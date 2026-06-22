India Uninterrupted Power Supply System Market will Continue to Grow at a Decent Rate until 2033 and Probably Beyond

- Advertisement -





The IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 678.35 Million by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.08% during 2025-2033. The India uninterrupted power supply system market share is propelled by rising power outages, industrial expansion, digitalization, and an escalating demand for reliable power in industries such as IT, healthcare, and manufacturing. Government policies favoring infrastructure development and urbanization, as well as heightened awareness of power protection, are further enhancing the India uninterrupted power supply system market growth.

India Uninterrupted Power Supply System Market Trends

Growing Demand for UPS Systems in the IT and Data Center Sector: One of the leading trends fueling the India uninterrupted power supply (UPS) system market is the growing dependence on IT infrastructure and data centers. With companies and government organizations quickly digitizing their processes, demand for efficient power backup systems has witnessed an upsurge. Data centers, being the backbone of cloud computing, e-commerce sites, and digital services, need constant power to keep servers and networking devices running continuously without any downtime. Power failures have the potential to result in data loss, downtime, and financial losses, making UPS systems a necessity in this industry. Moreover, increased remote working, online learning, and the expansion of the e-commerce sector have added to the increased need for stable and continuous power supply systems. Green UPS technology provides improved efficiency ranging from 94 to 97 percent compared to the standard 80 to 88 percent. The increasing number of data centers in cities is playing a major role in the growth of the UPS market in India.

Shift Toward Green and Energy-Efficient UPS Systems: The government’s stress on sustainability and on minimizing carbon footprints is compelling the industries to move towards eco-friendly UPS solutions with low energy consumption and emissions. The need for energy-efficient UPS systems is particularly high in the healthcare, IT, and manufacturing industries, where operational efficiency is a key aspect. Producers are currently adding sophisticated technologies like lithium-ion batteries, which are more effective, longer lasting, and cleaner compared to lead-acid batteries. As per the industry reports, eco-friendly UPS designs can cut energy use by as much as 75% in comparison to traditional systems. Lithium-ion batteries too provide a lifespan of 11–15 years, exceeding that of conventional lead-acid batteries. Moreover, UPS system innovations like smart monitoring and load management functionality optimize the use of energy and result in lower operating costs. As companies seek to comply with regulations and cut energy usage, the trend toward green UPS systems will continue to grow in India.

[SOURCE: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-uninterrupted-power-supply-system-market]

NCN recently interacted with some of the leading power solutions brands. In the following sections, we listed the insights of some leading power solution brands.

The latest technology & market trends and opportunities in the power solutions market

Mr. Vikas Srivastava, Director-Product Management, Product Development/ Engineering, Vertiv, explains, “Vertiv identifies AI-driven extreme densification, gigawatt-scale deployment at speed, and energy autonomy as the dominant macro forces reshaping the power solutions market. Rack densities are moving beyond 25 kW into triple-digit kW ranges, requiring integrated power architectures from grid to chip. Data centres are increasingly treated as a ‘unit of compute’ rather than isolated facilities. Key trends include: 1. Higher-voltage DC architectures to reduce conversion losses and support racks; 2. On-site generation and DC microgrids (gas turbines, solar, fuel cells, BESS) to bridge grid constraints; and 3. Digital-twin-driven design and operations for faster, more resilient deployment. ‘India is a power-ready hub for data-centre expansion.’ Unlike many global markets facing severe grid delays, India’s power availability is a hidden advantage for hyperscale and sovereign AI factories.”

