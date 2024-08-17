India to Host 4-Day TechnoXian World Cup 2024 from August 24-27

- Advertisement -

The All-India Council for Robotics & Automation (AICRA), one of India’s leading organisations for Robotics and Automation and International Federation of eSports (IFeS) supported by the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Govt of India, is set to host the World’s Biggest Robotics Championship – TechnoXian World Cup 2024. The event is set to take place at the Noida Indoor Stadium in Delhi NCR from 24th Aug – 27th Aug 2024 and promises to be a grand celebration of innovation, technology, and young talent. The event’s Chief Guest will be Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Hon. Yogi Adityanath Ji. Tourism Minister, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and other dignitaries from the Ministry of Education will also be joining for the event.

The TechnoXian has emerged as the premier platform for budding robotics enthusiasts from all corners of the country, providing them with a unique opportunity to showcase their skills and creativity. With each passing season, the championship has grown in scale and significance, drawing participants from not only India but also from over 46 countries worldwide that includes Azerbaijan, Algeria, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brazil, Botswana, Canada, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Germany, Ghana, India, Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Montenegro, Mali, Madagascar, Mozambique, Nepal, Nigeria, Norway, Namibia, Oman, Paraguay, Philippines, Puerto Rico, Russia, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Tunisia, Turkey, Uzbekistan, USA, UAE, Vietnam, Venezuela, Zambia, Zimbabwe.

The 4-day TechnoXian Championship will include competitions in Robo Soccer, Robo Race, BotsCombat, Maze Solver, Drone Race, RC Plane, Water Rocket, Sumo Bot, Drone Soccer, FPC Drone Racing, RC Electric Car Racing, Robo Hockey, Fastest Line Follower and Innovations. The event will feature awards totalling INR 5.0 million. Participants will have the opportunity to engage with the latest technology and contribute to global discussions on robotics and automation.

Mr. Rajkumar Sharma, President, All India Council for Robotics and Automation (AICRA) said, “The TechnoXian World Robotics Championship is more than just a competition; it’s a global celebration of innovation in robotics and automation. Our goal is to create a platform where young innovators can showcase their talents, collaborate with peers from around the world, and learn from industry experts. This event embodies our commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology and fostering a community of future leaders in robotics.”

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stressed how important these technologies are for boosting innovation and economic growth in the country. AIRCA is supporting this goal by hosting this global event, which helps students and young professionals show their skills and connect with experts from around the world. This championship supports the Skill India mission by helping to develop a skilled workforce ready for the future. We believe this event will inspire future advancements and promote a global community of robotics enthusiasts and professionals,” he added.

The championship will unfold over four action-packed days, with participants engaging in qualifying rounds and culminating in a gripping final round. As the exhilarating TechnoXian World Cup 2024 draws to a close, the participants and attendees can look forward to an exceptional closing ceremony. The highlight of this event will be a live interaction between the winning teams and the esteemed Chief Guest. This interaction will provide a unique opportunity for the winning teams to share their experiences, insights, and innovations with the Chief Minister, further recognizing their extraordinary achievements. The event will conclude with a splendid award ceremony to honour the exceptional talent and outstanding achievements of the participants.

