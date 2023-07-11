India’s Payment Discrepancy: 70% Cost Coverage, 100% Plant Ownership by Micron – An Intriguing Business Model

- Advertisement - -

The recent Micron deal, announced during Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the United States, has garnered significant attention as a major breakthrough for India’s electronics chip-making industry. However, a closer examination of the deal reveals a number of concerns and prompts a critical analysis of India’s technology development strategy.

Missed Opportunities and Technology Dependence: Implicit in the excitement surrounding the Micron deal is the acknowledgment that India has missed out on key technologies involved in electronic chip-making. The deal, focused on packaging, assembly, and testing, represents a relatively low-end segment of the electronics industry. This underscores India’s reliance on external sources for core chip design, fabrication, and lithographic machines, which are pivotal for chip production.

Political Considerations and U.S.-India Relations: The U.S.-India relationship had encountered obstacles, with India’s refusal to align with the West on certain issues. The Micron deal, serving as a technological milestone, aims to reset bilateral ties. For India, it signifies gaining critical technology for key sectors while proclaiming a new era. For the U.S., India becomes part of its de-risking and long-term plan to reduce reliance on China.

Technology Acquisition vs. Knowledge Development: The Indian government is starting to recognize that technology cannot simply be purchased from the global market. It is a closely guarded asset possessed by companies and countries. Electronics now drive diverse industries, from artificial intelligence to defense equipment. The absence of chip-making capabilities hampers India’s autonomy in global affairs and necessitates a focus on developing indigenous knowledge and technology.

The Micron Deal: Limited Scope and Technology Level: Contrary to expectations, the Micron deal primarily involves the assembly, packaging, and testing of chips manufactured elsewhere. It does not contribute to India’s ambition of competing with advanced chip-making countries like the United States, China, South Korea, and Japan. Instead, India finds itself in competition with countries such as Malaysia, which have already made strides in low-level chip production.

Questionable Investment Structure and Subsidies: The financial aspects of the Micron deal raise eyebrows. The total cost of setting up the plant is estimated at $2.75 billion, with the central government providing a 50% subsidy and the Gujarat state government contributing an additional 20%. Remarkably, Micron’s investment only accounts for 30% of the total capital, granting the company 100% ownership. Industry reports have even termed this an “extreme level of subsidy.” Critics argue that such arrangements primarily serve as public relations exercises rather than genuine investments in technology development.

International Comparisons: High-End Focus and Planned Investment: Countries like the United States and China heavily invest in high-end chip-making, advanced devices, CAD tools, and lithographic machines. While they may provide subsidies, the focus remains on critical aspects rather than assembly and testing. India’s approach, therefore, falls short in terms of vision and strategic planning. A comprehensive plan that considers investment allocation, development of human resources, and a clear path forward is essential.

Conclusion

India’s pursuit of technological autonomy and a thriving chip-making industry necessitates a thorough and comprehensive strategy. The Micron deal, although significant in its own right, does not address the core challenges of chip design and fabrication. By adopting long-term planning and a focus on developing indigenous capabilities, India can position itself as a competitive player in the global electronics industry.