“The power solutions market is undergoing a structural transformation driven by digitalization, sustainability, and electrification – 1. Data center & AI-led demand: The rapid growth of AI, cloud, and hyperscale infrastructure is significantly increasing demand for reliable, high-density power systems. The global data center power market alone is expected to grow at ~15–18% CAGR through the next decade. 2. Shift toward energy-efficient & modular systems: Enterprises are adopting modular UPS, intelligent PDUs, and scalable architectures to handle variable workloads and reduce energy costs. 3. Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS): With renewable integration rising, storage solutions are becoming critical for grid stability and backup reliability. 4. Decentralization & edge infrastructure: Edge data centers and distributed power systems are expanding due to 5G, IoT, and low-latency applications. 5. Sustainability & green power: There is a strong push toward low-carbon solutions, including renewable integration, hydrogen-ready systems, and improved power usage effectiveness (PUE). 6. Opportunity: The convergence of AI + electrification + clean energy creates a massive opportunity for integrated, intelligent, and sustainable power solutions providers,” shares Mr. Girish Chandra, Global Director- DC Infra Solution and Enterprise, Best Power Equipment India Pvt Ltd (BPE).

“In India, the expansion of IT infrastructure, datacenters, and smart cities is significantly contributing to the growth of this sector. The industry is witnessing a strong move toward modular and scalable UPS architectures. Unlike traditional fixed-capacity systems, modular UPS solutions allow organizations to add or remove power modules based on their requirements. In parallel, digitalization of power infrastructure through IoT and smart monitoring technologies is transforming how power systems are managed. Modern UPS systems are now equipped with intelligent monitoring capabilities that provide real-time data on performance, load conditions, and system health. These technologies enable predictive maintenance, remote diagnostics, and faster response times, significantly improving reliability and reducing operational costs. Another important technological advancement is the development of high-efficiency power electronics and transformerless UPS designs. Innovations in components such as IGBT and MOSFET technologies are enabling higher power density, reduced energy losses, and smaller system footprints,” elaborates Mr. Sandeep Shirodkar, Business Head – MD Office, Cyber Power Systems (India) Pvt Ltd (CyberPower).

Dr. R.K. Bansal, Founder – Managing Director, Uniline Energy Systems, asserts, “On one side, there is a massive push towards digital infrastructure, and on the other, the ground reality of inconsistent power quality continues to persist across many regions. This combination is driving demand for intelligent and reliable power conditioning systems. We are clearly seeing a shift towards higher efficiency systems, modular UPS architectures, and increasing adoption of lithium-ion based storage. At the same time, customers are becoming far more aware of lifecycle costs rather than just upfront pricing. There is also a growing expectation that systems should be monitored, managed, and optimized in real time rather than simply installed and forgotten. Segments like data centers, healthcare, manufacturing, and digital services are expanding rapidly, and each of these depends heavily on uninterrupted and clean power. The opportunity in India is not just about growth, but about building dependable infrastructure that can support that growth sustainably.”

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems Pvt Ltd, clarifies, “The power solutions market is shifting towards intelligent and energy-efficient systems. At Consistent Infosystems, we see strong momentum in AI-driven power distribution, enabling optimized energy usage based on real-time demand. There is also rising demand for compact, application-specific solutions like PoE devices and Mini UPS for surveillance and networking. Additionally, solar-compatible and hybrid power solutions are emerging as key opportunities, especially for remote deployments. Overall, the future lies in smart, efficient, and connected power ecosystems, beyond just backup.”

Mr. Sandeep Popli, CEO, Lapcare, briefs, “There has been an increased focus on safety features (overcharge, short circuit protection) and strong demand in Tier 2 & Tier 3 markets. There is a great growth potential for affordable, reliable power solution brands.”

How brands performed in FY2025-26 in the Indian market, their current power solutions portfolio and target segments

Mr. Vikas Srivastava of Vertiv reveals, “Our Critical Power portfolio includes high-efficiency UPS systems such as the Liebert PowerUPS 9000 series, prefabricated solutions like the Vertiv Power Module (integrating UPS, switchgear, battery energy storage and transformers), the Vertiv SmartRun converged platform that combines overhead power, liquid cooling, busway and containment optimized for AI and HPC environments, PowerBar Track busway systems, and a full range of PDUs and switchgear. We also offer dedicated solar power solutions that integrate with UPS and BESS systems. In India, our primary target segments are hyperscale and sovereign AI data centres, colocation facilities, government, BFSI, telecom, manufacturing and edge computing applications. Regarding performance in 2025-26, Vertiv saw strong momentum in India, which contributed to APAC’s overall trajectory amid robust acceleration in India and the rest of Asia. Notable developments included our expanded partnership with RAH Infotech to strengthen reach across government, BFSI, telecom and manufacturing sectors, as well as our selection by NxtGen AI to provide end-to-end power and thermal infrastructure for India’s national-scale sovereign AI factory.”

