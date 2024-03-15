India Gaming Show 2024 kicks off in Pune with participation of 10 countries

- Advertisement -

The highly anticipated India Gaming Show 2024, jointly organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry and Indian Digital Gaming Society (IDGS) supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Invest India, and Media Entertainment Skill Council, is witnessing participation from 10 countries including India between March 14 and March 16, 2024, at the Messe Global Laxmi Lawns in Pune, Maharashtra. Held in Pune, IDGS aims to bring focus on the growing gaming industry with around 50 gaming companies operating from the city. The show will highlight the newest developments, inventions, and trends in the gaming industry.

Pune is a dynamic and rapidly growing center for innovation and entrepreneurship, boasting an unparalleled startup ecosystem, a vast network of incubators, accelerators, and angel investors. With some of India’s top engineering colleges and universities located in the city, Pune has become the undisputed destination of choice for startups seeking to establish themselves in the Indian market.

Mr. Rajan Navani, President Indian Digital Gaming Society (IDGS)

Mr. Rajan Navani, President Indian Digital Gaming Society (IDGS), has expressed excitement about the upcoming event, stating, “The global gaming market is growing at an exponential rate and was valued at USD 249.55 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to grow to USD 665.77 billion by 2030. India plays a bigger role in the market, and the show is a celebration of the thriving gaming community here. The growing predilection of youth toward games is one of the main elements driving the expansion of the sector. The show will introduce new trends and highlight the contribution of Indian youth and companies in this exponential growth.”

The premier gaming event promises to be a thrilling celebration of the gaming industry, bringing together enthusiasts, industry leaders, and gaming aficionados for an unforgettable experience. Renowned industry experts and thought leaders will conduct engaging workshops and panel discussions, providing valuable insights into the gaming industry’s future trends, challenges, and opportunities. Attendees can gain knowledge and expertise from these informative sessions.

The discussion and firechats will focus on gaming influencers in India, economics of esports in India, govt initiatives, etc. The aim is to not only promote gaming but educate the people about the scope in the gaming market. The countries participating in IDGS include Australia, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Philippines, South Korea, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and Russia.

On the opening day, the panel discussion ‘What’s New in Skilling, and the Impact of Gamification on the education System and its future’ will set the tone of the dialogue that is important at this juncture when gaming in India is still seen by many as a past time. The session would focus on the impact of gamification on education is profound, driving increased motivation, retention, and mastery of concepts. By transforming learning into a captivating adventure, educators unlock untapped potential, empowering students to excel and thrive in the digital age.

Similarly, session on ‘The Untold Truths of the Gaming Influencer Industry in India’ will shed light on the hidden intricacies and dynamic landscapes shaping the realm of gaming influencers in the country. From behind-the-scenes insights to the challenges and triumphs of content creators, this will explore the untold stories that define the industry’s evolution.

Panel discussion ‘Economics of Esports in India’ on the opening day will explore the economics of various stakeholders in the esports ecosystem in India; Discussion on the various monetization models – brands, tickets, media rights, which currently exist and view on future of building sustainable esports economy. Fireside Chat on ‘Current State and future of PC / Console Games in India’ will reveal the dynamic landscape of PC and console gaming in India, where innovation meets opportunity in one of the world’s fastest-growing gaming markets.

Panel discussion ‘Level Up India – Schemes by Government of India, Invest India, MeitY Startup Hub, Startup India, STPI’ on March 15 will help the show participants get acquainted by the strategic initiatives led by the Government of India, Invest India, MeitY Startup Hub, and Startup India, STPI aimed at empowering the burgeoning gaming industry.

Leading gaming firms will have a wide variety of booths at the event, showing the newest gaming accessories, software, and hardware. Competitive gamers will have the opportunity to participate in thrilling Esports tournaments, across various gaming platforms.

The India Gaming Show 2024 serves as a premier venue for networking between investors, developers, gamers, and business experts. Participants can create new friendships, partnerships, and teamwork within the active gaming community. The prime sponsor of the event is Krafton.

The India Gaming Show 2024 is open to the public, and tickets can be purchased online at www.gamingsociety.in . For more information, including sponsorship opportunities and event updates, visit www.gamingshow.in or contact Neelam.Bhagat@cii.in / Madhurima.Maniyara@cii.in

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / India Gaming Show 2024

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429