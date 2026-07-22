India Security & Surveillance Market is All Set for Robust Growth

- Advertisement -





The India CCTV Camera Market size is projected at US$2.4 Bn in 2026 and is forecast to reach US$8.2 Bn by 2033, growing at a CAGR of about 19% between 2026 and 2033.

Demand is driven by rapid urbanization, smart city investments, and heightened security awareness across commercial, residential, and public infrastructure projects. Government initiatives such as the Smart Cities Mission and state-level surveillance programs are increasing the deployment of video surveillance cameras in transport, public spaces, and utilities. Technological shifts toward IP, AI-enabled analytics, and cloud-based storage are further boosting value per installation, expanding addressable revenue beyond hardware into software and services.

Key Highlights

• The India CCTV camera market is projected at US$2.42 Bn in 2026 and is expected to reach US$8.20 Bn by 2033, implying a CAGR of 19–20% over 2026–2033.

• AI-enabled and IP-based video surveillance revenues, including AI CCTV, are expected to grow at 20%+ CAGR, with AI CCTV alone projected to reach about US$3.7 Bn by 2030.

• Dome cameras lead with about 32.5% share, while fisheye cameras are projected to grow around 21% CAGR as 360-degree coverage gains traction in commercial and public-area deployments.

• Wired solutions retain roughly 46.7% share, whereas IP/network cameras are expected to grow at a near 22% CAGR, helped by smart-city and enterprise network integration.

• IR/Night Vision leads functionality with around 34% share, while ANPR & LPR-enabled solutions are poised for about 22% CAGR on the back of ITS, tolling, and parking projects.

• North India accounts for about 32.8% market share, West India about 27.4% with 18.6% CAGR, and South India is projected to grow at nearly 20% CAGR through 2033.

• Commercial end users hold around 27% share, whereas military & defense applications are expected to see about 21% CAGR, reflecting rising focus on border and critical-infrastructure protection.

Regional Market Insights

North India CCTV Camera Market Share and Trends Analysis: North India holds a dominating share of about 31.8% of the Indian CCTV camera market in 2026, driven by dense urban clusters such as Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh tri-city, Lucknow, and Jaipur, and a high concentration of central and state government institutions.

West India CCTV Market Share and Trends Analysis: West India holds about 27.4% share of the India CCTV camera market and is projected to grow at approximately 18.6% CAGR during 2026–2033, supported by strong economic activity in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

South India CCTV Camera Market Share and Trends Analysis: South India is witnessing one of the fastest growth trajectories, with the regional CCTV camera market projected to grow at a CAGR of around 19.9% through 2033, driven by a strong existing base.

At NCN, we interacted with some leading CCTV camera and devices brands and took their insights on the latest technology and market trends, which we listed in the following sections.

The latest technology and market trends and the impact of AI on the Security & Surveillance Devices Sector

The Indian security and surveillance industry is today evolving from conventional video recording towards AI-powered systems capable of understanding, analyzing, and responding to events in real time.

Mr. Aditya Khemka, Managing Director, CP PLUS (Aditya Infotech Ltd), explains, “Modern surveillance is no longer limited to capturing footage; it is now capable of proactive threat detection through features such as intelligent perimeter protection, facial recognition, vehicle analytics, crowd management, ANPR, people counting, behavioral analysis, and predictive incident response. AI-powered video analytics are significantly reducing false alarms while enabling faster and more accurate decision-making across critical infrastructure, smart cities, enterprises, retail, transportation, education, healthcare, and residential sectors. Another significant trend is the convergence of surveillance with cloud computing, IoT, edge computing, and integrated command-and-control platforms. CP PLUS’ portfolio incorporates advanced AI-enabled cameras, AI-powered Network Video Recorders, EVMS Pro Video Management Software, Integrated Command & Control Centre (ICCC) solutions, AI Video Analytics, Smart Motion Detection, InstaStream, and AI-InstaStream technologies for significant bandwidth optimization, and our indigenously developed IP SoCs.”