“Our modern power solutions and services portfolio typically includes – 1. Core solutions: UPS systems, power distribution units (PDUs), BESS, Smart racks. 2. Advanced solutions: Lithium-ion battery systems, BESS, modular power infrastructure, and intelligent monitoring platforms. 3. Services: Design, deployment, remote monitoring, and lifecycle management. Our target segments: 1. Data centers & colocation providers; 2. Telecom & 5G infrastructure; BFSI and healthcare (mission-critical uptime); 3. Manufacturing & industrial automation; and Commercial buildings & smart infrastructure. Considering the Indian context: 1. India’s data center market is in hyper-growth mode, expected to reach ~$31 billion by 2035; and 2. Strong demand from BFSI, telecom, and digital services is driving adoption of high-reliability power solutions. We observed that the brands like BPE positioned on a combination of reliability + digital intelligence + sustainability have outperformed in FY2025–26,” highlights Mr. Girish Chandra of BPE.

Mr. Sandeep Shirodkar of CyberPower explains, “CyberPower’s comprehensive product range includes home and office UPS systems, high-capacity enterprise UPS solutions (both single-phase and three-phase), power distribution units, battery solutions, and advanced power management software. CyberPower has followed a path to success through engineering excellence and quality standards in power protection and computer accessories. Our latest offerings and their features include: 1. Online Double-conversion Topology; 2. Unity Power Factor; 3. Pure Sinewave UPS; 4. Multifunction Colour LCD Panel; 4. Generator Compatible; 5. Compatible with Lithium-Ion Batteries; 6. Power Saving technology; 7. PowerPanelPower Management Software (Personal Edition); 8. PowerPanelPower Management Software (Business Edition); and 9. Battery Management System (BMS). CyberPower’s cutting-edge innovations empower businesses and individuals alike to harness the full potential of their connected devices and critical infrastructure. The brand caters to a wide range of industries, including banking and financial services, IT and IT-enabled services, datacenters, telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, government sectors, and small and medium enterprises. In the FY2025–26, CyberPower recorded strong growth in the Indian market driven by increased demand from enterprise customers, particularly in the datacenter and IT infrastructure segments and also expanded its presence in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.”

“Uniline’s power solutions range spans online UPS systems, servo stabilizers, isolation transformers, and customized power solutions designed for specific operating environments. Our primary focus segments continue to be data centers, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing setups, along with institutional and government projects. These are areas where power reliability is not optional, and the expectations from the solution provider go far beyond just supplying equipment. In FY2025–26, we saw steady and healthy growth, largely driven by repeat business and deeper engagement with existing clients. We have also strengthened our presence across multiple regions by expanding our service and dealer network,” cites Dr. R.K. Bansal of Uniline.

“Our wide range of power solutions includes desktop power supplies, high-wattage SMPS, camera power supplies, PoE solutions, UPS systems, CCTV UPS, PoE UPS, and Mini UPS for routers and small devices. Our products are designed for everyday users, small businesses, and surveillance setups, where reliable power is essential. In FY2025–26, we saw steady growth in the Indian market, driven by increasing demand in the surveillance and networking segments, along with strong traction in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Our expanding distribution network and consistent product quality have helped us strengthen our brand presence across regions,” says Mr. Yogesh Agrawal of Consistent.

