India Semiconductor Memory Market Set to Grow at an Impressive Rate

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The Indian memory market is on an aggressive growth trajectory, driven by technological advancements and rising demand in mobile computing, data centers, AI, 5G, and IoT. The need for high-performance, scalable, and energy-efficient memory solutions is more critical than ever as the world moves toward digitization. Key applications provide Indian memory suppliers with strategic growth opportunities to penetrate the ever-increasing markets and meet the emerging needs of technology-driven sectors.

The semiconductor memory market in India is expected to reach projected revenue of US$ 12,133.2 million by 2030. A CAGR of 21.2% is expected of India semiconductor memory market from 2024 to 2030.

India semiconductor memory market highlights

• The India semiconductor memory market generated revenue of USD 3,160.3 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 12,133.2 million by 2030.

• The India market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.2% from 2024 to 2030.

• In terms of segment, dram was the largest revenue generating type in 2023.

• Flash ROM is the most lucrative type segment registering the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Drivers and Challenges in the memory market

The memory market in India is experiencing significant growth driven by various technological, economic, and regulatory factors. These drivers and challenges are shaping the market dynamics, influencing both demand and supply. On the one hand, technological advancements such as AI, 5G, and mobile computing are fueling the need for high-performance memory solutions. On the other hand, challenges like infrastructure limitations, competition, and global supply chain disruptions can hinder growth. Understanding these key drivers and challenges is crucial for stakeholders in the memory market to navigate the evolving landscape and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

The Main Memory Types Include: DRAM, SRAM, NOR Flash, NAND Flash, ROM & EPROM and others.

The main memory market segments by application: consumer products, PC/laptop, smartphone, tablet, data center, automotive and others.

The factors driving opportunities

Technological Advancements: The rapid growth of technologies such as AI, 5G, and the Internet of Things (IoT) is a major driver of the memory market in India.

Growing Digitalization: With an increase in the Internet penetration, the rise of e-commerce, and digital services, the country is witnessing a shift toward greater dependence on technology.

Expansion of Mobile Computing: The Indian mobile computing market is experiencing rapid growth due to the increasing adoption of smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices.

Increase in Data Centers and Cloud Computing: The rise of cloud services and data centers is another major driver in the Indian memory market. As businesses and organizations migrate to cloud-based infrastructure, the need for high-density memory solutions like DRAM and NAND flash is increasing.

Government Initiatives and Digital India Program: The Indian government push for digitalization through initiatives like the Digital India program is accelerating the demand for memory solutions.

Challenges in the memory market in India

Infrastructure and Power Limitations: While urban centers are rapidly adopting cutting-edge memory solutions, rural areas still lack the necessary infrastructure for widespread digitalization. Power supply issues and limited Internet connectivity in rural regions can hinder the adoption of memory-intensive applications, affecting overall market growth.

Global Supply Chain Disruptions: The memory market in India is also facing challenges due to global supply chain disruptions. Semiconductor shortages, trade restrictions, and delays in manufacturing and shipping are impacting the availability and cost of memory components.

Intense Competition and Price Pressures: The memory market in India is highly competitive, with multiple global and domestic players vying for market share. This intense competition often leads to price pressures, making it difficult for companies to maintain profitability.

The latest technology and market trends shaping the digital memory industry

Mr. Charles Wei, Sales Head – India & SAARC, ADATA Technology, reveals, “We have two brands – ADATA offering a wide range of memory products including USB cables, external hard-drives and external SSDs, memory cards, pen drives and more; and XPG providing gaming-related memory products. Being a huge and fast growing market for memory solutions, India is a very important market for us. We have a well set supply channel which is assisted and guided by our sales and marketing people operating in different parts of India. We bring out innovative memory solutions that meet the latest needs of the customers in the market. ADATA is the world’s No. 2 brand for memory modules and flash memory. Our aim is to become No. 1 provider of memory solutions in India. Our SSDs are in great demand in India.”

Mr. Ravvi Dhyani, Country Manager – India, ADATA, shares, “We are dedicated to supplying the Indian market with the most reliable and high performance memory solutions with the best-in-class quality & service. Right now we have a manufacturing plant in Delhi and we will have another factory in Chennai operating by 2026. In addition to our strong presence in the T1 cities, we are now focusing on expanding into the T2, T3 and T4 cities across India. There has been sudden surge in demand for memory solutions due to the adoption of AI applications across the world has led to shortage of memory solutions and increase in prices. This expected to continue for one more year or so until the manufacturing and supply chains readjust to the market demand and dynamics. ADATA continually focuses on enhancing products, packaging, service, and the consumer experience with the brand motto ‘Innovate Today Embrace Tomorrow!”

