India-Smart-Home-Security-Camera-Market-Grows-116%-in-Q2-2022---TP-Link-on-2nd-position-with-27%-share

- Advertisement - -

India’s smart home security camera market grew 116% YoY and 7% QoQ in Q2 2022 (April-June), according to the latest research from Counterpoint’s Smart Home IoT Service. This growth was driven by increasing consumer interest, greater concerns over security, shift from traditional security cameras, and brands’ marketing push through discounts and promotions.

Xiaomi shipments doubled YoY in Q2 2022 due to an increase in demand for home security cameras and better brand outreach through promotional events. Xiaomi is planning to have new SKUs in the current price segment and has also come up with Xiaomi Camera Viewer, a useful and simple standalone laptop camera app for MS Windows. It allows users to record videos, take snapshots and facilitate multi-camera view on one screen.

Tapo by Tp-Link rose to the second position again after Q2 2021 with a 27% share. The brand has continuously focused on the online market and its C200 device has been the best-seller for the brand in recent quarters.

Imou by Dahua Technologies rose to the third position with a 9% share for the first time. The ranger series of indoor cameras has been its most popular series. The devices offer AI human detection and smart tracking for more control of the indoor environment.

EZVIZ by Hikvision fell to the fourth position in Q2 2022 from the second position in Q1 2022. It has introduced the C1C-B indoor camera with smart features like motion detection, user-friendly sound alerts and two-way talk.

Qubo by Hero Electonix took the fifth spot in Q2 2022 with a 6% share. It has been focusing on local manufacturing. The Home Cam 360 Indoor Camera and Smart Outdoor Cameras are its most popular devices.

realme registered a 74% YoY growth in Q2 2022 due to good performance by its Home Cam 360o. The brand is expanding its offline presence and is expected to refresh its portfolio soon amid strong demand.

Some Emerging brands

Zebronics maintained its position in the top 10 but with a decline of 3% YoY in Q2 2022. It is offering value-for-money devices in the sub-INR 2,000 category. The Smart Cam 100 is its most popular device.

CpPlus had a 1.5% share in Q2 2022. Its E21A Ezykam, a made-in-India product, performed well in the online marketplace. However, the brand is increasing its presence in the offline market by leveraging its established surveillance business.

D-Link grew 22% YoY in Q2 2022 due to good performance by its DCSP6000LH home camera, which offers portability, motion and sound detection.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.