“According to Grand View Research, the physical security market in India is projected to reach USD 14.4 billion by 2030, expanding at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. Rapid urbanisation, smart city initiatives, and the transition toward cloud-based security-as-a-service (SaaS) and AI-integrated video surveillance are the primary drivers of this growth. Growing concerns about safety and security across various sectors drive it. The video security market caters to a wide range of verticals, including BFSI, Government, PPOG, Education, Hospitality, Retail, Transportation, Real Estate, Telecom and IT, and others. Each vertical has unique security solution requirements and best practices,” Mr. Ashish P. Dhakan, MD & CEO, Prama Hikvision India Pvt Ltd, posits.

“One of the biggest shifts driving this transformation is the adoption of Edge AI, where intelligence resides within the camera itself rather than relying entirely on central servers. By processing data closer to where it is captured, organisations can make faster decisions, reduce bandwidth and storage requirements, improve privacy, and respond to security events in real time. Another major trend is the growing focus on trusted and cyber-secure surveillance. As surveillance systems become part of critical infrastructure, customers are looking beyond image quality and evaluating solutions based on cybersecurity, software integrity and regulatory compliance. The Government of India’s STQC certification framework is accelerating this shift by setting higher standards for secure surveillance,” states Mr. Sanjeev Sehgal, Founder & Managing Director, SPARSH CCTV.

“AI is fundamentally changing the role of video surveillance. Capabilities such as human detection, vehicle detection, face detection, people counting, vehicle counting, line-crossing detection, loitering detection, parking violations, wrong-side driving detection, ANPR and intelligent event search are increasingly becoming practical requirements rather than premium add-ons. At Securus, we see the next phase as a transition from “video recording” to “video intelligence. The value of a surveillance system will increasingly be measured not by how many hours of footage it stores, but by how quickly it can identify a meaningful event and convert video into actionable intelligence. Another major trend is Edge AI, where analytics are performed directly on the camera or near the source,” cites Mr. Daksham Ratanchandani, Director – Technical & Business Development, Securus CCTV India Pvt Ltd.

Mr. Chandra Shekhar, Managing Director, IndiNatus India Pvt Ltd, opines, “The Indian Security & Surveillance industry is undergoing a significant transformation driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI), edge computing, cybersecurity requirements, and increasing demand for indigenous technologies. Some of the key trends shaping the market include: AI-powered Video Analytics at the edge rather than cloud-only deployments; Intelligent Video Search using natural language and metadata-based retrieval; AI-enabled applications such as Intrusion Detection, Crowd Management, ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition), Face Recognition, Object Classification, Occupancy Monitoring, and Behavioral Analytics; Cybersecure Surveillance Systems with Secure Boot, Encrypted Storage, Trusted Firmware, and Zero-Trust Architecture; Migration from conventional recording systems to AI-enabled Edge Servers and Intelligent Command Centers; Growing adoption of STQC and NDAA-compliant and trusted-source surveillance products for critical infrastructure; and Integration of surveillance systems with Smart Cities, Railways, Industrial Automation, and Public Safety projects.”

The Current Security & Surveillance Product-lines and Performance of Brands

To stay and grow in today’s highly competitive market, the brands have to pitch not only on price, but mainly on engineering, cybersecurity, software, AI, manufacturing depth and innovation.

Mr. Khemka of CP PLUS reveals, “CP PLUS today offers one of India’s most comprehensive security and surveillance portfolios, addressing requirements across residential, commercial, industrial, critical infrastructure, transportation, healthcare, education, banking, hospitality, and government sectors. Our offerings include AI-powered IP cameras, HD analog cameras, PTZ cameras, thermal cameras, panoramic cameras, Network and Digital Video Recorders, Video Management Software (EVMS Pro), AI-powered video analytics, Integrated Command & Control Centres, Access Control Systems, Video Door Phones, Intrusion Alarm Systems, Mobile Surveillance, Body Worn Cameras, Traffic Management Solutions, Storage Solutions, Cloud Services, and Smart Home security products. Over the last twelve months, CP PLUS further strengthened its position through continued investment in indigenous R&D, expansion of domestic manufacturing, successful deployment of STQC-certified solutions, and the development of India’s own IP SoC technologies.”