The role AI in power solutions

Mr. Vikas Srivastava of Vertiv opines, “At Vertiv, we are integrating AI-aware capabilities across our portfolio through intelligent UPS controls that provide input power smoothing and advanced battery management, converged platforms like SmartRun and Power Module that are optimized for AI load profiles and liquid cooling integration, and lithium-ion battery systems designed for these demanding conditions. A significant upcoming step is our 800 VDC power portfolio, including centralized rectifiers, DC busways, rack-level converters and DC-compatible backup. This architecture, developed in collaboration with NVIDIA, reduces conversion stages, minimizes losses and supports the next generation of high-density AI factories.”

“AI is becoming central to next-gen power systems: 1. Predictive maintenance: AI algorithms detect failures in batteries, UPS, and transformers before downtime occurs; 2. Energy optimization: AI dynamically adjusts load distribution to improve efficiency and reduce energy consumption; 3. Smart grid integration: AI enables real-time balancing of renewable energy and storage systems; 4. Data center power management: AI helps manage fluctuating workloads and power spikes in GPU-intensive environments. Advanced AI-driven systems can improve energy efficiency and optimize performance even under power constraints. The integration of AI-enabled monitoring platforms, digital twins for infrastructure simulation and cloud-based energy analytics dashboards is another growing trend,” states Mr. Girish Chandra of BPE.

“One of the key benefits of AI in power solutions is predictive maintenance as AI can detect early signs of component wear or failure, allowing timely intervention and reducing downtime. AI also enables intelligent energy management by optimizing load distribution and improving overall efficiency. Additionally, it provides advanced analytics that help organizations make data-driven decisions regarding their power infrastructure. By combining AI with IoT technologies, CyberPower is enabling customers to achieve higher reliability, improved operational efficiency, and reduced total cost of ownership,” remarks Mr. Sandeep Shirodkar of CyberPower.

Dr. R.K. Bansal of Uniline, “The real value of AI lies in helping to move from reactive systems to predictive and intelligent power management where systems can identify early signs of component or battery degradation, and in load analysis, where power usage patterns can be studied and optimized. This reduces downtime, improves efficiency, and gives customers better control over their infrastructure. At Uniline, our focus is on integrating intelligent monitoring and analytics into our systems in a way that delivers actionable insights. The idea is not to add complexity, but to make systems more reliable and easier to manage over their lifecycle.”

“AI is playing a key role in making power solutions smarter and more efficient. For example, in traditional PoE switches, each port receives the same amount of power regardless of its requirement. However, with AI-enabled PoE switches, power distribution becomes dynamic. The system intelligently supplies only the required power to each port – if a device needs 1 watt, it gets 1 watt; if it needs 0.5 or 0.25 watt, it receives exactly that. This optimized approach not only improves energy efficiency but also enhances performance, reduces load on components, and delivers more reliable and cost-effective power solutions,” adds Mr. Yogesh Agrawal of Consistent.

Mr. Sandeep Popli of Lapcare cites, “The role of AI in Power Solutions includes smart power management and battery health protection. The latest tech trends in power solutions include smart energy analytics and integration with IoT ecosystems.”

The critical role of power solutions in datacenters

Mr. Sandeep Shirodkar of CyberPower puts forward, “In datacenter environments, even a momentary power disruption can lead to significant operational and financial losses. CyberPower offers a range of solutions specifically designed for datacenter applications. These include high-capacity three-phase UPS systems, modular UPS architectures, rack-based power distribution units, and battery energy storage solutions. These systems are engineered to provide continuous power supply, high efficiency, and scalability to meet the evolving demands of modern datacenters. The critical role of these solutions lies in ensuring zero downtime, protecting sensitive equipment, and maintaining operational continuity. CyberPower’s modular approach allows datacenters to scale their power infrastructure as needed, while also ensuring redundancy and fault tolerance. Additionally, the company’s advanced monitoring and management systems enable real-time visibility and control, further enhancing reliability and performance.”

