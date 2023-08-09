India’s First Google Chromebook Townhouse Creating New Experiences at DLF CyberHub

- Advertisement - -

DLF CyberHub, one of Gurugram’s leading retail destinations, always places innovation at its helm. The First Google Chromebook Townhouse is another testament to its vision, bringing in an exhilarating and immersive experience to the people of Gurugram.

Since having launched in April, this revolutionary concept has been redefining the way users experience the numerous innovations on ChromeOS. Visitors are also getting an exclusive look at the diverse portfolio of Chromebooks offered by the manufacturing partners, combining speed, simplicity, and security.

The Google Chromebook Townhouse aims at providing a unique and interactive experience for technology enthusiasts, professionals, and students alike. The setup will be open till March next year.

The Townhouse is slowly becoming a crowd favorite at DLF CyberHub as visitors explore the wide range of powerful and easy-to-use devices for their diverse needs through hands-on demonstrations and personalized guidance from expert staff. In addition to learning more about the devices, they can also engage in several fun activities, including gaming and various educational workshops.

Mr. MuckthDograa, Vice President & Cluster Retail, DLF Malls

Commenting on the opening of the Google Chromebook Townhouse, Mr. MuckthDograa, Vice President & Cluster Retail, DLF Malls said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Google to present the Google Chromebook Townhouse to our patrons. As a first-of-its-kind initiative, this exclusive zone aims to provide our visitors with an unparalleled experience, furthering DLF CyberHub’s vision of bringing invigorating experiences to our customers to enhance their retail experiences.”

