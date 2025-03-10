Monday, March 10, 2025
Indian ICT Women Leadership 1st Edition of COFFEE TABLE BOOK 2025

By NCN News Network
Roy Mediative is proud to launch the Indian ICT Women Leadership 1st Edition of COFFEE TABLE BOOK 2025, a tribute to the trailblazing women shaping the ICT industry! Launched at the Indian ICT Women Leadership Summit & Awards 2025, this book celebrates the achievements of 50 inspiring entrepreneurs and leaders. Their innovation, resilience, and leadership are driving transformation in technology and business. A big thank you to our esteemed guests, industry supporters, and partners for making this initiative a grand success!

