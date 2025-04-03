India’s BPE set to usher in world-class power infra solutions across Philippines, other ASEAN regions

- Advertisement -

India’s pioneering and leading power solutions provider, Best Power Equipments (BPE), has entered into a strategic partnership with TOTALPower, a key player in the Philippines’ energy sector, to deliver advanced power infrastructure solutions. This collaboration will enhance energy reliability across industries, including data centers, commercial establishments, and industrial facilities in the Philippines and the broader ASEAN region.

In a significant step forward, TOTALPower executives visited India and signed the partnership agreement at the BPE Experience Center in Noida, underscoring their commitment to integrating high-quality power solutions. The signing ceremony allowed the teams to explore BPE’s state-of-the-art UPS, power backup, and energy management technologies that will be deployed in the Philippine market.

Mr. Amitansu Satpathy, Founder and Group Managing Director, BPE

“Hosting TOTALPower at our Experience Center and showcasing our cutting-edge solutions underscores BPE’s commitment to global expansion and innovation,” said Mr. Amitansu Satpathy, Managing Director, BPE. “This partnership will enable us to bring world-class, reliable power solutions to ASEAN markets while furthering India’s position as a global power technology hub.”

TOTALPower, known for its independent power generation capabilities and integrated energy solutions, will bring its expertise in local energy regulations, market dynamics, and large-scale infrastructure projects. Together, BPE and TOTALPower will develop comprehensive power solutions that address the growing need for uninterrupted, efficient, and sustainable power across the region.

The key focus areas of the partnership include the strengthening of power infrastructure through the delivery of high-efficiency power backup and energy solutions. Besides, it marks the expansion of BPE’s footprint across the ASEAN market – Philippines and beyond. It is further a sustainable Energy Initiatives that backs energy-efficient infrastructure with cutting-edge technology.

As power demands continue to rise, the BPE-TOTALPower partnership aims to set new industry benchmarks in energy resilience, efficiency, and sustainability, reinforcing India’s ‘Make in India’ vision while supporting ASEAN’s growing energy sector.

