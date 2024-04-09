India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) announces Dr V Veerappan as new Chairman

- Advertisement -

The Indian Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) proudly announced the New Executive Council during the annual member meeting held in Bangalore. Leading the charge in IESA’s new leadership lineup is Dr V Veerappan, who assumes the role of Chairperson for the 2024-25 term, and serves as the Co-Founder & President of Tessolve Semiconductor Private Ltd.

Mr. Ruchir Dixit assumes the role of Vice Chairman, who is the Vice President & Country Manager at Siemens EDA. Continuing the responsibilities of the Treasurer is Mr. Sudhir Naik, Founder & Advisor of EInfoChips Ahmedabad. Newly elected council members include Mr. Navin Bishnoi – India Country Manager and AVP Compute & Custom Solutions at Marvell India, Mr. Rajeev Khushu– Director of Corporate Affairs and Govt Relations Texas Instruments and Mr. Sanjeev Keskar – CEO, Arvind Consultancy. The new Executive Committee comprises five members retained from last year’s Executive Committee.

This marks the fresh cadre of industry stalwarts and seasoned professionals joining the board after elections and tasked with guiding the organization to unprecedented heights, positioning it as the preeminent platform within the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) sector. The incoming council assumes responsibility for charting the organization’s course, devising strategic initiatives, and propelling growth across India’s electronics and semiconductor landscape.

Upon being elected the new Chairperson, Dr. V Veerappan commented, “It is a privilege to step into the role of lESA’s Chairman. For the past two decades, I have had the privilege of calling IESA a home and witnessing the incredible progress we have made together in the Indian ESDM landscape. The future holds exciting possibilities but also challenges that demand fresh perspectives. This journey, however, requires the collective brilliance and dedication of each member of lESA. I am confident that with the continued support of my esteemed colleagues, lESA’s brightest chapter as a driving force for progress in India’s ESDM ecosystem is yet to be written. By forging strategic alliances between industry, academia, and government, we can unlock the full potential of India’s ESDM sector.

Dr. V Veerappan brings over 40 years of extensive experience in spearheading operations, strategy, and innovation within the technology sector. Renowned for his ethical leadership and adept handling of mission-critical programs, Dr. Veerappan is an alumnus of the highly esteemed Annamalai University.

Mr. Ashok Chandak, President of IESA

Commenting on the development, Mr. Ashok Chandak, President of IESA, “As we usher in a new era of leadership at IESA, I am delighted at the prospect of collaborating with our esteemed Chairperson, Dr. V Veerappan, and our dedicated Executive Council. Together, we are poised to harness the immense potential of India’s electronics and semiconductor industry, fostering collaboration, driving innovation, and propelling our country towards unparalleled success. With unwavering determination and a shared vision, we will continue to champion the interests of our industry and enduring impact through IESA member community.”

Mr. Sanjay Gupta, Chairman of IESA

The incoming council acknowledges the exceptional leadership and strategic direction provided by outgoing Chairperson, Mr. Sanjay Gupta. IESA is grateful for Mr. Gupta’s continued commitment, as he transitions to an advisory role, where his experience will be highly valuable. With the new executive council in place, IESA looks forward to continue its work in pioneering semiconductor and ESDM growth in India and accelerate the design and manufacturing journey.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / IESA