Mr. M.A. Mannan, Country Head – South Asia, Corsair, opines, “Technological Advancements: 1. Evolution in 3D NAND and Interface Speeds; 2. high-performance computing demands; 3. Growth of Data Centers and Cloud Computing; and 4. Focus on Energy and Cost Efficiency. Market Trends: 1. AI-Driven Demand Surge: The rapid deployment of large-scale AI models is significantly accelerating demand for advanced memory solutions—especially HBM and high-capacity DRAM required for training and inference workloads; 2. Tight Supply Environment: Both DRAM and NAND markets are facing severe supply constraints, driven by strong AI-related demand, limited production expansion, and continued preference for high-value memory products; 3. Upward Price Momentum: With supply tightening and demand remaining elevated, prices have risen sharply; and 4. Strategic Allocations and Bundling: To capitalize on current market conditions, distributors are expected to adopt more aggressive allocation and bundling strategies—pairing DRAM with motherboards or complementary components to maximize revenue and improve sell-through efficiency.”

“With proliferation of AI and applications requiring faster input and output of digital data in datacentres or at the edge device, demand for faster Flash storage with more capacity is increasing day by day. This has led to the following observations in the India market: 1. Adoption of SSDs (Gen 5 series ) with speeds of 14,500 MB/sec) like Predator GM9 series or Biwin’s Black Opal X570 Pro series is happening at a much faster rate in India; 2. DRAMs (DDR5) with speeds of 8400 MT/sec are already seeing good adoption in India (like Predator Hera series); 3. DDR5 RAMs with Class latency of 28 enables almost immediate response and is becoming the most sought after DRAM amongst enthusiasts; 4. 1 TB capacity SSD’s consumption is increasing with demands up to 4 TB also being asked for; and 5. Demand for Biwin’s 192GB DRAMs is increasing manifold in India,” asserts Mr. Rajesh Khurana, Country Manager – Consumer Business at BIWIN Storage Technology.

Mr. Fissal Oubida, General Manager, India, Middle East & Africa, Lexar, puts forward, “The digital memory industry is currently being shaped by the rapid rise of AI, edge computing, and content-heavy applications. There is a noticeable shift toward high-performance storage solutions that can support faster data processing, lower latency, and more intelligent computing environments. From a technology standpoint, advancements in 3D NAND architecture, QLC flash, PCIe Gen4 and Gen5 SSDs, and AI-optimized storage solutions are redefining performance expectations. At the same time, the growing presence of IoT devices across sectors such as automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial automation is accelerating the demand for compact, reliable, and high-speed memory. On the market side, customers are no longer focused only on capacity. Today, performance, endurance, energy efficiency and data security play just as important a role in purchasing decisions.”

“Key technological advancements include the widespread adoption of DDR5 RAM, PCIe Gen4 and Gen5 SSDs, NVMe storage architectures, and increasing focus on high-density NAND flash technologies such as 3D NAND. From a market perspective, there is a strong shift toward high-speed, low-latency memory solutions for data centers and AI workloads, along with rising demand for consumer-grade performance memory for gaming and content creation. Additionally, energy-efficient memory modules and compact storage solutions for laptops, smartphones, and IoT devices are gaining traction,” cites Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems.

Mr. Himanshu Jain, CEO, Ant Esports, elaborates, “The digital memory industry is currently defined by a shift from basic storage to high-performance enablement, driven by the adoption of DDR5 and PCIe Gen5 NVMe SSDs. As AI workloads, gaming, and content creation demand higher density and energy efficiency, buyers are moving away from raw specs toward sustained performance and thermal reliability. Simultaneously, supply-side pressures and large-scale data center procurement have tightened the market, forcing a more strategic, value-driven approach for both consumers and system builders. Looking toward 2026, the memory market will likely face a prolonged period of elevated pricing, as major manufacturers prioritize enterprise AI segments over retail channels. AI will remain the dominant catalyst for innovation, accelerating the development of specialized high-bandwidth and low-latency architectures tailored for the next generation of AI-enabled PCs.”