“We provide a complete power train from grid to chip, encompassing UPS systems, PDUs, switchgear, battery energy storage, prefabricated Power Modules and the SmartRun converged infrastructure platform. These solutions ensure near-perfect uptime, efficiently manage extreme AI power densities, enable rapid modular deployment that can significantly shorten build timelines compared to traditional methods, and support greater energy autonomy through microgrids. In essence, reliable and efficient power infrastructure is foundational and without it, AI factories cannot scale sustainably or at the required speed,” adds Mr. Vikas Srivastava of Vertiv.

“Data centers are the largest growth engine for power solutions where the key solutions include: 1. High-efficiency UPS (modular & scalable); 2. Intelligent PDUs with real-time monitoring; 3. Busway systems for flexible power distribution; 4. Battery storage (Li-ion, BESS); and 5. Cooling-integrated power systems. These solutions are critical because: 1. Ensure zero downtime for mission-critical applications; 2. Support AI and high-performance computing workloads; 3. Enable scalability for hyperscale cloud infrastructure; and 4. Maintain compliance with uptime and efficiency standards. The sector is expanding rapidly driven by AI and cloud adoption,” Mr. Girish Chandra of BPE.

“We provide high-capacity, scalable UPS systems with Lithium-Ion battery, designed for continuous operation, along with redundant configurations that ensure uptime under all conditions. Our solutions are built to handle fluctuating loads, maintain power quality, and integrate seamlessly with the broader data center ecosystem. The role of power solutions in data centers is fundamentally about ensuring continuity, protecting critical equipment, and maintaining operational stability. As India continues to invest heavily in digital infrastructure, this segment will only become more demanding, and reliability will remain the single most important factor,” briefs Dr. R.K. Bansal of Uniline.

“For data center environments, we provide high-efficiency high-wattage power supplies, and PoE solutions designed to support dense and always-on infrastructure. Our portfolio is built to handle high loads, continuous operations, and scalable deployments, making it suitable for modern data environments. In such environments, power solutions are not just backup – they are core to business continuity, ensuring zero downtime, equipment protection, and operational stability. As data consumption and cloud adoption grow, the emphasis is increasingly on efficiency, load management, and reliability, which our solutions are designed to support for modern, high-demand infrastructure,” comments Mr. Yogesh Agrawal of Consistent.

“Data Centers, to maintain uninterrupted operations and services, need UPS systems to support cloud computing and AI workloads with high energy efficiency. In the coming times we want to expand into power backup accessories and enterprise-level power solutions,” cites Mr. Sandeep Popli of Lapcare.

The complementary role of solar power to power solutions

Mr. Vikas Srivastava of Vertiv comments, “Vertiv offers a dedicated Solar Power category within its Critical Power portfolio, available in India. Our solar inverters and energy systems are designed to integrate seamlessly with UPS, battery storage and DC microgrids, serving as either a primary or supporting energy source. Solar energy complements our power solutions by enabling hybrid microgrids that improve energy autonomy, reduce operating expenses and lower carbon footprint particularly valuable in areas with grid constraints or renewable energy targets. Because solar generates native DC power, it aligns naturally with emerging higher-voltage DC architectures.”

“Solar is increasingly integrated into power portfolios such as: 1. Hybrid systems: Solar + battery + grid for uninterrupted supply; 2. Rooftop solar for enterprises: Reduces operational costs and carbon footprint; 3. Microgrids: Ideal for remote or industrial applications; 3. Solar + storage (BESS): Ensures reliability despite intermittency; 3. India has crossed 100 GW solar capacity and continues rapid; 5. expansion, making it a key pillar in future power ecosystems; and 6. Strategic advantage: Combining solar with intelligent power management enables cost savings + sustainability + resilience,” clarifies Mr. Girish Chandra of BPE.

