India’s Digital Displays Market Shows Promising Growth up to 2033 and Possibly Beyond Driven by Increasing Digitization and Expanding Adoption

The India display market size was valued at USD 5,602 Million in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group estimates the market to reach USD 8,403 Million by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.6% from 2025-2033. The market is experiencing robust growth driven by the rising demand across consumer electronics, automotive, retail and healthcare sectors. Advancements in OLED, LED and flexible display technologies fuel innovation while smart devices and digital signage adoption boost the market demand.

Advancements in OLED and LED technologies significantly increasing the India display market share. The growth of digital signage in retail, advertising and public spaces aids the market growth. Consumer preferences will be driven upward by the introduction of higher resolution and energy efficient screens, thus leading to the adoption of advanced display technologies across various applications.

India Display Market

Investments in Research and Development: Companies are improving touch sensitivity and multi-touch capabilities to make user interfaces more intuitive.

Growing Emphasis on High-Resolution and Energy-Efficient Screens: Consumer preference for better quality visuals and eco-friendly solutions is driving the demand for high-resolution and energy efficient screens thus reshaping India’s display market. High definition 4K and 8K resolution has become the new standard for premium monitors with unparalleled clarity and detail.

India Display Industry Segmentation

We at NCN interacted with the some of the leading display brands and took their opinions on the latest market and technology trends, their productlines, and future plans, which we mentioned below.

The Latest Technology Trends and Consumer Preferences in the Displays Segment

Mr. Muneer Ahmad, Vice-President, AV Business, ViewSonic India, briefs, “MicroLED and Mini-LED technologies lead the charge by offering superior brightness, color vibrancy, deeper blacks, and improved energy efficiency over the traditional displays. AI is reshaping displays through adaptive brightness, predictive analytics, and real-time content optimization, enabling interactive, personalized experiences. In education and collaboration spaces, features like lesson generators, quiz creators, and shape recognition pens are transforming displays into intelligent, interactive tools.”

“Today, OLED technology is expanding due to its exceptional color accuracy, perfect blacks, and flexible form factors, making it highly desirable for premium consumer electronics and professional uses. There has been an increase in the demand for larger displays with sharper resolution, meeting the needs of streaming, gaming, and video conferencing users. AI is playing a pivotal role by powering real-time image optimizations such as automatic adjustment of HDR, color, contrast, sharpness, and noise reduction, often tailored to ambient lighting and content type. Additionally, AI aids predictive maintenance and device efficiency, making displays smarter and more intuitive. Smart connectivity features—like built-in casting, voice control, and seamless integration with popular ecosystems—are also becoming standard. Moreover, sustainability trends have encouraged the shift towards solid-state light sources like advanced LEDs and lasers. The interactive displays are embracing AI-driven features, ultra-high resolution, and cloud integration for smarter, more engaging experiences. BenQ’s Interactive Flat Panels (IFPs) lead with AI tools like OCR, handwriting recognition, text-to-speech, and auto content filtering via EZWrite. EDLA certification ensures seamless Google Workspace access, while ClassroomCare adds germ-resistant screens, blue light protection, and air-quality sensors for healthier learning. Overall, the convergence of high-resolution technology, AI-powered enhancements, interactive capabilities, OLED advancements, and sustainability-focused innovations are defining the future of the display market across home entertainment, education, corporate, and gaming segments,” elaborates Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India and South Asia elaborates.

Mr. Ashish P. Dhakan, MD & CEO, PramaHikvision India Pvt Ltd explains, “Hikvision is pushing the boundaries in the display market with innovative technologies and AI features, particularly in their WonderHub interactive display. WonderHub Interactive Display, (WonderOS 4.0), is a ground-breaking operating system is designed to simplify teaching and transform classrooms with AI features like – AI Identify: Allows teachers to highlight on-screen content for instant explanations or generate interactive questions; AI Q&A: Provides quick answers to student inquiries, keeping the learning momentum going; AI Meeting: Enables real-time captions and beyond; High-Performance Hardware: Equipped with an industry-leading AI chip, 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage, ensuring seamless performance.”