Mr. Kunal Hundia, Managing Director, EVM India, “The most visible shift in the memory industry today is the reallocation of global capacity. A growing share of DRAM and NAND production is being absorbed by AI servers, data centers, and enterprise workloads, which operate on very different scale and margin dynamics compared to consumer electronics. Technologically, we’re seeing faster adoption of higher-density NAND, Gen4 and Gen5 SSDs, better controller optimisation, and improved power efficiency—all driven by performance and endurance requirements rather than just price. At the same time, reliability, thermal stability, and firmware maturity are becoming far more important than headline speeds, especially in markets like India where usage conditions are demanding. From a market perspective, the industry is clearly moving away from a pure price-led race to a value-and-trust-led model, where consistency, quality control, and after-sales support are playing a much bigger role in buying decisions.”

“One clear trend emerging from the marketplace is the growing demand for converters and adapters that complement memory products such as SD cards, microSD cards, and flash drives. As memory devices continue to shrink in size for portability and device integration, converters play a critical role in ensuring these minuscule storage formats remain practical, accessible, and universally usable. Adapters enable memory products to seamlessly connect across multiple devices and interfaces, ensuring the storage solution adapts to the user’s need—rather than the user adapting to the storage format. That is why we have released a wide range of Geonix converters called the Befit Series. This includes OTG converters and many others,” comment Mr. Gaurav Jain and Mr. Saurabh Jain, Directors at Geonix.

FAIITA Urges Government to Declare Memory and SSD Shortage a ‘Force Majeure’ Event

In a high-level representation to the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), FAIITA (Federation of All India IT Associations) has called for the immediate declaration of the current global memory (DRAM) and Solid-State Drive (SSD) shortage as a Force Majeure event to protect thousands of small and medium IT businesses across the country. This critical issue was brought to the forefront through the proactive leadership of Mr. Navin Gupta, President of FAIITA, and Mr. Kaushik Pandya, Advisor and Past President of FAIITA.

“These circumstances are extraordinary, unforeseen, and completely beyond the control of channel partners,” stated Mr. Navin Gupta in the representation. “This disruption arises from a global semiconductor crisis rather than any vendor default. Without immediate policy level support from the government, the genuine GeM sellers face the risk of unfair punitive actions and heavy financial losses.”

Performance of Memory Brands

Mr. M.A. Mannan of Corsair states, “We are experiencing exceptional momentum, achieving a remarkable 123% year-over-year growth to date compared to the same period in 2024.

We introduced several key products this year. Notably, the EX300U external SSD, which offers USB Type-C 3.2 performance in a compact, MagSafe-compatible design—providing fast and convenient storage on the go. We also expanded our flagship SSD lineup with the MP700 PRO XT, 4TB MP700 Elite, and the 4TB MP700 Micro—the only 2242-form-factor 4TB SSD currently available in the market, making it a standout solution for space-constrained devices. Additionally, Corsair DRAM continues to deliver broad compatibility, working seamlessly with most major motherboard brands, with RGB lighting that can be controlled directly through their respective software ecosystems.”

“BIWIN Storage Technology Company Limited produces high quality flash storage and is now known in consumer, corporate and industrial segments for its independent development capabilities in hardware, software, firmware and storage algorithms. BIWIN’s experience in production (along with its complete packaging, testing, and production lines) ensures BIWIN products are superior in performance, earning BIWIN many awards and a reputation for providing global customers with high-quality storage products. Biwin is also a brand licensee for manufacturing and distributing wide range of SSD’s and Drams under top sought after brands like HP, Acer and Predator brands. In addition, Biwin also launched its own consumer brand offering a wide range of SSD’s, Drams, Camera cards, USB products etc and the portfolio is growing due to excellent demand coming from Indian consumers across Pan India,” reveals Mr. Rajesh Khurana of BIWIN.

“Geonix has built a strong and trusted presence in the memory segment, with a wide range of microSD cards and flash drives that continue to be among our best-selling and most popular product categories. Certainly, the rise of our memory range piggybacks on the historical success of our wide range of storage products. Customers consistently choose Geonix for its reliability, value, and performance, making this subcategory a cornerstone of our success. Beyond removable storage, Geonix also offers an extensive portfolio of advanced storage solutions, including SATA SSDs, NVMe SSDs, M.2 SSDs, and other high-performance storage products, catering to both consumer and professional requirements. The year 2025 has been exceptionally strong for this sub-sector, marked by sustained demand, high repeat purchases, and growing brand trust—reinforcing Geonix’s position as a dependable and forward-looking storage solutions provider,” clarify Mr. Gaurav Jain and Mr. Saurabh Jain of Geonix.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal of Consistent reveals, “Consistent offers a comprehensive portfolio of DRAM modules, SSDs, memory cards, and storage accessories, catering to consumer, enterprise, and industrial segments. Our memory lineup spans DDR3, DDR4, and DDR5 RAM, SATA and NVMe SSDs, microSD and SD cards, and USB flash drives, designed for reliability and performance across diverse use cases. In the last six months, we have expanded our portfolio with next-generation DDR5 memory modules and high-performance NVMe SSDs. We have expanded the Yeti RAM and SSD range, which are more long-lasting and reliable. 2025 was a strong year for Consistent, driven by increased adoption of digital devices, gaming hardware, and enterprise infrastructure upgrades.”