Mr. Sandeep Shirodkar of CyberPower adds, “CyberPower is exploring and offering hybrid solutions where solar power can be seamlessly integrated with UPS systems. In such setups, solar energy generated during the day can be stored in batteries and used as backup during power outages or peak demand periods. This not only ensures uninterrupted power supply but also contributes to sustainability goals by reducing carbon emissions. As India continues to push toward renewable energy adoption, solar-integrated UPS solutions are expected to gain significant traction across industries.”

“Solar is becoming an important part of the overall energy mix, but it cannot operate in isolation due to its intermittent nature. This is where power electronics and storage systems come in. We see solar as a complementary layer, where hybrid systems combine solar, grid power, and battery backup to create a more stable and efficient energy setup. Power conditioning becomes critical here to ensure that the output is consistent and usable for sensitive equipment. Going forward, the integration between renewable sources and conventional backup systems will become more seamless, and the focus will shift towards optimizing how these different sources work together rather than separately,” explains Dr. R.K. Bansal of Uniline.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal of Consistent states, “We are working on compact solar-based solutions, including small solar panels in the range of 18W, combined with battery systems of around 13,500 mAh capacity. This combination allows users to convert devices like CCTV cameras, routers, and other low-power equipment into solar-powered systems. It is especially useful in areas with limited or unreliable electricity supply, offering a practical and eco-friendly backup option.”

New innovations in power solutions and their impact

According to Mr. Vikas Srivastava of Vertiv, “Looking ahead, we anticipate several key innovations will shape the power solutions landscape. These include wider adoption of full DC microgrids and “Bring Your Own Power& Cooling” models incorporating solar, fuel cells and other on-site generation, expanded use of digital twins for physics-based modelling and real-time optimisation of power and cooling as a unified system, more adaptive and sensor-rich power systems featuring AI-driven predictive maintenance, and continued advancement of factory-prefabricated modular solutions that accelerate deployment.”

“Key innovations expected to reshape the power solutions sector include: 1. Solid-state and GaN-based power electronics (higher efficiency, compact size); 2. Hydrogen-based backup systems; 3. Advanced battery technologies (longer lifecycle, faster charging); 4. Direct-to-chip and liquid cooling integration for AI data centers; 5. Power-as-a-Service (PaaS) business models; and 6. Edge-ready modular infrastructure. Additionally, AI workloads are pushing innovation in dynamic power management and stabilization systems,” adds Mr. Girish Chandra of BPE.

“One of the most significant developments in the recent times is the emergence of AI-driven energy ecosystems, where power systems are fully automated and optimized in real time. These systems will enable smarter energy consumption, improved efficiency, and reduced operational costs. Grid-interactive UPS systems are another innovation that is gaining attention. These systems can interact with the power grid, supporting load balancing and contributing to grid stability. Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) are also expected to play a major role, especially in large-scale applications such as datacenters and industrial facilities. Additionally, the growth of edge computing will drive demand for decentralized power solutions that can operate efficiently in remote and distributed environments,” expresses Mr. Sandeep Shirodkar of CyberPower.

“The next phase of innovation will be driven by improvements in battery technology, smarter system design, and deeper integration with digital platforms. Lithium-ion is already changing the conversation, and we expect further advancements in storage technologies to have a significant impact. At the same time, systems are becoming more compact, modular, and efficient, making them easier to deploy and scale. There is also a clear movement towards connected infrastructure, where power systems are part of a larger network that can be monitored and managed remotely. Another area that will gain traction is service-led models, where customers increasingly look for assured performance and uptime rather than just owning equipment,” remarks Dr. R.K. Bansal of Uniline.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal of Consistent comments, “We see a clear shift towards AI-driven systems that can optimize power usage, reduce resource consumption, and deliver better performance with higher efficiency ratios. Innovations such as intelligent power management, real-time monitoring, and connected ecosystems will play a key role in shaping the next phase of the industry. At the same time, we are expanding our product portfolio in line with these evolving needs. We are introducing new solutions such as power strips with USB support, GaN-based mobile adapters, and travel-friendly power sockets. These products are designed to offer greater convenience, efficiency, and adaptability for modern users. Going forward, companies that align with this shift towards smarter, more efficient, and connected power solutions will be best positioned to lead the next phase of growth in the market.”