“Some of the Hikvision’s key security innovations are: Advanced video analytics can detect and recognize objects, people, and vehicles, enabling features such as intrusion detection, people counting, and facial recognition; Advanced alarm systems can distinguish real threats from false alarms, reducing unnecessary responses and improving response times; and Smart search capabilities enable quick, accurate forensic analysis, helping investigators identify and track suspects. Some of the Hikvision’s Business Intelligence innovations are: People counting and heat mapping enable businesses to optimise store layouts, improve the customer experience, and increase sales; Queue management systems help businesses optimise staffing, reduce wait times, and improve customer satisfaction; and Business Intelligence dashboards provide businesses with real-time insights into customer behaviour, sales trends, and operational efficiency,” notes Mr. Dhakan of Prama Hikvision.

“Sparsh CCTV portfolio includes STQC-certified IP cameras, PTZ cameras, thermal cameras, explosion-proof and anti-corrosion cameras, 4G and 5G surveillance solutions, network video recorders (NVRs), hybrid XVRs, AI-powered video management software and integrated command-and-control solutions for enterprise and critical infrastructure. What differentiates us is our focus on indigenous innovation. Backed by our Ministry of Science & Technology-recognised R&D centre, we develop our own hardware, firmware, software and AI capabilities, enabling us to achieve more than 70% domestic value addition across a significant part of our portfolio. We recorded nearly 40% year-on-year growth while delivering surveillance solutions for landmark projects including the USBRL railway project across tunnels and the Chenab Bridge, as well as AI-enabled surveillance infrastructure supporting railway security during Maha Kumbh 2025. We also became the first video surveillance company to receive STQC’s IoTSCS cybersecurity certification across our complete product portfolio,” states Mr. Sehgal of SPARSH CCTV.

Mr. Ratanchandani of Securus CCTV puts forward, “Securus portfolio includes High-Definition Cameras, IP Cameras, Network Video Recorders, Standalone Recorders, PoE Switches, Video Management Software, mobile applications, playback utilities, CCTV cables and networking cables. A major strategic focus for us has been our Swatak Series, where “Swatak” represents Swadesi Takneek. The philosophy behind the series is to build surveillance technology with a stronger Indian R&D, cybersecurity and manufacturing foundation. Over the last 12 months, our progress has been particularly strong in three areas: product security and compliance, indigenous R&D capabilities, and expansion of our software-led surveillance ecosystem. We have invested significantly in strengthening our camera platform, firmware architecture, video management capabilities and AI analytics. We have also expanded beyond hardware by developing our own software ecosystem, including Securus VMS for Windows, Securus SVMS mobile applications and Securus Playback Utility. The last 12 months have therefore been a period of major capability-building for Securus.”

Mr. Shekhar of IndiNatus notes, “IndiNatus offers a comprehensive portfolio of Security & Surveillance solutions designed, developed, and manufactured in India. Our product portfolio includes: AI IP Cameras (Bullet, Dome, Turret, PTZ); Network Video Recorders (NVRs); AI Video Management Software (VMS); AI Analytics Platforms; and Integrated Surveillance Solutions for Government and Enterprise Projects. Over the last 12 months, IndiNatus has witnessed strong growth driven by increasing demand for trusted and indigenous surveillance products.”

Impact of govt’s policy to allow only the STQC-certified products to be sold in India

The govt’s policy setting robust quality benchmark such as STQC-certifications is meant to ensure that security devices deployed across critical installations meet stringent cybersecurity, safety, and performance standards.

Mr. Khemka of CP PLUS elaborates, “The Government of India’s decision to mandate STQC certification for surveillance products represents a significant milestone in strengthening the country’s cybersecurity ecosystem and promoting trusted, secure, and reliable surveillance infrastructure. CP PLUS is proud to have achieved STQC certification across a wide range of our surveillance products while simultaneously investing in indigenous hardware and software development. Our development of India’s own IP SoCs further reinforces our commitment towards technological self-reliance, cybersecurity, and national security objectives under the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives. Ultimately, the STQC mandate benefits every stakeholder, from government agencies and enterprises to homeowners, by enhancing trust, reducing cybersecurity risks, improving supply-chain transparency, and encouraging the adoption of secure, future-ready surveillance technologies.”

