India Mobile Congress 2024 announces impressive Artificial Intelligence lineup for Asia’s Premier Digital Technology Forum

India Mobile Congress, Asia’s premier digital technology exhibition, announced an impressive lineup of showcase, exhibition and discussions focused on AI and Gen AI at its eighth edition scheduled to take place from15th-18th October at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, co-hosted by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI). The year’s theme for IMC 2024 is ‘The Future is Now’ and was recently unveiled in July 2024 by the Hon’ble Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia. The theme signifies how India stands at the heart of the technological evolution.

This year, IMC 2024 will put up a major focus on AI & Gen AI based discussions, showcases and delve into themes like AI in networks, AI in Chipsets, ethical AI. India Mobile Congress and International Telecommunication Union (ITU) will also organize a special daylong session on ‘AI for Good’, where experts and delegates from around the world will deliberate on the subject.

India Mobile Congress 2024 is expected to have over 50 global and Indian speakers for discussion on multiple facets of AI & Gen AI spanning in over 11 diverse discussions panels during the 4 days of the event.

Dr. Neeraj Mittal, Secretary, Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India

Dr. Neeraj Mittal, Secretary, Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India said, “Globally AI & Gen AI is evolving rapidly and the world is witnessing its remarkable potential. India will play a pivotal role in use of AI to accelerate social and economic progress. This year India will be hosting the prestigious ‘World Telecom Standardization Telecom Assembly (WTSA-2024)’ along with India Mobile Congress 2024 in New Delhi, where WTSA-2024 will play a critical role in shaping the standardization practices of evolving technologies including AI. IMC 2024 will have a range of sessions, reflecting the nation’s aspirations on the subject. We look forward to exciting discussions with speakers around the globe and hope these deliberations will pave the roadmap for the future.”

Asia’s largest technology forum, India Mobile Congress has become a well-known platform across the globe for showcasing innovative solutions, services and state-of-the-art use cases for industry, government, academics, startups and other key stakeholders in the technology ecosystem. This year’s event will also highlight subjects like Quantum technology and Circular Economy along with spotlight on 6G, 5G use-case showcase, cloud & edge computing, IoT, semiconductors, cybersecurity, green tech, satcom and electronics manufacturing.

Aspire, the flagship start-up program introduced in the last edition, would be even bigger this year. The Aspire program will witness over 140 startups focusing on AI-based applications in different industries. Apart from industry participation, IMC 2024 is set to witness participation and booths from over 15 ministries as well which will also showcase how AI is being integrated in their departments.

Mr. Ramakrishna P., CEO of India Mobile Congress

Mr. Ramakrishna P., CEO of India Mobile Congress said, “The evolution of AI & Gen AI is a leading global phenomenon today and the world is just beginning to realize its potential and its realm of impact. Today, India is at the center stage of technology evolution and plays a critical role. We at IMC 2024 are truly reflecting on this leadership role and bringing in some fascinating discussions and global experts on this vast subject. Our aim is not only to felicitate the varied points of view, but IMC 2024 will also be exploring to come up with a ‘Thought paper/ Report’ on the subject. We look forward to having the greater presence of delegates and visitors this year and support of all our partners.”

Concurrent to IMC 2024, India is also hosting the prestigious international conferences – World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly New Delhi 2024 (WTSA 2024) and Global Standards Symposium (GSS 2024) from 14-24 Oct, 2024 at Pragati Maidan itself.