“AI is making displays smarter and more user-friendly. From auto-adjusting brightness and colors to reducing eye strain with adaptive blue light control, monitors are becoming more intuitive. In gaming, AI helps with smoother visuals and better frame sync. There’s also a growing demand for ultra-wide and high refresh rate screens and Zebronics is already bringing these to users. The goal is clear: offer premium experiences with intelligent features, without the premium price tag,” Mr. Rajesh Doshi, Director and Co-Founder, Zebronics adds.

Mr. Sunil Grewal, Executive Director, Gigabyte Technology India Pvt Ltd, briefs, “Gigabyte introduced OLED monitors which uses AI-based algorithm to minimize the risks of burn-in issues and deploys it across a suite of OLED protecting technologies. OLED Care runs AI-based presets in the background with minimal interference.”

Mr. Ashish M. Khokale, Marketing & PR Manager at MSI India, explains, “With AI features that enhance MSI QD-OLED monitor’s longevity, we’ve been focusing on leveraging AI to improve user experience for the past few years. Some of our latest product innovations with AI features include – AI Care Sensor: Embedded CMOS sensors detect human presence and ambient light, enabling smart dimming, auto shut-off, and OLED burn-in prevention—all without interrupting the user experience; AI Navigator: A unified interface that auto-adjusts display settings based on usage—whether gaming, working, or watching content; AI Vision: Deep learning models enhance visibility in dark scenes, helping gamers spot hidden enemies or loot. It also boosts brightness and color saturation intelligently; Gaming Intelligence App: Allows users to control monitor settings, activate image enhancements, and manage KVM switches directly from their PC; Firmware-Upgradable AI Modules: MSI’s monitors support AI feature updates via USB, ensuring longevity and adaptability as new enhancements roll out.”

Strengths, Specialties and Focus of Different Display Brands!

Different brands specialize and excel in providing different types of displays starting from normal monitors, gaming monitors to large format displays. Whereas some brands focus on one or two segments, others focus on several segments to leverage the opportunities.

Mr. Rajeev Singh of BenQ reveals, “BenQ boasts a range of high-quality LCD monitors that cater to various segments, such as home & office, gaming, designing, programming and more. For instance, the PD Series monitors are specifically designed for creative professionals, offering 100% sRGB color coverage and advanced color accuracy ideal for professionals. Moreover, the BenQ SW Series is tailored for photographers and videographers, providing exceptional color precision and features that allow for precise calibration. BenQ, under ZOWIE, offers a range of gaming and esports monitors designed for immersive experience, including monitors such as the XL2586X+ that boasts 600Hz refresh rate, low input lag and enhanced gameplay, suitable for competitive gaming. Furthermore, we also introduced the world’s first range of programming monitors, the RD series, catering specifically to coders and programmers for enhanced efficiency, along with the premium EW series for home office and entertainment users. BenQ has also recently introduced PV Series monitors which are focused for content creators. BenQ’s IFP portfolio features two ranges: RP04 (Premium) and RE04 (Essential). The RP04 is built for advanced collaboration, offering 4K resolution, EDLA-certified Google integration, AI tools like OCR and text-to-speech, germ-resistant screens, blue light protection, air-quality sensors, and immersive audio—ideal for premium classrooms and boardrooms. The RE04 delivers essential collaboration and ClassroomCare health features with the lowest power consumption in its category. Both ranges combine high-quality visuals, AI-enhanced tools, and smart design, making them perfect for schools, training centers, and corporate spaces seeking performance with efficiency. Additionally, our IFPs provide pioneering innovations featuring cloud whiteboard, germ-resistant screen, smart eye-care, and air quality sensors, fostering collaboration beyond locations and platforms, with the ease of wireless presentation, video conferencing, open-platform software compatibility, and hassle-free maintenance. We also manufacture key IFP models in India, thereby contributing to the Make-in-India industry movement.”

“Our display portfolio spans LED TVs, projectors, and a wide range of monitors designed for different user segments. Our smart TVs feature 4K UHD resolution, HDR, Dolby Audio, and built-in streaming apps—ideal for immersive home entertainment. In monitors, we offer everything from sleek office displays to high-performance gaming models like the 49-inch ZEB-N49A, featuring ultra-wide screens, high refresh rates, adaptive sync, ZGameAid, and ergonomic designs—perfect for gamers, creators, and multitaskers,” Mr. Rajesh Doshi of Zebronics quotes.