“The mandatory STQC certification marks a significant milestone for India’s surveillance industry. For customers, this creates greater confidence that the products they deploy are secure, reliable and compliant with national cybersecurity requirements. For manufacturers, it raises the overall quality benchmark and encourages greater investment in indigenous product development, secure software engineering and long-term innovation. At Sparsh CCTV, we see this policy as a validation of the direction the industry is moving in. Ultimately, the policy strengthens India’s surveillance ecosystem by promoting higher standards of quality, security and self-reliance while creating a more level playing field for responsible manufacturers,” expresses Mr. Sehgal of SPARSH CCTV.

“The Government of India’s move toward mandatory cybersecurity-oriented Essential Requirements and STQC-led testing raises the entry barrier because manufacturers must demonstrate greater maturity across areas such as hardware security, firmware security, network services, authentication, encryption, vulnerability management and software controls. It also encourages brands to invest in genuine engineering capabilities instead of relying only on imported products and superficial rebranding. For Indian manufacturers, this rewards companies that invest in R&D, secure product architecture, manufacturing control and long-term technology ownership. At Securus, we strongly support the direction of the policy because cybersecurity must become a fundamental design principle for surveillance products, not an afterthought,” emphasizes Mr. Ratanchandani of Securus CCTV.

Mr. Shekhar of IndiNatus briefs, “The Government’s decision to mandate STQC-certified surveillance products is a landmark step towards strengthening India’s cybersecurity ecosystem and national security framework. This policy will: Improve overall product quality and cybersecurity standards; Encourage genuine product innovation and engineering; Reduce dependency on unverified imported technologies; Create a level playing field for serious technology companies investing in R&D and compliance; and Enhance confidence among government and enterprise buyers. We believe this initiative will accelerate the growth of indigenous surveillance manufacturers and strengthen India’s technological self-reliance.”

Importance of domestic manufacturing and the advantage it gives!

Domestic manufacturing gives the brands greater control over technology, quality, customization and supply chain.

Mr. Khemka of CP PLUS tells, “Domestic manufacturing continues to be one of CP PLUS’s strongest strategic priorities. Over the years, we have built one of India’s largest surveillance manufacturing ecosystems, enabling us to design, develop, and manufacture a wide range of security solutions within the country. Our continuous investments in local R&D, engineering talent, automation, and manufacturing infrastructure reflect our long-term commitment to the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat missions. A key milestone in this journey has been the development of our indigenous IP SoCs, allowing us to strengthen technological self-reliance while enhancing cybersecurity, product optimization, and supply-chain resilience. Our manufacturing capabilities also enable faster customization, quicker deployment, and better responsiveness to India’s diverse market requirements. What differentiates CP PLUS is our ability to combine indigenous innovation with globally competitive technologies.”

Mr. Sehgal of SPARSH CCTV explains, “Manufacturing and R&D have always been at the heart of Sparsh CCTV. Since pioneering indigenous CCTV manufacturing in India, our vision has been to design, develop and manufacture surveillance technologies locally while meeting global standards of quality, performance and cybersecurity. To support our long-term growth, we are establishing a new manufacturing facility at the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC 2.0) in Kashipur, Uttarakhand. Our differentiator lies in combining indigenous engineering with secure-by-design technology. While we are proud to be the first video surveillance company to achieve STQC’s IoTSCS cybersecurity certification across our complete product portfolio, we are equally proud that our commitment to manufacturing excellence has been recognised with the prestigious ZED Gold Certification. Another landmark milestone for SparshCCTV has been my election to the ONVIF Communications Committee.”

“We operate a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Gandhinagar, Gujarat’s electronics ecosystem, supported by a team of approximately 280 people. Our infrastructure includes an in-house SMT line, reliability testing capabilities, a Class 10K Clean Room and a Government-recognized R&D unit. Our differentiation is that we are working to build capabilities across multiple layers of the surveillance technology stack rather than functioning only as a trading or assembly brand. Our strengths include: In-house R&D and product engineering; Hardware design capabilities; Embedded firmware development; Android and iOS application development; Video Management Software development; AI video analytics; In-house SMT manufacturing; Reliability and validation infrastructure; Structured cybersecurity engineering; and Product testing and compliance capabilities. Cybersecurity is one of our strongest areas of focus. We use modern cybersecurity practices and tools for areas such as Software Bill of Materials generation, CVE monitoring and firmware analysis. Our approach is to treat cybersecurity as part of the product lifecycle—from design and development to deployment and post-market vulnerability monitoring. In terms of certifications and recognition, Securus has invested substantially in India’s evolving compliance ecosystem, including STQC testing and BIS-ER certification for applicable camera models, along with a Government-recognised R&D setup,” delineates Mr. Ratanchandani of Securus CCTV.

