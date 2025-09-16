India’s Operational Resilience Gap – Confidence vs Capability – SolarWinds

- Advertisement -

By Mr. Bharat Bedi, Vice President APJ, SolarWinds

The growing ubiquity of AI has introduced more automated workstreams and increased productivity, but it has also created a greater need for better data management. India leads globally in AI adoption, with 92% of knowledge workers using AI in their workplaces, significantly higher than the global average of 75%. As customer expectations shift towards always-on services, the ability to prevent and recover from disruptions is now directly tied to a business’s bottom line. This has made operational resilience a top priority for enterprises over the past few years.

Operational resilience can be defined as the ability to identify, anticipate, and mitigate risks to help prevent future issues while accelerating responsiveness to ongoing disruptions when they do occur. It is achieved by understanding the different parts of the business and how they interact across teams, workflows, and tools, while driving a culture of intentional learning and adaptation. Despite the growing focus on operational resilience, a significant gap exists between how prepared IT teams feel they are and their actual ability to handle challenges.

Confidence vs. Capability in IT Resilience

Despite 9 out of 10 IT teams believing they are resilient, a closer inspection reveals a more complex reality—there is a clear lack of assurance in their ability to handle core IT functions. Less than half of IT leaders feel that they could manage increasing user expectations (36%), support artificial intelligence (38%), and manage remote and distributed workforces (45%). Only slightly more than half, at 52%, felt they could sufficiently deal with cyberthreats.

This means many organizations still need to improve their operational resilience and prepare for an AI-driven, data-intensive future. If today’s organizations aren’t able to adequately implement and support the use of AI, they run the risk of shadow AI use or experiencing competitive disadvantages in their respective markets.

The Human Factor

When Indian organizations face issues with their IT environment, the instinctive response is to expand IT capabilities. However, IT leaders report that the underlying complexities aren’t always technology-based. In fact, for some teams, tools are the least important issue. A significant proportion of IT leaders reveal that workflows (51%) and team size (36%) are bigger obstacles to operational resilience during disruptions than tools or technology.

This insight is reinforced by the fact that Indian businesses routinely struggle with the human dimensions of resilience, with attrition rates in specialized IT roles like data engineering exceeding 41%.

This is a great reminder that, although a system disruption may begin as a technology issue, the resilience necessary to respond is neither technology-only nor technology-first.

A Holistic Approach to Operational Resilience

In order to elevate operational resilience from insufficient to excellent, Indian organizations are now building their IT frameworks on solid relationships, streamlined processes, and comprehensive tooling. A focus on relationships should extend to both technology and teams. IT leaders can look to comprehensive observability software to view how each IT asset, piece of data, and login credentials relate to each other. This helps leaders create a map to describe the causes and effects within a system if a disruption occurs. Like tooling, it’s also important to map relationships between team members.

Once relationships are outlined, the focus can shift to processes. A good way to identify what’s working and what isn’t is to survey IT team members, as they are best equipped to describe areas with communication problems, conflicting working styles, or a lack of necessary expertise. This may reveal a need to reassign team members or show that while teamwork is strong, it could be enhanced with better tooling.

If tooling is part of the solution, it’s important to meet with leadership to implement technology that is helpful, addresses team needs, and aligns with business goals. The good news is that 80% of Indian companies consider technological advancements like AI a core strategic priority. This focus helps create streamlined processes that can enhance team-wide operational resilience.

When organizations can improve their tools, teams and processes, they can create a culture of operational resilience that breaks down silos and efficiently responds in the face of disruption. A key part of this is understanding the relationships between teams and technology, which allows businesses to discern which assets and workflows are most important and require the highest priority.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / SolarWinds

