Indian PC Market Grew 7.1% YoY with 3.39 Million Units Shipped in 2Q2024, says IDC

India’s traditional PC market (inclusive of desktops, notebooks, and workstations) shipped 3.39 million units in 2Q2024, up 7.1% year-over-year (YoY), according to recent data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker. All 3 categories – desktop, notebook, and workstation – grew by 5.9% YoY, 7.4% YoY and 12.4% YoY respectively.

In 2Q2024, the consumer segment surged by 11.2% YoY as both online and offline channels saw good demand. The e-tail channel grew by a healthy 22.4% YoY. The commercial segment grew by 3.5% YoY fueled by an increased demand in the SMB and LB segments which grew by 12.4% YoY and 33.1% YoY, respectively.

“This is the fourth consecutive quarter of YoY growth for the consumer segment,” said Mr. Bharath Shenoy, Research Manager, IDC India & South Asia. “Vendors kickstarted the back-to-school/ college campaigns, and good demand was seen in the e-tail channel as well during online sales. Vendors stocked the channel to prepare for upcoming Independence Day sales, which gave a healthy growth in consumer PC shipments”

Top 5 Company Highlights: 2Q24

HP Inc. led the charts in both commercial and consumer segments with shares of 33.5% and 29.7%, respectively. HP also led the notebook category with a share of 34.4% driven by increased demand for consumer notebooks and fulfillment of some key enterprise orders.

Lenovo stood second as its shipments grew in both consumer and commercial segments by 32.7%YoY and 6.3%YoY, respectively. Lenovo fared well in the SMB segment, growing by 16.5% YoY. Good demand on e-tail channel and continued push in the SMB segment with a good mix of AMD-powered devices in the channel helped Lenovo’s improved performance.

Dell Technologies stood third as it struggled in the commercial desktop category, which declined by 15.9% YoY due to continued pricing pressure from its peers in government and enterprise orders; however, it witnessed a 6.4% YoY growth in the consumer segment. Dell had a good back-to-school/college campaign and managed good traction in offline channels.

Acer Group stood fourth but with a healthy growth of 38.3% YoY in 2Q2024. It led the desktop category with a 27.6% share. Acer managed to fulfill some key government and BFSI orders, which helped it show a strong position in the commercial desktop category. The continued aggressive push during e-tail sales helped it in the consumer segment.

Asus held the fifth position as it witnessed a growth of 5.4% YoY. Despite the base being low, Asus witnessed a significant 131.7% YoY growth in the commercial segment. Growing focus on the commercial segment and continued expansion in offline presence has been driving its performance.

Commenting on the outlook, Mr. Navkendar Singh, Associate Vice President, Devices Research, IDC India, South Asia & ANZ said, “The onset of AI PCs and several launches in the last few months has definitely brought a wave of optimism in the PC market. While AI PCs may not bring significant consumer demand in the near term, it is likely to make gamers and content creators consider an AI PC in the medium term. AI PCs will also drive refresh commercial orders from 3Q2024 onwards.”

