Indian esports eyes PC gaming growth as eFootball, Street Fighter, & Rocket League join medal lineup at Asian Youth Games 2025

The 3rd Asian Youth Games (AYG) is set to feature eFootball, Street Fighter, and Rocket League as official medal events, each to be contested in both boys’ and girls’ categories. Scheduled to be held in Bahrain from October 22 to 31, 2025, the tournament will include 24 sports disciplines, with esports making its debut as an official medal event. Open to athletes aged between 15 and 18 years as of December 31, 2025, the esports competitions will be governed by the Asian Electronic Sports Federation (AESF).

The inclusion of these PC-based esports titles presents a promising opportunity for India to develop its esports ecosystem at the grassroots level. Earlier this year, esports made significant strides nationally when the Khelo India Youth Games featured titles such as BGMI, Street Fighter 6, eFootball, and chess as demonstration sports. With continued exposure at events of this scale, young gamers from across the country now have clearer pathways to enter competitive esports.

The recognition of esports as an official discipline in international multi-sport tournaments is not only boosting credibility but also establishing it as a viable career path in India. Organizations like S8UL, a global powerhouse in esports and gaming content, have pushed the envelope worldwide. S8UL is set to be the first and only organisation representing India at the upcoming Esports World Cup 2025 in Riyadh, as it competes across eight different titles and further demonstrates the country’s growing presence on the global esports stage.

Mr. Animesh Agarwal, Co-founder and CEO, S8UL shared his thoughts on the development, “It’s a proud moment to see esports take the global stage at the Asian Youth Games with titles like Street Fighter, eFootball, and Rocket League being officially recognised. This is just the beginning for the players, community and for the future of competitive gaming. As someone who’s grown with this industry, seeing young athletes now get this platform at such a prestigious multi-sport event feels incredibly special, it’s history in the making. This recognition will inspire a whole new generation of talent and help shape the path ahead for esports not just in India, but across Asia.”

The fact that all three games featured at AYG 2025 are PC-based titles marks an important development for India, where mobile gaming has historically dominated. Momentum for PC gaming is steadily growing, with key players investing in infrastructure and accessibility. CyberPowerPC India, which entered the country last year, has been at the forefront of this movement. The company recently partnered with Indian esports organization Orangutan to power their state-of-the-art gaming facility, ApeCity, with high-performance PCs.

“It’s exciting to see prominent PC titles take centre stage at the 3rd Asian Youth Games 2025, a clear sign that competitive gaming in Asia is evolving in the right direction. Globally, PC has always been a benchmark for esports, and this moment places Asia firmly on that map. For India, this is an opportunity to double down on building a more inclusive and performance-ready grassroots ecosystem. By creating accessible spaces like our PC installation at Ape City, we’re helping young gamers experience top-tier hardware and realize their potential without the barriers. This milestone isn’t just validation; it’s motivation to keep growing the next generation of esports athletes,” said Mr. Vishal Parekh, Chief Operating Officer of CyberPowerPC India.

The Asian Youth Games isn’t the only platform where esports is gaining prominence. Esports will also feature at the upcoming Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, scheduled for next year, where 11 esports titles will be official medal events. India had earlier competed in four titles at the Asian Games 2022, and the country is now gearing up for a stronger showing in its next campaign.

Mr. Pravan Parikh, Co-Founder & Product Lead of Dirtcube Interactive LLP, which launched India’s first-of-its-kind gaming backend platform Specter, shares his perspective on what this means for India, “The inclusion of esports at the 3rd Asian Youth Games 2025 is a landmark moment for young gamers in India. It brings structure and recognition to a dream that many aspiring players have long held. Crucially, this move gives PC gaming a significant boost in a market where mobile has historically been dominant, opening up fresh opportunities for skill development, talent discovery, and long-term career growth. It’s an encouraging sign that esports is finally being embraced as a serious discipline within the larger sporting ecosystem.”

As India prepares to compete at the AYG 2025, the recognition of esports alongside traditional sports is becoming increasingly mainstream. With growing investment, improved infrastructure, and stronger national representation, India is on the path to becoming not just a participant, but a serious contender in global esports.