Mr. Sunil Grewal of Gigabyte India says, “Gigabyte monitors are segmented into the flagship, top-tier AORUS OLED series, the M-series with the special KVM feature, and the GS series, which caters to the entry-level, price-sensitive segment.”

Mr. Gaurav Jain, MD, Geonix International Pvt Ltd, expresses, “Geonix offers a wide range of monitors, from compact 15” models to expansive 32” displays, covering all three popular panel types – TN, VA, and IPS. All our monitors come with long warranty protection, and is equipped with all essential connectivity options for seamless compatibility. Focused on the mid-market (affordable segment), our portfolio balances performance with value. Our largest models – 32” and 27” – are available in sleek ‘curved design,’ making them an excellent choice for gamers and entertainment enthusiasts. The ‘curved form’ delivers a truly immersive viewing experience, pulling you deeper into the action. Irrespective of the exact model, all our monitors have contemporary features, such as exceptional visual quality, comfortable viewing (gentle on eyes), high refresh rates, fast response time, vibrant colors and good contrast ratio.”

“MSI’s diverse range of monitors includes – Gaming Monitors: These include the MEG, MPG, MAG, and G Series, designed for different levels of gamers. Key features include high refresh rates (up to 360Hz), low input lag, QD-OLED panels for superior colour accuracy, and curved screens for immersive experiences. The display sizes range from 24 inches to 49 inches; Professional Monitors: Our Modern and PRO series are tailored for professionals and commercial usages respectively, offering up to 4K resolution, accurate colour reproduction and ergonomic designs. These monitors are ideal for content creators, designers, and business professionals. The display sizes range from 22 inches to 34 inches,” Mr. Ashish Khokale of MSI India details.

How Different Display Brands are Performing in the Market and their USPs

In a competitive market like India, different brands have different merits and they excel in providing different types displays. Many new players are also entering the fray.

Mr. Muneer Ahmad of ViewSonic India reveals, “In 2024, we maintained the market leadership and continued to strengthen our presence in the displays space. We are proud to remain the number one brand for IFPs in India for the fifth consecutive year since 2020, a testament to our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. Our USPs center around the powerful ViewBoard and myViewBoard ecosystem, which deliver seamless digital collaboration and learning solutions for both education and corporate environments. Additionally, our foldable Active LED LDS138, ultrawide digital signage, and a wide range of interactive displays further distinguish us in the market.”

Mr. Rajeev Singh of BenQ India relates, “In the IFP for corporates category, BenQ ranks among the top two brands, holding a strong 20% market share. In the government sector, BenQ occupies 33.97% market share for IFPs. In the e-commerce space, BenQ has further strengthened its presence by introducing a wide range of monitor categories tailored to the needs of professionals such as programmers, designers, gamers and photographers. BenQ’s success is driven by innovative display technologies like CinematicColor, HDR-PRO, and Blue Core Laser, which ensure exceptional image quality and performance. BenQ’s versatile product portfolio caters to home entertainment, gaming, education, and corporate applications.”

“Hikvision’s display solutions serve the needs of diverse industry segments, including retail, education, enterprises, security and surveillance and many others: LED displays: High-quality, reliable, and innovative displays with features like PixMaster Technology, HDR10, image and text enhancement, and grayscale multiplication technology; IFP Displays: Intelligent and interactive displays that support efficient central management, real-time device status monitoring, app installation, upgrades, deletions, information display, and more; Digital Signage: Flexible and dynamic displays that offer multiple promotional functions in various media formats, making them perfect for retail, shopping malls, and other public spaces; LCD Video Walls: Seamless visual experiences with vivid images and perfect clarity, suitable for command centers, security monitoring, and other critical applications; Controllers and Monitors: Designed for security and control center environments, these products provide holistic control and real-time dashboard display, ensuring efficient monitoring and response. Today, Hikvision is emerging as one of the leading brands in the display place providing technology-driven innovations, bespoke products and solutions for diverse needs and AI-assisted tools. Hikvision India today has a significant market share in the display product segment and it’s growing,” Mr. Ashish Dhakan of Hikvision details.

Mr. Rajesh Doshi of Zebronics discloses, “Zebronics saw strong growth in 2024 across TVs, monitors, and projectors. Our 55” and 65” Smart TVs with 4K HDR and Dolby support have been well-received in the smart TV segment. In projectors, our ultra short throw models are gaining traction for home and business use. On the monitor side, models like the ZEB-N49A and N34A offer high refresh rates, USB-C, adaptive sync, and ergonomic designs—ideal for gamers and creators. With a growing footprint online and offline, our value-driven approach is helping us build a stronger presence in the display market.”