“The year 2025 could be marked as a successful one for Lexar. The company experienced a stable demand from consumer, gaming, and professional segments. We encountered strong growth in high-speed SSDs, DRAM, and portable storage as digital adoption escalated. In that time, we broadened our range with devices built for users seeking performance, mainly gamers, content creators, and professionals who need quicker loading times, higher durability, and improved system responsiveness. Enhancing system responsiveness through optimized firmware, improved NAND technology, and contemporary interface adoption remained our core focus. We also strengthened our channel partnerships in India and increased focus on educating customers about using genuine products through authorized distribution,” reveals Mr. Fissal Oubida of Lexar.

“Ant Esports’ current portfolio focuses on high-stability DDR4 RAM modules and a versatile range of SATA and NVMe SSDs designed for long-term reliability. Throughout 2025, our strategy centered on refining the mature DDR4 ecosystem, enhancing thermal designs to support sustained professional and gaming workloads. By optimizing these existing platforms, we successfully provided users with a high-performance alternative to the expensive and supply-constrained DDR5 transition, ensuring strong market performance despite industry volatility,” says Mr. Himanshu Jain of Ant Esports.

Mr. Kunal Hundia of EVM India asserts, “2025 was a solid and confidence-building year for us. Rather than chasing short-term volume, we focused on doing a few things right—product consistency, service reliability, and strengthening trust across our channel. That approach helped us grow steadily, even as the market went through phases of price volatility and supply uncertainty. A key area of emphasis during the year was our Made in India SSD portfolio. We invested heavily in improving validation, endurance testing, and real-world performance tuning to ensure these products are genuinely suited to Indian usage conditions—long operating hours, heat, and varied infrastructure. Overall, 2025 helped us strengthen our foundation and clearly define what we want to stand for as a brand going forward.”

The key reasons behind the shortage of memory products and the consequent price rise

Mr. M.A. Mannan of Corsair explains, “Sudden demand from AI & Data center has resulted in acute shortage and hence the price surge. Foundries are shifting capacity toward HBM and higher-margin memory products, resulting in reduced output of mainstream DRAM and NAND modules. With limited supply, memory makers are prioritizing key customers and long-term partners, tightening availability across the broader market. Corsair works closely with foundries to ensure stable and consistent chip availability, even during volatility. By tracking customer inventory levels and regional demand, we allocate strategically to maintain balanced distribution and protect market share. Corsair adjusts pricing in line with market movements, helping maintain healthy margins, prevent overstocking, and curb speculative buying.”

“With AI applications on the rise, the infrastructure to provide AI solutions (like datacentres and AI enabled edge devices) is consuming huge amounts of Drams and SSD’s. The demand is growing and is over exceeding the availability. This trend may continue and does not seem to stabilise. As a result there is already a huge shortage of availability of good quality flash / NAND products. This is leading to significant rise in prices and this trend is expected to continue for coming months,” says Mr. Rajesh Khurana of BIWIN.

Mr. Fissal Oubida of Lexar comments, “The current supply pressure can be attributed to several factors. A major one is the global prioritization of AI-focused memory products, such as high-performance modules, which has reduced capacity allocation for conventional NAND and DRAM. Additionally, rising adoption across sectors like automotive electronics, industrial automation, and IoT has further tightened supply. At the same time, cost pressures across raw materials, logistics, and manufacturing have contributed to price volatility. Lexar is addressing the situation through improved demand forecasting, strengthening supplier relationships, and optimizing inventory planning. Our priority remains to ensure availability while maintaining consistent quality and competitive pricing for our customers.”

“To deal with the demand-supply issues in the market, we have diversified our supplier base, optimized inventory planning, and strengthened partnerships with global memory manufacturers. We are also working closely with channel partners to ensure steady product availability and minimize the impact of price fluctuations on end customers,” adds Mr. Yogesh Agrawal of Consistent.

