.0% 38.4% Apple 182 16.5% 141 13.3% 29.0% Lenovo 114 10.3% 157 14.8% -27.6% Xiaomi 95 8.6% 93 8.8% 2.2% Acer 80 7.3% 125 11.8% -35.5% Others 251 22.8% 267 25.2% -5.9% Total 1,104 100.0% 1,058 100.0% 4.3% Note: Unit shipments in thousands. Percentages may not add up to 100% due to rounding.

Source: Canalys PC Analysis (sell-in shipments), February 2025

India desktop and notebook shipments (market share and annual growth) Canalys PC Market Pulse: Q4 2024 Vendor Q4 2024

shipments Q4 2024

market

share Q4 2023

shipments Q4 2023

market

share Annual

growth HP 1,047 30.3% 1,067 33.1% -1.8% Lenovo 648 18.8% 571 17.7% 13.5% Acer 548 15.9% 486 15.1% 12.7% Dell 458 13.3% 439 13.6% 4.4% Apple 239 6.9% 147 4.6% 62.3% Others 514 14.9% 514 16.0% -0.1% Total 3,454 100.0% 3,224 100.0% 7.1% Note: Unit shipments in thousands. Percentages may not add up to 100% due to rounding.

Source: Canalys PC Analysis (sell-in shipments), February 2025