Mr. Shekhar of IndiNatus explains, “IndiNatus is committed to the vision of ‘Designed, Developed and Built in Bharat.’ Unlike conventional assembly-led models, IndiNatus focuses on complete product ownership, including: Hardware Design, PCB Design, Embedded Firmware Development, Video Processing Algorithms, AI Model Integration, Product UI/UX Development, and Mechanical Design. Our key differentiators include: 100% In-House Product Development; Truly Indigenous Product Engineering; Maximum Local Value Addition; Government Recognized DSIR R&D Center; Strong Focus on Cybersecurity and Trusted Surveillance; AI-First Product Architecture; and Custom OEM and ODM Capabilities. Key Certifications and Recognitions: STQC Certified Product Portfolio; BIS ER Certified Products; DSIR Recognized In-House R&D Center; DPIIT Recognized Startup; IIT Mandi Catalyst Incubated Company; ZED Certified Manufacturing Ecosystem. IndiNatus is among the few Indian companies focused on complete ownership of surveillance technology rather than dependency on technology transfer or imported reference designs.”

Opportunities and Challenges in the Security & Surveillance Space

Rising awareness around cybersecurity, public safety, and operational efficiency is driving demand for AI-powered surveillance across virtually every industry, homes and residential areas.

Mr. Khemka of CP PLUS states, “Government initiatives such as Smart Cities, Digital India, Safe City Projects, infrastructure modernization, industrial expansion, and increasing enterprise digitization continue to create significant opportunities for intelligent surveillance solutions. Simultaneously, rising awareness around cybersecurity, public safety, and operational efficiency is driving demand for AI-powered surveillance across virtually every industry. However, this rapid growth also presents challenges. Cybersecurity threats, evolving compliance requirements, rapidly changing technologies, growing customer expectations, and the need for skilled system integration require continuous innovation and adaptability. Additionally, organizations increasingly expect surveillance systems to deliver actionable business intelligence rather than merely record video. At CP PLUS, we view these challenges as opportunities for innovation. We continue investing heavily in indigenous R&D, AI-powered analytics, cybersecurity, edge intelligence, cloud integration, and advanced video management platforms. Technologies such as EVMS Pro, AI Video Analytics, InstaStream, AI-InstaStream, Smart Motion Detection, Integrated Command & Control Centres, and our indigenous IP SoCs enable us to deliver highly intelligent, secure, and scalable solutions.”

“India’s security and surveillance market is entering a high-growth phase, driven by urbanisation, infrastructure development, smart city initiatives and increasing adoption of AI-powered security technologies. Cybersecurity threats are becoming more sophisticated, customer expectations are changing, and manufacturers must continually innovate while balancing performance, affordability and regulatory compliance. The industry also continues to navigate global supply chain disruptions and fluctuations in component availability and costs, making resilient manufacturing and supply chain planning more important than ever. At Sparsh CCTV, we see these challenges as opportunities to differentiate ourselves. Our strategy centres on sustained investment in indigenous R&D, AI-powered surveillance, cybersecurity and advanced manufacturing. By designing and developing our products in-house, we have greater control over our technology roadmap, product quality and supply chain, enabling us to respond more effectively to changing market conditions while reducing dependence on external ecosystems,” expresses Mr. Sehgal of SPARSH CCTV.

Mr. Ratanchandani of Securus CCTV elaborates, “Surveillance is becoming a core digital infrastructure layer across all these sectors. Video surveillance systems are evolving into operational intelligence platforms. The same camera infrastructure can support security while also enabling people counting, traffic analytics, occupancy insights, queue monitoring, vehicle intelligence and process compliance. The third major opportunity is the shift toward trusted and secure surveillance. The challenges are equally significant. The first is the industry’s historical dependence on imported technology stacks and aggressive price competition. The second is the shortage of specialised talent in embedded systems, computer vision, cybersecurity and semiconductor-level product development. The third is the need to continuously manage vulnerabilities because cybersecurity is never a one-time certification exercise. Our response is to invest consistently in R&D, manufacturing, firmware, software, AI analytics and cybersecurity capabilities.”