Mr. Himanshu Jain of Ant Esports states, “The current scarcity and price escalation stem from a combination of global wafer supply constraints and a massive shift in inventory toward AI-heavy data centers. This surge in enterprise demand has significantly reduced the availability of high-density chips for the consumer retail market. Ant Esports is addressing these challenges through adaptive sourcing and proactive inventory planning, aiming to stabilize the supply chain within India and shield our partners from the most extreme global price fluctuations.”

“The current tightness in memory supply is largely structural, not cyclical. Global memory manufacturers have prioritized AI, enterprise, and industrial clients, where demand visibility is higher and margins are more predictable. Technologies like HBM also consume significantly higher wafer capacity, leaving less room for traditional consumer-grade products. As a result, consumer memory is seeing more frequent price revisions and tighter allocations. At our end, the approach has been to plan conservatively, diversify sourcing strategies where possible, and maintain transparent communication with our channel partners. We are also focusing strongly on inventory discipline and demand forecasting, so that volatility doesn’t translate into uncertainty for our customers or partners,” opines Mr. Kunal Hundia of EVM India.

Supply channel structure, training and supporting channel partners

Mr. M.A. Mannan of Corsair reveals, “Our channel structure ensures consistent availability, with distributors receiving allocations based on their run rates. This keeps inventory healthy and responsive to partner needs. We support our partners through quarterly product training led by our RSMs and by aligning allocations with their sell-out performance. Corsair requires little motivation—our partners trust the brand. With low RMAs, strong reliability, and minimal compatibility issues, they enjoy a true “sell-and-forget” experience that makes promoting Corsair easy and worry-free.”

“Consistent follows a multi-tier distribution model with national distributors, regional distributors, system integrators, and retail partners across India. Consistent is expanding area-wise and strengthening online presence through B2C portals as well as other marketplaces, including quick e-commerce platforms and the GeM portal. We support our channel ecosystem through regular product training programs, technical workshops, sales enablement tools, marketing support, and incentive-driven partner programs,” asserts Mr. Yogesh Agrawal of Consistent.

“Biwin has a robust distribution structure in India. Fortune Marketing, one of the leading distributors in the Indian IT industry with over 30 years of experience along with its wide base of partners distributes pan India Acer range of SSD and Drams and Lenovo SSD. Predator Gaming series of SSD and Drams are distributed through Avook Global Pvt Ltd and KBC computech Pvt Ltd thru a wide network of gaming partners across Pan India. Biwin consumer brand is distributed through RJM Sanghvi Computers (Mumbai), King Technology (Delhi), Petralene Products Pvt Ltd (Bengaluru) & GGC Industries Pvt ltd (Kolkata) thru a wide network of regional partners across Pan India,” adds Mr. Rajesh Khurana of BIWIN.

Mr. Fissal Oubida of Lexar expresses, “Lexar’s channel ecosystem is built on long-term relationships with distributors, retailers, and technology partners. Our strategy focuses strongly on digital engagement to stay connected with both channel partners and end consumers. We conduct regular training programs, product briefings, and marketing initiatives to help partners stay informed and competitive. In India, we are also driving awareness about the importance of purchasing from authorized sources and using genuine products. Additionally, we are working towards introducing localized customer service channels in major cities to strengthen after-sales support and enhance overall customer experience.”

Mr. Himanshu Jain, Ant Esports states, “Ant Esports maintains a robust multi-tier distribution network that spans across Indian metros and reaches deep into Tier 2 and 3 cities. We treat our channel partners as brand custodians, supporting them with technical workshops, in-store branding, and performance-linked incentive schemes. By investing in these regional relationships and providing strong marketing support, we ensure our partners are well-equipped to navigate market shifts and maintain a consistent retail presence.”

“Our channel strategy is built on long-term relationships rather than transactional selling. We work closely with a structured network of distributors and partners across regions, ensuring clarity on pricing, availability, and service processes. Training goes beyond products—it includes usage understanding, warranty handling, service escalation, and customer communication. We believe a well-informed partner creates a better end-user experience. Motivation is driven by consistency and trust—stable policies, predictable support, and clear growth opportunities—rather than short-term incentives alone,” reveals Mr. Kunal Hundia of EVM India.

Mr. Gaurav Jain and Mr. Saurabh Jain of Geonix share, “We have a dedicated Product Manager overseeing this segment, ensuring focused product development, timely launches, and strong market alignment. Leveraging our well-established national channel network, built and nurtured over the years, we were able to efficiently percolate our recently launched memory products across the trade. Our Marketing team provides useful EDM, product catalogues and videos. We train, support, and motivate all channel partners. The Geonix Techbond is also a popular event where Channel Partners meet and interact. If you take a macros view – we are now a truly national player with presence in all states and all UTs in the country. Other 20,000 retail points carry our SKUs and recently we have crossed 15 million products sold. Through our closely bonded partner ecosystem, Geonix successfully reached retail points across the country, extending distribution deep into Tier-2, Tier-3, and grassroots markets. This strong channel integration has enabled rapid adoption, high visibility, and consistent availability of our memory products nationwide.”

