India–US Trade Deal Opens New Frontiers for Technology and Manufacturing Growth

As India and the United States move closer to a landmark trade agreement, NCN captures industry leaders’ views on easing tariffs, strengthening technology and manufacturing ties, and positioning India as a key player in resilient, innovation-led global trade.

Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India & South Asia

“The reported reduction of U.S. tariffs on Indian goods as part of evolving trade discussions presents a meaningful opportunity for India’s technology sector to expand its global reach and competitiveness, particularly in electronics and adjacent hardware manufacturing. Lower tariff barriers can help Indian tech companies achieve more predictable market access, improve cost structures, and foster deeper collaboration with international partners.

For display and digital solutions providers, including those involved in high-value components, easing tariffs could help integrate supply chains across markets while supporting export-oriented growth. This comes at an opportune time as India reinforces its semiconductor and electronics ecosystem through measures such as the enhanced India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 in the Union Budget 2026, which strengthens domestic manufacturing and innovation.

We welcome any policy moves that reduce trade friction and encourage investment in technology and supply-chain development.”

Mr. Aditya Khemka, Managing Director, Aditya Infotech Ltd (CP PLUS)

“The easing of U.S. tariffs on Indian goods can positively impact the electronics and security hardware ecosystem by improving export competitiveness and reducing cost pressures across global supply chains. For the security and surveillance industry, smoother trade flows help strengthen access to components and support scalable manufacturing of reliable, high-performance hardware.

At a time when India is reinforcing its domestic electronics and semiconductor capabilities, improved access to international markets can accelerate growth, encourage investment, and enhance supply-chain resilience. Such developments further strengthen India’s role as a trusted manufacturing and innovation partner in global security and infrastructure markets.

Mr. Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder & Chairman, Bharti Enterprises

“The India–US trade deal is a much awaited and a significant milestone for both the nations, unlocking immense opportunities for investments, growth. The flurry of FTA’s is an affirmation of India’s role at the centre of global frameworks, aimed at building resilient international trade patterns.”