“In 2024, MSI’s display business in India maintained a stable presence, with performance concentrated in the premium gaming segment. Our newly launched QD-OLED gaming monitors became a key differentiator and the highlight of the year. Our key USP for the Indian market in 2024 was the introduction of QD-OLED panels, which offer exceptional color reproduction, ultra-fast response time, and a premium immersive experience for gamers. These products helped us stay relevant in the highly competitive gaming segment and attracted attention from both esports players and tech-savvy enthusiasts. We currently have 50%+ QD-OLED market share in India. Overall, we maintained visibility in the premium segment and used the year as a strategic foundation to prepare for a more diversified line-up in 2025,” Mr. Ashish Khokale of MSI India asserts.

Mr. Gaurav Jain of Geonix adds, “In 2024, we have established ourselves as one of India’s leading mid-to-large-sized monitor brands and in 2025, we’ve launched four cutting-edge projector models.”

The Growing Opportunity for Displays in the Education Space

Education is one of the areas brands see a great opportunity as the digitization of schools is going on at a rapid pace, while a greater proportion of the schools are still to be digitized offering a lot of scope.

Mr. Muneer Ahmad of ViewSonic India remarks, “The educational sector is changing rapidly with digital integration and newer pedagogical strategies, creating an opportunity for advanced display solutions to redefine learning. Interactive displays and digital whiteboards are now essential, offering dynamic, engaging lessons that assist diverse learning styles and encourage student collaboration. Hybrid and blended learning models further highlight the need for flexible, user-friendly displays that support both in-class and remote instruction. AI, and collaboration tools are key to helping schools improve outcomes, and equip students for tomorrow’s challenges.”

“The interactive display market in education is expected to witness substantial growth, driven by increasing adoption, with a projected market size of $134.29 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.15%. The key areas where displays can make a difference include interactive learning experiences, collaborative learning, remote and hybrid learning, and digital classrooms. Here are some key areas where displays can make a difference – Interactive Learning Experiences: Interactive displays facilitate real-time interaction, immersive learning experiences, and personalized instruction, catering to diverse learning styles; Collaborative Learning: Displays enable students to work together on projects, share ideas, and participate in interactive sessions, fostering a sense of community and teamwork; Remote and Hybrid Learning: Interactive displays support dynamic virtual classrooms, allowing educators to deliver interactive content, conduct real-time collaboration, and enhance student participation; and Digital Classrooms: IFP displays are becoming essential tools in modern educational setups, promoting engagement, collaboration, and effective learning,” Mr. Ashish Dhakan of Hikvision cites.

Mr. Rajeev Singh of BenQ India elaborates, “The education sector presents a tremendous opportunity for display technologies, particularly IFPs, to transform traditional learning environments into dynamic, collaborative, and inclusive spaces. The growing adoption of IFPs is driven by advancements in cloud-based technologies that enable seamless access to digital educational resources and foster real-time interaction among students and educators. Displays integrated with Google Enterprise Device Licensing Agreement (EDLA) certification, such as the BenQ Board series, allow direct access to essential tools like Google Classroom, Docs, and Sheets, streamlining teaching and learning processes. Innovations like germ-resistant screens certified by TÜV and SIAA, air quality sensors, and Eyesafe certified blue light protection are increasingly important in creating safer and healthier learning spaces. Additionally, interactive displays equipped with inclusive features—such as text-to-speech for visually impaired students, multilingual translation, and Optical Character Recognition—ensure that digital education solutions cater to diverse learning requirements. Next, providing IFPs to schools in remote areas helps bridge the digital divide, offering students access to global knowledge and innovative teaching methods.”

Mr. Rajesh Doshi of Zebronics notes, “The education space offers a strong opportunity for displays, especially with the growing shift towards digital learning. Interactive content, online classes, and hybrid teaching models all require reliable visual solutions. Monitors, projectors, and even TVs are being used in classrooms and at home for clearer, more engaging learning experiences. At Zebronics, we focus on offering affordable, durable, and easy-to-use displays that can support both students and educators in this evolving ecosystem.”