Future Plans of Power Solution Brands

Mr. Girish Chandra of BPE reveals, “For FY2026–27, our focus would be on: 1. Product & innovation – Launch next-gen modular UPS and AI-enabled energy management platforms; Expand BESS and renewable-integrated solutions. 2. Market expansion – Strengthen presence in Tier 2/3 cities (edge & industrial demand); Expand into hyperscale data center and colocation segments. 3. Sustainability goals – Increase share of green/energy-efficient solutions; Support customers in achieving net-zero targets. 4. Digital transformation – Invest in AI-driven monitoring and service platforms; Offer remote diagnostics and predictive services; 5. Revenue outlook – Target double-digit growth aligned with industry CAGR (~15–18%); Focus on high-growth verticals like data centers, telecom, and infrastructure.”

“In the coming months, CyberPower India’s focus will be on introducing next-generation UPS systems equipped with advanced AI and IoT capabilities, enabling smarter and more efficient power management; and expanding lithium-ion and modular UPS solutions, which are increasingly in demand due to their efficiency and scalability. From the market perspective, the company is targeting deeper penetration in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, where infrastructure development and digital adoption are on the rise. We also plan to expand our brand’s presence in high-growth segments such as datacenters, enterprise IT, and government projects. With continued investment in channel partnerships, service infrastructure, and technological innovation, CyberPower is aiming for strong growth in the coming months,” puts forward Mr. Sandeep Shirodkar of CyberPower.

“Vertiv plans to expand capacity globally while deepening our local R&D and service presence in India, and further strengthen channel partnerships to capitalise on India’s power-ready status for sovereign AI and hyperscale projects. We will continue focusing on prefabricated and converged power solutions to help customers meet India’s rapidly growing data centre needs efficiently and sustainably,” reveals Mr. Vikas Srivastava of Vertiv.

Dr. R.K. Bansal of Uniline asserts, “We are working on introducing next-generation UPS systems with improved efficiency and integrated monitoring capabilities, along with expanding our offerings in lithium-ion based solutions. We are strengthening our presence not just in large metros, but also in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets where demand is growing steadily. We are also deepening our engagement in key segments like data centers, healthcare, and industrial applications. At the same time, a strong emphasis continues on execution and service. In terms of growth, we are targeting steady, sustainable expansion with a clear focus on quality of business rather than aggressive volume chasing. We are confident of achieving 50% year-on-year growth in FY2026–27.”

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal of Consistent briefs, “For FY2026–27, we are focused on expanding our power solutions portfolio with more advanced and high-efficiency products. We are introducing a new range of power supplies for gaming systems and cabinets, including 500W, 600W, and 700W variants with 80+ rating designed to deliver up to 82% efficiency, ensuring better power utilization and stable performance. Alongside this, we plan to strengthen our presence across key markets and continue building our distribution network.”

Mr. Sandeep Popli of Lapcare says, “In FY 2026–27, our focus will be on extending our reach into Tier 2 & Tier 3 cities, delivering AI-enabled, sustainable and eco-friendly products.”

Conclusion

The rapid growth in datacenter, healthcare and office sectors in India is driving the adoption of power solutions in a big way. With the increasing costs of power production, the latest trend is to partly compensate the energy demand through solar power, so power solutions companies are also designing systems to integrate solar power. AI is transforming the power solutions landscape—from generation and distribution to consumption, driving greater efficiency, sustainability, and security across the energy ecosystem; and enabling predictive maintenance, demand forecasting, and real-time energy management—resulting in reduced costs and improved reliability. The advances in technology, are allowing for smaller, more efficient, and higher-capacity power electronics. To put it in a nutshell, the power solutions segment is set to grow at a decent rate offering business opportunities to the providers as well as partners in the coming decades.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Power Supply

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 189