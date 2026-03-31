India Set to Ban Sale of CCTVs of Some Prominent Chinese Brands from April 1, 2026

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India is set to block some Chinese CCTV giants from selling internet-connected cameras from April 1, 2026, as new STQC certification rules make approval mandatory.

India is reportedly preparing to bar Chinese video surveillance giants from selling internet-connected CCTV cameras and related hardware from April 1, when the new certification rules under the Standardization Testing and Quality Certification (STQC) rule will take effect, making approval mandatory before CCTV products can be sold in India. Do note that these rules apply to all brands offering CCTV cameras and video surveillance products in India. Authorities worry about vulnerabilities and possible unauthorized remote access in imported devices.

This move is said to be part of a broader government push to tighten security standards for connected devices. Authorities are reportedly refusing to grant certification to products from these firms, as well as any devices using Chinese-origin chipsets. Without STQC clearance, such products are effectively barred from the Indian market.

The government is blocking the sale of many Chinese internet-connected CCTV cameras by denying them mandatory certification. The ban will bring in a significant blow to Chinese brands, which once dominated the sector in the country. The Chinese brands account for roughly a third of all CCTV sales in the country. However, the landscape has shifted rapidly as domestic manufacturers have stepped in to fill the void.

Recently, Indian brands like CP Plus, Qubo, Matrix, and Sparsh have expanded aggressively. These brands have reworked their supply chains to rely on non-Chinese components, favoring Taiwanese chipsets, and have localized their firmware. According to sources, Indian players now control over 70% of the market, while the premium segment remains the stronghold of multinationals. Indian CCTV makers, obviously and for business reasons, are likely to welcome the government move.

These rules for CCTV cameras stem from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology’s (MeitY) Essential Requirements (ER) norms introduced in April 2024. The rules require manufacturers to disclose the country of origin of key components, such as the System-on-Chip (SoC), and ensure devices are tested for vulnerabilities that could allow unauthorized remote access.

Companies were given a two-year transition window to comply. So far, more than 500 CCTV models have been certified under the new regime.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / CCTVs

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