“MSI is responding to the critical shift to digitizing education by designing and manufacturing compact yet powerful tools tailored for modern learning environments. MSI monitors provide an ideal solution for delivering high-impact content to large audiences in classrooms, lecture halls, and training centers. Engineered for versatility, these displays empower educators with robust, space-efficient tools that support interactive teaching, dynamic multimedia presentations, and seamless content sharing. Equipped with high-performance capabilities, extensive connectivity options, and thoughtfully engineered designs, MSI monitors are playing a pivotal role in enhancing the overall learning experience across India’s rapidly evolving education sector,” Mr. Ashish Khokale of MSI India adds.

Mr. Gaurav Jain of Geonix briefs, “Recently, we came across a striking statistic — only 6% of classrooms in India have the infrastructure to qualify as “E-Classrooms.” Compare this is over 90% for China and the United States. This highlights a significant gap, and underscores that most classrooms are still ill-equipped.”

“Under Govt of India Smart Classroom initiatives interactive displays are increasingly deployed in classrooms across schools, colleges, and universities. We see exponential growth in this segment in coming future,” Mr. Sunil Grewal of Gigabyte India briefs.

Gaming Displays and their Special Features

In gaming picture clarity, brightness and speed matter a lot, displays play a key role in defining the success of a gamer. AI is also playing a key role in enhancing the features of the displays.

Mr. Rajeev Singh of BenQ India explains, “BenQ’s gaming monitor lineup caters to both immersive gaming and competitive esports. The MOBIUZ series, including models like the EX251, EX271, EX271Q and EX271U offers high refresh rates of up to 220Hz, 1ms response times, AMD FreeSync, and AI-powered PixSoul Engine technology for vivid, detailed visuals. These monitors feature wide console and PC compatibility, eye-care technology, ergonomic designs, and eco-conscious materials. For pro-level performance, the ZOWIE series delivers unparalleled motion clarity, with the XL2586X+ offering an industry-first 600Hz refresh rate with Fast TN Panel and DyAc 2 technology, and the XL2566X+ providing 400Hz refresh rate for precise motion control. Purpose-built for FPS esports, ZOWIE monitors use Fast TN panels that perform better than OLED in motion clarity, customizable settings, and robust adjustability to give gamers a competitive edge. Together, these ranges combine cutting-edge visuals, comfort, and durability for every type of player.”

Mr. Sunil Grewal of Gigabyte India elaborates, “Gigabyte M series monitor comes with KVM feature. It allows users to control multiple computers with a single set of keyboard, video (monitor), and mouse. Gigabyte’s KVM feature simplifies switching between devices connected to the monitor. Gigabyte AORUS monitor FO32U2P comes with DP 2.1 UHBR20. This new ultra-fast display standard provides a top-tier 80Gbps bandwidth without any display stream compression, ensuring a seamless experience with uninterrupted high-data flow. This monitor also comes with Tactical Switch, dedicated physical button enables bindings to options such as Resolution Switch, facilitating quick swaps to the preferred 24-inch resolution for specific gaming needs.”

“Among our current offerings, the ViewSonic VX2479A-HD-PRO and VX2758A-2K-PRO-3 are standout gaming monitors designed for smooth, responsive gameplay. The VX2479A-HD-PRO is a 24-inch display featuring a lightning-fast 240Hz refresh rate that delivers fluid motion and a competitive edge in fast-paced titles. For those seeking a larger, sharper option, the VX2758A-2K-PRO-3 offers a 27-inch 2K resolution panel with the same 240Hz refresh rate, combining stunning clarity with ultra-smooth performance. Beyond monitors, we have launched gaming projectors in India, such as the X1-4K Smart LED, X2-4K, and LX700-4K RGB. These deliver 4K HDR visuals, 1440p at 120Hz for ultra-smooth gameplay, and cinematic audio. Offering large-screen gaming up to 150 inches, advanced LED technology with long lifespans, and flexible installation, our projectors provide an unmatched immersive experience for gamers,” Mr. Muneer Ahmad of ViewSonic India quotes.

