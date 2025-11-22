India’s First Real-Time Social Network, Currently, Reaches Key 1 Lakh Active User Benchmark

Currently, India’s first real-time, activity-sharing social app, has officially crossed 1,00,000 Active Users, marking a major breakthrough for a new-age social network built on authenticity, real moments, and real connections. The platform has also crossed 2,50,000+ Downloads, reinforcing strong product-market fit and nationwide adoption.
Currently is India’s 1st real-time social network that helps people discover what others are doing right now — fostering genuine connections, conversations, and local interactions. In an era where social media has turned into entertainment media, Currently brings people back to people — by showing who is doing what, right now, through camera-only, real-time moments. Unlike traditional social media that thrives on filters and algorithms, Currently focuses on authenticity and spontaneity, redefining how people connect and share their lives.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mitesh Shethwala, Founder – Currently said, “Crossing 1 lakh active users is not just a number — it’s proof that India is ready for a social app that actually makes people meet again. We are building something far bigger than moments. We are building India’s real-time people graph.”
Emphasizing the differentiators in Currently, he added, “We are focussed on the Scale of “Now”; with 1,00,000+ Active Users, 12,000+ Moments shared daily (1 moment every 7 seconds) and 10,000+ people visible live on the map every minute – today, every minute: someone new joins Currently & a new referral is generated. Currently is building India’s “Now Graph” — a new social layer where people discover life happening around them in real time. This growth did not come from paid marketing but from people inviting people – Pure network effects.”
With this milestone, Currently is entering a new growth phase with City-level expansion in metros, Business Pages & QR Check-ins, Gamification & Creator Rewards, AI-driven C-Rank visibility engine and premium features & ad-based monetization.
Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Currently
If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429