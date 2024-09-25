India Mobile Congress 2024 – VIAVI to Showcase 6G and Open RAN, Network Security and NTN Test Solutions

- Advertisement -

Viavi Solutions announced that it will showcase its industry-leading portfolio of network test and optimization solutions at India Mobile Congress, October 15 – 18, New Delhi.

India has achieved remarkable progress in digital connectivity. The government’s focus on creating a collaborative platform to promote indigenous technologies, propelled by ambitious policy reforms, the telecom landscape is shifting at a rapid pace. With Bharat 6G Mission, India aims to spearhead advancements in 6G technology. In this era of disruptive innovations, India Mobile Congress 2024 stands at the forefront, paving the way for a digital tomorrow. IMC 2024 offers a unique platform for policymakers, industry leaders, and innovators to converge and demonstrate cutting-edge technologies that will define the future of telecommunications.

Mr. Monojit Samaddar, Country Director, VIAVI.

“India has made significant advancements in 5G deployment enabling innovative use cases for enterprises and consumers. To maximize and monetize 5G, and lay the groundwork for 5G Advanced and 6G, CSPs are extending collaborations across the ecosystem,” said Mr. Monojit Samaddar, Country Director, VIAVI.

At VIAVI stand 2.17 – Hall 2 the company will showcase its groundbreaking solutions in the following areas:

5G and Open RAN. Market-leading 5G and Open RAN test and validation solutions for conformance, performance and interoperability of O-RU, O-CU, O-DU, RIC and Core elements – available in the lab, through the cloud or as a service.

Cell Site Installation and Network Monitoring . VIAVI OneAdvisor 800 equip technicians and contractors to deliver smart, fault-free cell site installation and maintenance. Optical Network Management System (ONMSi) accurately detects and locates fiber degradation, alerting operators with the details of faults. NITRO Fiber Sensing swiftly identifies and pinpoints threats for critical infrastructure ranging from oil, gas and water pipelines to electrical power transmission, border/perimeter security and data center interconnects.

. VIAVI OneAdvisor 800 equip technicians and contractors to deliver smart, fault-free cell site installation and maintenance. Optical Network Management System (ONMSi) accurately detects and locates fiber degradation, alerting operators with the details of faults. NITRO Fiber Sensing swiftly identifies and pinpoints threats for critical infrastructure ranging from oil, gas and water pipelines to electrical power transmission, border/perimeter security and data center interconnects. Network Security . Open Fronthaul security test, specifications tests (SCAS, 3GPP), 5G Core firewall security, PQC test solutions, part of the NITRO Wireless Security Suite.

. Open Fronthaul security test, specifications tests (SCAS, 3GPP), 5G Core firewall security, PQC test solutions, part of the NITRO Wireless Security Suite. 5G Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) Validation . The comprehensive VIAVI NTN suite overcomes the technical challenges of 5G NTN, providing assurance that new NTN constellations perform reliably while conforming to 3GPP Release 18 and beyond. You can evaluate with a Digital Twin, test with real devices (gNB or UE), and confidently deploy with OTA test (in orbit).

. The comprehensive VIAVI NTN suite overcomes the technical challenges of 5G NTN, providing assurance that new NTN constellations perform reliably while conforming to 3GPP Release 18 and beyond. You can evaluate with a Digital Twin, test with real devices (gNB or UE), and confidently deploy with OTA test (in orbit). Resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) . The VIAVI PNT-6200 Series, provides maximum resiliency for critical infrastructure dependent on positioning and timing, by supplementing or even replacing GPS signals with connectivity to the broadest range of timing sources in the market.

. The VIAVI PNT-6200 Series, provides maximum resiliency for critical infrastructure dependent on positioning and timing, by supplementing or even replacing GPS signals with connectivity to the broadest range of timing sources in the market. 6G Forward. VIAVI is advancing wireless technology with its strides in 6G and AI research, part of the 6G Forward Program. From full AI neural receivers, new waveforms to advanced multiple access techniques, our work promises dynamic adaptability in future network deployments.