Mr. Rajesh Doshi at Zebronics discloses, “Our gaming monitors are built to deliver smooth, immersive performance across different user needs. From ultra-wide curved displays to refresh rates up to 200Hz and 1ms response time, they’re designed for serious gameplay. We’ve also integrated Adaptive Sync, HDR, USB-C, and ergonomic stands for enhanced usability. A key highlight is our proprietary ZGameAid feature, which offers in-game overlays like crosshairs and FPS counters—adding a functional edge. Whether it’s for gaming, content creation, or multitasking, our displays bring premium-level specs within reach.”

“MSI’s latest gaming monitors come with high refresh rates and low response times, making gameplay smooth and responsive. Some models use QD-OLED technology, which delivers vibrant colors and deep blacks—perfect for creating an immersive experience, especially in fast-paced games. We also focus on user comfort and smart functionality. Features like AI Vision, AI Navigator, and AI Crosshair adjust display settings in real time, helping players see better and stay focused. Our AI Care system protects the screen from OLED burn-in and adjusts brightness based on lighting conditions, giving users both durability and visual comfort. MSI monitors also include the Gaming Intelligence app for easy screen control, EyesErgo technology to reduce eye strain, and built-in KVM switches for managing multiple devices smoothly,” Mr. Ashish Khokale of MSI India expresses.

Large Format Commercial Displays

Commercial displays have wide usage in shopping malls, restaurants, outdoor advertisements, etc. These displays must have high degree of clarity and contrast to make an impact on the viewers.

Mr. Muneer Ahmad of ViewSonic India quotes, “We provide a wide range of large-format commercial displays, made to deliver powerful visual experiences across business and public settings. This includes 98” and 110” formats, ultra-wide interactive flat panels, and our recently launched ultra-wide commercial displays that are ideal for modern meeting rooms, collaboration spaces, and high-impact signage. For larger-scale requirements, our LDC Series brings customizable, ultra-thin, frameless direct-view LED displays that can scale up to 760 inches, making them a perfect fit for corporate lobbies, retail spaces, control rooms, auditoriums, and large public venues. Further strengthening our portfolio, we have also introduced the foldable DVLED display, offering portability and premium visual performance for events, exhibitions, and corporate presentations. Together, these solutions combine advanced technology, flexible configurations, and reliable performance to meet the evolving display needs of enterprises and institutions.”

Recent Launches, and their Special Features and Applications

In the section we read about the products different brands launched during the last 7 months and how these products are special over the earlier ones.

Mr. Rajeev Singh of BenQ India expresses, “In the last six months, BenQ has introduced several advanced displays and projectors in India, catering to professional, creative, lifestyle, and home theater users. For displays, BenQ launched the RD320U and RD320UA, 32-inch 4K UHD IPS monitors designed for coders and tech professionals. These monitors offer a 2000:1 contrast ratio, Nano Matte Panel, Dual Coding Mode, Coding HotKey and productivity suites like Daisy Chain, KVM, PIP/PBP with DualView Plus for multitasking, and comprehensive eye-care technologies like Night hours protection, brightness intelligence, Low blue light, flicker free to reduce strain during extended use. The PD2730S is a 27-inch 5K resolution monitor tailored for creative professionals, featuring 98% P3 color coverage, a high pixel density, and advanced color management for photorealistic accuracy. Also, PD3226G clubs exceptional color accuracy with a higher refresh rate of 144Hz making it perfectly suited for VFX, animation and Game Development. Additionally, the EW90U Series—comprising the 27-inch EW2790U and 32-inch EW3290U—caters to hybrid lifestyle users by combining IPS 4K HDR support, color accuracy up to 98% DCI-P3, AI enhanced Contrast, built-in speakers powered by treVolo, remote control (32” variant), USB-C with 65W PD, ergonomic design, and eye-care features for versatile use in work, entertainment.”

Mr. Rajesh Doshi at Zebronics expresses, “In the past 6 months, we’ve expanded our display portfolio with several exciting launches. Our new 65” 4K Smart TV offers HDR, Dolby support, and built-in smart features for a cinematic viewing experience. In projectors, the ZEB-PixaPlay Pro 500 stands out with its ultra short throw capability—delivering up to a 90” screen from a short distance, Full HD visuals, and powerful inbuilt speakers, perfect for compact home theatre setups. We’ve also introduced projector screens to complete the experience. On the monitor side, launches like the ZEB-N49A with a 49” curved DQHD display, the ZEB-S27A with an ultra-smooth 220Hz refresh rate, and the ZEB-A24FHD LED with 100Hz offer performance and versatility for both gamers and professionals.”

