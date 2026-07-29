Indian Companies Lead Global AI Readiness, Yet Only 19% Have Begun Implementation – JLL

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Most Indian companies expect Artificial Intelligence (AI) to grow their teams, not shrink them. JLL‘s 2026 Future of Work Survey reveals that 58% of senior business leaders in India anticipate workforce growth over the next three to five years. Another 62% say AI will make human roles more valuable rather than replace them, and 65% say staff will increasingly be judged on the quality of their work rather than the hours they put in.

The JLL 2026 Future of Work Survey was carried out in the first three months of 2026. It covers more than 2,200 CEOs, CFOs and real estate heads across 21 countries.

Indian companies are also ahead of the rest of the world in putting AI to use in how they plan and run their offices. On all eight measures JLL tracked, India scores higher than the global average. But there is a gap between intent and action: 77% of Indian leaders say AI will change what they need from their office space, while only 19% have started making changes.

Mr. Ajit Kumar, Managing Director, Work Dynamics Accounts, West Asia, JLL

“Indian companies have both ambition and awareness; India leads the global average on every AI readiness measure we track. What separates the 19% who have begun implementation from the 77% who recognize the need is not conviction or capital, it is capability. For the first time in 15 years of tracking this data, 46% of Indian companies cite skills shortage as their primary barrier versus only 35% citing budget, capability now outweighs cost. This is actually a positive inflection point, because skills can be developed internally and sourced externally far more readily than waiting for capital allocation cycles. The companies that reframe this as a skills development challenge rather than a budget constraint—and invest in the 50% who are prioritizing AI support and infrastructure—will define India’s workplace transformation over the next decade,” said Mr. Ajit Kumar, Managing Director, Work Dynamics Accounts, West Asia, JLL.

India’s lead isn’t due to just one or two factors. Indian companies report more funded work already underway than the global average right across the board. They are ahead on tracking AI trends (56% against 46% globally) and on studying what AI means for their real estate teams (48% against 40%). They are also ahead on staff training and change programmes (45% against 36%), and on scouting new locations as automation spreads (42% against 34%).

That lead extends to actual implementation. Nearly one in five Indian companies (19%) say they have reached the most advanced stage of using AI in their real estate operations, against 15% globally. Counting those still scaling up, 47% are actively rolling out AI, against 42% worldwide.

Even so, most companies have not yet changed anything about their office space. Many are waiting for a company-wide decision on AI before they commit. The result is strong belief but slow action.

Offices themselves are busy. Indian companies now ask staff to come in 3.8 days a week on average, slightly above the global average of 3.7 days. Nearly two-thirds (62%) require four or five days in the office, and 61% apply the same attendance rule across all their locations.

Skills, not money, is now the biggest hurdle

For the first time in JLL’s 15-year survey history, capability constraints outweigh budget constraints. In India, 46% of companies identify AI, technology, and data skills shortages as their primary limitation for real estate delivery over the next three to five years, compared to just 35% citing budget. India feels this skills gap more acutely than the Asia Pacific average of 42% and global average of 36%. Other barriers include inexperience managing change (28%), real estate being viewed as a cost center (26%), inadequate reporting metrics (26%), and departmental silos (24%).

Even advanced companies are still navigating this transition. Leaders outperform others in planning for shocks (53% vs 29%), change management (63% vs 45%), and cross-functional collaboration (91% vs 78%)—but their advantage is only six to 24 percentage points, suggesting they’re further along rather than finished.

A tension emerges in spending priorities. Indian companies are investing most heavily in advanced technology and AI support (50%) and reliable infrastructure (49%) to boost productivity. Yet three of their five biggest risks are technology-related: cybersecurity and data privacy (46%), technology and AI-driven disruption (46%), and uncertainty about AI’s impact on space requirements (39%). Companies are betting on technology while simultaneously worried about mastering it.

Companies want to think long term, but costs are rising

Indian companies are prioritizing long-term transformation over short-term savings. When forced to choose, 73% would invest in AI-enabled buildings over basic maintenance, 72% prefer long-term locations over flexible leases, and 71% favor long term change over immediate cost cuts. Quality trumps prestige—60% would choose a better building over a prime address, and 55% would secure growth space rather than minimize their footprint. Notably, 54% prioritize proximity to talent over data centers, reversing the regional trend and confirming that access to skilled people remains India’s primary competitive advantage. This long-term view extends to operational expansion, with 58% expecting presence across more locations and 53% anticipating growth in smaller cities and GCCs. Inside offices, two-thirds want hotel-style service over basic facilities, 64% prefer mixed collaborative spaces, and 62% prioritize ease of use. However, cost pressures are mounting – energy bills and AI automation costs (both 49%) are expected to drive expense growth over the next three to five years. Rent ranks only sixth at 29%, a fundamental shift in how office costs are structured.

To bridge the gap between recognition and action, the JLL report recommends three practical steps for Indian companies. First, plan for multiple scenarios, from office returns and GCC expansion to AI-integrated teams, designing spaces that enhance concentration rather than simply housing more technology. Second, combine external expertise for specialized AI capabilities with systematic internal skill-building in measurement, planning, and cross-functional collaboration. Third, strengthen coordination between HR, IT, and finance teams while tracking actual office usage and AI adoption rates, establishing clear metrics that will guide investment decisions. Companies that execute these steps methodically will be best positioned to lead India’s workplace evolution.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / JLL

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