Mr. Shekhar of IndiNatus cites, “Opportunities: Government initiatives promoting trusted and indigenous products; Smart City and Safe City deployments; Expansion of surveillance infrastructure in Railways, Airports, Defense, Education, Healthcare, and Manufacturing sectors; Increasing adoption of AI-powered analytics; Growing awareness regarding cybersecurity and data sovereignty. Challenges: Dependence of the industry on imported semiconductor ecosystems; Rapid technology evolution requiring continuous R&D investments; Price-based competition from imported products; and Need for skilled manpower in AI, embedded systems, and cybersecurity. To address these challenges, IndiNatus continues to invest heavily in research and development, local engineering talent, strategic technology partnerships, and indigenous product innovation.”

Importance of Distribution Model, Partner Enablement and Go-To-Market Strategy

In addition providing the latest and sector-specific products, efficient channel system, educated and motivated partners play a crucial role in a brand success.

Mr. Khemka of CP PLUS notes, “CP PLUS has built one of the industry’s strongest and most extensive distribution ecosystems, enabling us to serve customers across every corner of India. Our multi-tier distribution model comprises national distributors, regional distributors, system integrators, solution providers, installers, retailers, project partners, and e-commerce channels. This widespread network allows us to effectively address the diverse requirements of residential, commercial, enterprise, industrial, and government customers. Throughout the year, we conduct structured training programs, technical certification workshops, product demonstrations, roadshows, partner meets, webinars, and experiential events to enhance technical expertise and solution-selling capabilities. To further strengthen engagement, we organize incentive programs, recognition initiatives, loyalty schemes, business conferences, and international partner tours that celebrate outstanding performance while fostering long-term relationships.”

Mr. Dhakan of Prama Hikvision explains, “We identify key industries and sectors such as manufacturing, IT, and healthcare, and develop customized security solutions, offer scalable plans that adapt to the growing demands of these sectors and provide training and capacity-building programs for local businesses, industries, and law enforcement agencies.”

“Our channel partner ecosystem has been central to Sparsh CCTV’s growth. Today, we work with more than 1,500 channel partners across over 150 cities, enabling us to serve customers across government, enterprise, commercial and residential markets. Our relationship with partners extends well beyond product distribution. Our goal is to equip partners with the knowledge and confidence to become trusted technology advisors. Alongside technical enablement, we provide marketing support, solution demonstrations, joint customer engagements and strong after-sales assistance,” briefs Mr. Sehgal of SPARSH CCTV.

“Our distribution model is partner-centric. We work through a network of distributors, system integrators, channel partners, project partners and OEM relationships, depending on the market segment and solution requirement. A strong partner ecosystem is an extension of the brand. We focus on partner education through product demonstrations, technical training, solution workshops, sales enablement, digital communication, field support and regular engagement around new technologies. Partners today need to understand AI analytics, IP networking, storage architecture, cybersecurity, VMS integration and solution design. Therefore, our objective is to help partners move from ‘selling cameras’ to ‘designing intelligent surveillance solutions,’” notes Mr. Ratanchandani of Securus CCTV.

Mr. Shekhar of IndiNatus says, “IndiNatus follows a channel-driven growth model supported by distributors, system integrators, project partners, and OEM / ODM customers across India.Our partner engagement framework includes: Technical Training Programs; Product Certification Workshops; Solution Demonstrations; Sales Enablement Sessions; Joint Customer Engagement Activities; Digital Knowledge Resources; and Dedicated Pre-Sales and Technical Support. We view our partners as long-term business associates and focus on enabling them with technology knowledge, solution expertise, and business growth opportunities.”

Future Plans

The convergence of AI, cybersecurity, edge computing and integrated video management going to play a crucial role in the future solutions. Adapting to the rapid changes in the requirements, choosing right target segments is going to be crucial for success.