“To strengthen our presence we have started manufacturing products locally and started production of our Made-in-India ViewBoard IN03 interactive display and CN01 Commercial Display. Over the past six months, we have further expanded our portfolio with the launch of Commercial Displays- CDE92UW (92”) and CDE105UW (105”), 138” foldable LED LDS138-151, and ViewBoard IN02 series. All these new launches bring together advanced display technology with powerful performance, seamless connectivity, and collaboration-friendly features designed to meet the evolving needs of classrooms, enterprises, and professional environments. This year, we expanded our portfolio with significant new launches, including advanced products in the Active LED segment, a new series of Non-Touch Display Panels, and higher-lumen projectors designed for large spaces. Recently, we introduced the ViewBoard IN03 series, an interactive panel purpose-built for classrooms, available in 65”, 75”, and 86” sizes. Powered by Android 14 and certified under Google’s Enterprise Device License Agreement (EDLA). To meet large-scale visual demands, we provide the LDS138-151 Foldable 138” All-in-One LED Display, a lightweight but immersive solution for instant deployment without being confined by fixed installations of the past, perfect for contemporary venues and events,” Mr. Muneer Ahmad of ViewSonic India clarifies.

Mr. Ashish Dhakan of Hikvision reveals, “Hikvision India has introduced the brand-new WonderHub interactive display, featuring high-performance technology and groundbreaking WonderOS 4.0 for smart teaching. The WonderHub Select Series features powerful hardware designed specifically with classroom needs in mind. The Select Series is not only equipped with an industry-leading AI chip, but also carries an 8-core CPU, plus 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. With this robust configuration and no frozen screens, teachers can do presentations and write on the board at the same time, even running multiple teaching apps, all with zero lag. This next-gen product runs the latest Android system with Google apps, providing teachers with instant access to familiar tools allows effective teaching, with no extra training.”

“Recently we launched several different displays for premium gaming & content creation; esports & ultra-fluid gameplay; versatile gaming with HDR; competitive esports; high-speed gaming with clarity; smart entertainment & productivity; and hybrid work & video conferencing,” Mr. Ashish Khokale of MSI India says.

Importance of Motivating and Educating Partners in a Competitive Market

It is ultimately the partners who reach a company’s products to the end users. Educating them about the technologies, features and usability of their products and keeping the partners motivated play a key role in the success of a brand.

Mr. Rajeev Singh of BenQ India apprises, “BenQ’s supply chain is structured through national distributors, regional distributors, and T3 sellers, enabling us to reach diverse markets with efficiency. We organize regular offline and online training sessions and workshops, hands-on demonstrations, online certification programs, and continuous technical assistance to acquaint partners with our latest technologies, features, and product lines. To boost sales, we provide marketing assets, promotional incentives, and special rewards for top-performing partners, such as recognition, gifts, exclusive first access to product launches, and opportunities for international trips.”

“At ViewSonic, we educate and motivate our partners by offering regular training and product demos to keep them updated on our latest innovations. We also organize various target-based incentive trips and implement FTS (Foreign Trip Scheme), which rewards partners for their achievements. Through these initiatives, we ensure our partners are well-equipped, engaged, and inspired to grow with us,” Mr. Muneer Ahmad of ViewSonic India adds.

Mr. Gaurav Jain of Geonix notes, “We train our channel partners and systems integrators, with in-depth training on selecting the right display type for each scenario and on guiding institutions in the effective use of accessories, ensuring the best possible results.”

Mr. Ashish Dhakan of Hikvision clarifies, “Hikvision India educates and motivates its partners through various initiatives, including training and certification programs; marketing support thru promotional materials, campaign planning, and execution; sales incentives and rewards; technical support in the form of pre-sales, installation and after-sales support; partner portal that provides access to resources, tools, and information; regular communication; and Business Development Support for collective growth.”

“Zebronics has long leveraged the rise of e-commerce, building a strong presence on platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and our own D2C site, www.shop.zebronics.com. This multi-channel approach helps us serve both end consumers and business buyers effectively. Our reach is further extended through a vast network of over 50,000 channel partners across the country, including deep penetration into Tier-III and IV markets, supported by 145+ Zeb Care service centres. We also collaborate with major retail chains in the LFR segment to reinforce our visibility. To keep our partners aligned and motivated, we invest in regular training sessions, marketing support, fostering strong relationships and driving mutual success in promoting our products, keeping us ‘Always Ahead’,” Mr. Rajesh Doshi at Zebronics elaborates.

