India’s First Real-Time Social Network, Currently, Reaches Key 1 Lakh Active User Benchmark

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Currently, India’s first real-time, activity-sharing social app, has officially crossed 1,00,000 Active Users, marking a major breakthrough for a new-age social network built on authenticity, real moments, and real connections. The platform has also crossed 2,50,000+ Downloads, reinforcing strong product-market fit and nationwide adoption.

Currently is India’s 1st real-time social network that helps people discover what others are doing right now — fostering genuine connections, conversations, and local interactions. In an era where social media has turned into entertainment media, Currently brings people back to people — by showing who is doing what, right now, through camera-only, real-time moments. Unlike traditional social media that thrives on filters and algorithms, Currently focuses on authenticity and spontaneity, redefining how people connect and share their lives.

Mr. Mitesh Shethwala, Founder – Currently

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mitesh Shethwala, Founder – Currently said, “Crossing 1 lakh active users is not just a number — it’s proof that India is ready for a social app that actually makes people meet again. We are building something far bigger than moments. We are building India’s real-time people graph.”

Emphasizing the differentiators in Currently, he added, “We are focussed on the Scale of “Now”; with 1,00,000+ Active Users, 12,000+ Moments shared daily (1 moment every 7 seconds) and 10,000+ people visible live on the map every minute – today, every minute: someone new joins Currently & a new referral is generated. Currently is building India’s “Now Graph” — a new social layer where people discover life happening around them in real time. This growth did not come from paid marketing but from people inviting people – Pure network effects.”

With this milestone, Currently is entering a new growth phase with City-level expansion in metros, Business Pages & QR Check-ins, Gamification & Creator Rewards, AI-driven C-Rank visibility engine and premium features & ad-based monetization.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Currently

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 175