Future Plans, Strategies and Outlook

Mr. M.A. Mannan of Corsair briefs, “In 2026, Corsair will focus on launching innovative memory, SSD, and peripheral products, expanding into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, and adopting next-generation, energy-efficient technologies. In three years, we aim to be a trusted household name across India—synonymous with performance, reliability, and innovation—strengthening our market share, deepening partner relationships, and becoming the go-to brand for gamers, creators, and enterprise customers alike.”

“Over the last few years, Biwin has won multiple awards and recognitions from the Indian Channel partners. This has been possible by winning the trust and confidence of multiple partners across India. For 2026, the biggest challenge we see is the demand and supply gap. However Biwin is working very closely with its distributers to minimise the impact of the same. Biwin will continue to strengthen its portfolio of Drams and SSD based on the evolving landscape in the Indian market,” cites Mr. Rajesh Khurana of BIWIN.

Mr. Fissal Oubida of Lexar, “AI is expected to remain the single most influential force shaping the memory industry in 2026. Storage will increasingly become a performance driver, as devices and applications demand faster data processing and continuous access to high volumes of information. Edge computing will continue to expand, especially in sectors such as automotive, manufacturing, and smart infrastructure, which will increase the need for compact, high-performance storage with low latency. We also expect growing demand for high-capacity consumer devices and energy-efficient SSDs, along with a heightened focus on data security. Memory solutions will evolve to support smarter systems, enabling faster decision-making and real-time analytics across industries.”

Mr. Kunal Hundia of EVM India, “For 2026, the focus is on responsible expansion—strengthening our storage foundation while growing selectively across IT peripherals, power solutions, and performance-driven categories. We are also investing more deeply in testing infrastructure, process automation, and data-led service improvements, because scale without control doesn’t create lasting brands. Three years from now, we see ourselves as a strong, trusted Indian brand—known not just for products, but for reliability, service discipline, and consistency across categories. The goal is not to be everywhere, but to be relevant and dependable wherever we are present. In my opinion, in 2026, AI will no longer be a parallel market—it will be the anchor market. Memory pricing, capacity planning and even technology roadmaps will increasingly be shaped by AI-led demand. For the consumer segment, this means prices may remain firm rather than falling, and differentiation will shift towards durability, efficiency, and service support. We also expect higher adoption of performance-led products—especially in gaming, content creation, and professional usage. AI will indirectly raise expectations across all categories: faster speeds, better stability, and longer product life cycles.”

Mr. Himanshu Jain of Ant Esports adds, “Our 2026 strategy is built on regional expansion and the integration of AI-driven operations to optimize demand planning and product consistency. Over the next three years, we aim to solidify Ant Esports as India’s leading gaming and hardware brand, with memory and storage serving as our primary growth pillars. Our goal is to be the benchmark for reliability and accessibility, scaling our offerings to meet the evolving technological needs of the Indian market.”

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal of Consistent concludes, “In 2026, Consistent plans to expand its high-performance memory and storage portfolio with enterprise-grade SSDs and DDR5 solutions while adopting emerging technologies aligned with AI and cloud computing. The company will deepen its presence in tier-2 and tier-3 markets, strengthen e-commerce channels, and invest in brand visibility and customer education. Key priorities include vendor registrations across government portals, active participation in tenders, and building a strong distributor and channel partner network. Parallel growth in private institutions, corporate enterprises, and the education sector is expected to drive higher market penetration and revenue growth.”

In a nutshell

The digital memory market in India is expected to cross a projected revenue of US$ 12,133 million by 2030. A compound annual growth rate of 21% is expected of India semiconductor memory market from 2024 to 2030. The growth opportunities in India memory market are being driven by the key applications include mobile computing, data centers, AI, 5G, and IoT which represent main demand drivers for advanced, high-performance, and energy-efficient memory solutions. By focusing on these opportunities, memory companies can position themselves to tap into emerging trends and technological advancements, ensuring long-term growth in India rapidly changing digital landscape. These opportunities will continue to shape the memory market, reinforcing Indian position at the forefront of technological innovation and digital transformation.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Indian memory

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