Mr. Ashish Khokale of MSI India adds, “MSI supports its partners through ongoing product education, hands-on engagement, and targeted incentives. By combining training, marketing support, and recognition programs, we work closely with our partners to grow the display business across India. Our partner-support programs include – Product Training and Demos: Regular training sessions on new products and technologies through offline and online activations and providing demos to get hands on experience; Localized Content & Sales Kits: Tailored sales enablement materials such as brochures, flyers, digital EDM’s etc; Partner Incentives: Incentives for partners who achieve sales targets during the season/quarter; Retail Experience Zones: we have setup demo stations in key retail outlets across India; Marketing Support: Support through online and offline marketing activities; Co-branded marketing campaigns and promotional materials; Discounts and Bundles: Attractive discounts on popular models and bundle offers with gaming accessories or digital wallet codes; and Recognition & Awards: By providing certifications to top-performing partners.”

“Gigabyte India organizes small channel training meets called Chai Pe Charcha in Tier I and Tier II cities. These sessions help us educate retail partners’ sales personnel about our product roadmap and monitor features,” Mr. Sunil Grewal of Gigabyte India cites.

Future Plans and Outlook

What the brands are planning in the coming 12 months in the ever changing technology and competitive landscape of India.

Mr. Muneer Ahmad of ViewSonic India briefs, “Over the next 12 months, we will remain committed to driving innovation and expanding our leadership in the displays market. We will continue to introduce cutting-edge visual solutions that address the evolving needs of businesses, educational institutions, and creative professionals. Our roadmap prioritizes product differentiation and advanced features. By integrating new technologies, optimizing our go-to-market strategy, and supporting digital transformation, we aim to establish new standards for visual experiences in the year ahead,”

“In the coming 12 months, MSI will focus on expanding its QD-OLED display portfolio in India, which has emerged as our strongest value proposition in the premium monitor space. We are planning to introduce a wider range of QD-OLED monitors, featuring: Flat and curved options; sizes from 27” to 34”; and both QHD and 4K resolutions. This expanded lineup aims to address the diverse preferences of gamers—from competitive esports players to immersive AAA gamers—and position MSI as a key QD-OLED provider in the market. In addition to product variety, we will: Strengthen our go-to-market strategy through regional promotions, retail experience zones, and bundled offers; aim for double-digit growth in the gaming monitor segment, with QD-OLED models serving as the core driver; and explore AI-based feature updates and firmware upgrade modules to extend the product life cycle and adaptability. While our primary focus remains on premium displays, we also recognize the need to refresh our mid-range and productivity monitor portfolio in the second half of the year, aligned with India’s growing hybrid work demand. Through a sharper product focus and improved channel engagement, we aim to rebuild momentum in India’s competitive display market in 2025,” Mr. Ashish Khokale of MSI India puts forwards.

Mr. Sunil Grewal of Gigabyte India ends telling, “Gigabyte India is coming up with monitors in all segments like entry GS series OLED and M series monitors. In GS series we will come up with 200Hz monitors in 25” as well as 27”. In AORUS segment, FO27Q5P A 27-inch QD-OLED monitor with incredible 500 Hz refresh rate. In M series, MO27U2 A sleek 27-inch 4K QD-OLED monitor with a 240 Hz refresh rate and impressively sharp 166 PPI, factory-level colour accuracy, ideal for both serious gamers and creative workflows.”

CONCLUSION

The growth of digital signage in retail, advertising and public spaces aids the India’s digital displays market growth. Advancements in OLED, LED and flexible display technologies are fueling innovation while smart devices and digital signage adoption boost the market demand. Consumer preferences will be driven upward by the introduction of higher resolution and energy efficient screens, thus leading to the adoption of advanced display technologies across various applications. The India display market size was valued at USD 5,602 Million in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group estimates the market to reach USD 8,403 Million by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.6% from 2025-2033. The market is experiencing robust growth driven by the rising demand across consumer electronics, automotive, retail and healthcare sectors.

