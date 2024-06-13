Indian CCTV Industry Poised for Growth with New Cyber Security Norms and Procurement Regulations – Sparsh CCTV

- Advertisement -

Sparsh CCTV, a leading Indian brand in CCTV cameras and electronic security solutions, began in 2002, revolutionizing Indian security manufacturing. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Sanjeev Sehgal, Founder & MD, Sparsh CCTV shares insights into the transformative impact of new Cyber Security Certification norms for IoT products.

What is the significance of the new Cyber Security Certification norms for IoT products, particularly CCTV cameras, set to be implemented on June 6?

The new Cyber Security Certification norms for IoT products, starting with CCTV cameras, are a crucial development. They are designed to ensure the security and integrity of CCTV systems used in both the public and private sectors. This initiative will enhance the overall cybersecurity of these systems and address concerns about potential vulnerabilities, especially those associated with products from certain foreign manufacturers.

How does this certification affect the market dynamics for video surveillance products in India?

With these norms in place, Indian video surveillance companies are expected to see significant growth. Currently, the market is dominated by Chinese companies, but with the new certification requirements, products must meet stringent security standards. This will likely reduce the presence of Chinese products, opening up opportunities for Indian manufacturers to increase their market share.

What are the Essential Requirements (ER) set by MeitY for IoT products, particularly CCTV cameras?

The Essential Requirements (ER) are a set of standards established to ensure that CCTV systems are secure. These requirements focus on both the hardware and software aspects of the systems, aiming to protect against data leakage and other security threats. All CCTV systems procured by public and private sectors must meet these ERs, which will be validated through mandatory security testing by the STQC Directorate.

What does receiving the IoTSCS Certification mean for Sparsh CCTV?

Indeed, we are proud to be among the first companies to receive the IoTSCS Certification for our CCTV cameras. This certification ensures that our entire product range is cyber-secure. It positions us as a leader in compliance within the global surveillance industry. This certification not only boosts our credibility but also enhances our competitive edge in both domestic and international markets.

How will the new norms impact the market share of Indian companies compared to Chinese companies?

With the trusted value chain defined by the new norms, many Chinese products may no longer meet the required standards, pushing them out of the market. This presents a huge opportunity for Indian companies like ours to capture a larger market share. We expect our market share to grow from the current 2% to about 5-7% within this year. Our goal is to be among the market leaders in the next two to three years.

What potential do you see for Indian companies in international markets following these changes?

The changes create significant opportunities for Indian companies globally. Many countries, including the UK, US, Australia, Germany, and Russia, have already banned Chinese products in government buildings and critical infrastructures. This opens up these markets for Indian companies. We anticipate a 20% growth in volume and 30% growth in value over the next two years, driven by these global opportunities.

What are the main objectives of these new norms?

The primary objectives of these norms are to ensure that surveillance systems deployed across India are secure and free from vulnerabilities. By mandating security testing and ensuring components are sourced through a trusted value chain, the government aims to protect sensitive data and maintain the integrity of surveillance systems. Additionally, these norms position Indian manufacturers to tap into global markets, leveraging the high-security standards now associated with their products.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Sparsh CCTV

