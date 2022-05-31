India’s Biggest and Most Popular Poker Tournament, India Poker Championship, ends on a high

- Advertisement -

The recently concluded India Poker Championship (IPC), India’s biggest and most popular poker tournament, presented by Spartan Poker, witnessed some thrilling battles between India’s best poker players. Among the mega pool of players, the 4 winners that emerged were Siddhanth Kripalani – Main Event winner, Alok Birewar – 100K High Roller Winner, Mahesh Shyamsundar – 25K Kick-Off Winner, and Vivek Singh – 15K Mystery Bounty Winner.

Mr. Amin Rozani, CEO of Spartan Poker Group

“Every year the India Poker Championship brings in amazing poker players from around the country and this year it was quite competitive. This year’s Main Event has exceeded expectations across the board. I would like to congratulate all the winners on their win, truly well deserved. We were excited to host one of the biggest poker tournaments in the country and look forward to the next tournaments,” said Mr. Amin Rozani, CEO of Spartan Poker Group.

Mumbai boy Siddhanth Kripalani bagged a Phygital trophy and a cash prize of INR 39.72 lakhs along with the coveted India Poker Champion 2022 title. Kriplani defeated India’s first WSOP bracelet winner Aditya Sushant in the heads-up session and grabbed ₹39,72,700 prize money post the deal, which happens to be his biggest live cash. Resuming the final table with a massive chip lead, Kripalani continued to dominate and won the prestigious trophy.

In the heads-up clash, Ahmedabad-based Alok Birewar shipped the coveted 100K High Roller beating poker pro Arsh Grover. Birewar grabbed his career-best cash of ₹40.71 Lakh and bagged the Phygital trophy as well. Birewar put up an impressive show to climb up the ladder and win the IPC 100K High Roller title. Birewar is a well-known player from the Indian poker circuit, who also plays at the international level.

Bengaluru-based Chartered Accountant Mahesh Shyamsundar clinched the IPC 25K Kick-Off title. After a four-way deal, he took home a lucrative first place prize of ₹8,15,579.

Chennai-based Vivek Singh is the 15K Mystery Bounty Winner. The poker pro created history by winning the inaugural 15K Mystery Bounty event at the IPC Megastacks May 2022.

The India Poker Championship introduced India’s first-ever Phygital trophies that were awarded to the winners of all four events. All winners owned a piece of the physical IPC trophies paired with a digital NFT twin.

This edition of the IPC was grander and set a precedent for mega poker tournaments in the country. For the first time in its history, IPC this year was hosted at Casino Vegas by Big Daddy, Nepal.