Mr. Khemka of CP PLUS reveals, “Innovation remains central to CP PLUS’s long-term growth strategy. As customer expectations continue to evolve, our focus is on developing intelligent, AI-driven, and highly integrated security ecosystems that deliver greater operational efficiency, predictive intelligence, and enhanced cybersecurity. In the near future, we plan to further expand our portfolio of AI-powered surveillance cameras with more advanced edge analytics, next-generation Network Video Recorders, intelligent video management platforms, cloud-native security solutions, and enhanced cybersecurity capabilities. We are also strengthening our offerings in smart home security, integrated access control, perimeter protection, mobile surveillance, traffic management, thermal imaging, and enterprise command-and-control solutions. A significant area of investment continues to be indigenous semiconductor and platform development, building upon our successful IP SoC initiatives. We are also advancing AI-powered technologies such as intelligent behavioral analytics, automated incident detection, predictive video intelligence, bandwidth optimization through AI-InstaStream, and deeper integration between surveillance, IoT devices, and cloud platforms.”

“Innovation continues to be at the centre of Sparsh CCTV’s growth strategy, and our roadmap reflects the changing needs of customers across both enterprise and consumer segments. In the coming months, we will be introducing our new I-Series, designed specifically for homes, retail establishments, small businesses and the rapidly growing SMB market. The range will combine AI-powered features, modern design, enhanced cybersecurity and seamless mobile connectivity, making intelligent surveillance more accessible without compromising on security or reliability. Beyond the I-Series, we continue to invest in next-generation Edge AI, cloud-integrated surveillance, intelligent video analytics and industry-specific solutions for transportation, manufacturing, critical infrastructure and smart cities. Our long-term vision is to build surveillance systems that do much more than record events. We are developing intelligent platforms that can understand situations, generate actionable insights and help organizations make faster, more informed security decisions while maintaining the highest standards of cybersecurity and trust,” puts forward Mr. Sehgal of SPARSH CCTV.

Mr. Ratanchandani of Securus CCTV comments, “Our future roadmap is strongly focused on the convergence of AI, cybersecurity, edge computing and integrated video management. We are working toward expanding our next generation of intelligent IP cameras and strengthening our Swatak – Swadesi Takneek ecosystem. Our roadmap includes deeper capabilities in AI-powered video analytics, intelligent event detection, people and vehicle analytics, ANPR, face-related analytics, edge intelligence and advanced VMS integration. We are also strengthening our software stack because we believe the next generation of surveillance will be defined by how seamlessly the camera, recorder, AI engine, VMS, mobile application and cybersecurity framework work together. At Securus, our long-term ambition is not merely to manufacture CCTV cameras. We want to build a trusted, cybersecure and AI-powered Indian surveillance technology ecosystem. Our vision is to demonstrate that an Indian surveillance brand can compete not only on price, but on engineering, cybersecurity, software, AI, manufacturing depth and innovation.”

Mr. Shekhar of IndiNatus briefs, “IndiNatus is investing aggressively in next-generation AI-driven surveillance technologies. Our upcoming product roadmap includes: Advanced AI Edge Cameras; Multi-modal Video Analytics Platforms; AI Video Search Solutions; Large-Scale Video Intelligence Platforms; Smart City Command Center Solutions; Intelligent Traffic Management Systems; Railway and Critical Infrastructure Surveillance Solutions; AI-Powered Edge Servers; and Next-Generation NDAA-Compliant Surveillance Products. Our focus is to build globally competitive surveillance technologies developed entirely in India while meeting the highest standards of cybersecurity, performance, and reliability.”

Conclusion

The India CCTV camera market is projected at US$2.42 Bn in 2026 and is expected to reach US$8.20 Bn by 2033, implying a CAGR of 19–20% over 2026–2033. The India’s security and surveillance industry is steadily evolving from conventional video recording towards AI-powered systems capable of understanding, analyzing, and responding to events in real time. The demand drivers include rapid urbanization, smart city investments, and heightened security awareness across commercial, residential, and public infrastructure projects. Government initiatives such as the Smart Cities Mission and state-level surveillance programs are increasing the deployment of video surveillance cameras in transport, public spaces, and utilities.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Cover Story

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 209