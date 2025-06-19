India Data Storage Market Size Set to More than Double by 2033

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

India Data Storage Market Overview:

The India data storage market size reached USD 10.14 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 39.98 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.47% during 2025-2033. The market is driven by rapid digital adoption across industries, government-mandated data localization policies, increasing cloud computing demand, expanding e-commerce and fintech sectors, substantial investments in data centers, 5G rollout, AI-driven analytics, and the need for secure, scalable storage solutions to support the country’s expanding digital economy.

India Data Storage Market Trends

Digital Transformation and Data Explosion: The speedy rise of digitalization across sectors in India has brought about an unprecedented explosion of data creation. Corporates across industries, like retail, banking, healthcare, and entertainment, are extensively moving their operations to digital platforms, leveraging cutting-edge technologies to drive efficiency, customer interactions, and decision-making. The surge in e-commerce websites, social networking sites, online payment gateways, and video streaming sites has led to an exponential growth in data traffic. Additionally, the increasing use of IoT devices, artificial intelligence (AI), and big data analytics has further accelerated the data explosion, as these technologies constantly collect, process, and store large amounts of structured and unstructured data.

Rising Adoption of Cloud Computing and Hybrid Storage Solutions:

Another key driver of India’s data storage industry is the growing adoption of cloud computing and hybrid storage among enterprises of all sizes. With digital transformation sweeping across industries, the need for scalable, flexible, and affordable storage solutions has grown dramatically. Cloud storage provides organizations with the means to store large quantities of data without having to invest in large physical infrastructure, cutting capital costs while enhancing operational efficiency. The pay-as-you-go model of cloud storage also allows businesses to scale their storage capacities as needed, making it a likely choice for startups, SMEs, and big companies. Cloud vendors like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud have grown their footprint in India by establishing data centers to support the propelling demand for cloud solutions.

Market share based on End-User Segments: The following pie chart shows how the market shares are distributed among different segments such as media & entertainment, education, IT and telecom, defense and aerospace, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), consumers, and others.

[SOURCE: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-data-storage-market]

NCN interacted with several leading brands operating in the India storage market and took their opinions on their product and marketing strategies and future plans.

Storage Brands, their Portfolios and Target Segments

Different segments need storage devices with different capacities, speeds, and sizes. The target segments of the brands include consumer products, SMEs, enterprises, gaming devices, datacenters, etc.

Mr. Charles Wei – Sales Head, ADATA and Mr. Ravvi Dhyani – Country Manager, ADATA, share, “ADATA and XPG (ADATA’s brand from gaming memory products) brands offer a comprehensive range of digital storage solutions, including DRAM, SSDs, external HDDs, and memory cards for consumers; and enterprise-class storage solutions for businesses. Our target segments include gamers, creative professionals, enterprises, and mainstream consumers who demand reliability, performance, and innovation.”

“Micron, the brand for commercial storage and memory products; and Crucial – the brand for consumer products from Micron Technology are leaders in their respective categories, identified for high quality, reliability and preference in both offline and online channels. Micron is a globally reputed brand in the memory and storage segments,” comments Mr. Rajesh Gupta, Director & Country Manager – India Sales, Micron Technology.

“Biwin specializes in the research, design, manufacturing, packaging & testing, and sale of semiconductor storage and memory products. Biwin’s primary offerings include semiconductor memory products and advanced packaging and testing services. Based on application fields, Biwin’s products are categorized into embedded, PC, industrial and automotive-grade, enterprise-grade, mobile and more storage solutions. Biwin also distributes thru its network of distributors flash storage products like SSDs, DRAMs, memory cards to the leading brands like HP, Lenovo, Acer, and Predator under brand licensee arrangement. We have recently introduced Biwin’s new product lineup, which includes: (A) Next-Generation SSDs: with Faster speeds and more efficiency; (B) DDR5 Memory Modules: with next-level speed and performance; and (C) Memory Cards: which offer fast, reliable storage for creative professionals,” posits Mr. Rajesh Khurana, Country Head – Consumer BU, South Asia, BIWIN Technology LLC.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, Co-Founder and CMD, Consistent Infosystems shares, “At Consistent, our digital data storage solutions portfolio includes a wide range of internal and external storage devices including Solid State Drives (SSDs), Hard Disk Drives (HDDs), M.2 NVMe SSDs, and portable external storage solutions, all engineered to deliver high-speed performance, reliability, and durability, tailored for various segments – from home users, gamers, SMEs, system integrators, surveillance solution providers, enterprises and corporate IT infrastructure setups. Our focus is on enabling seamless data handling, faster boot times, and long-term endurance for workloads across devices.”

“Corsair focuses on two main target applications: gamers and creators. For gamers, the storage solutions are optimized for PCs, laptops, gaming consoles like PS5, and portable handhelds. Creators, on the other hand, can rely on Corsair’s high-performance storage products like the MP600 PRO XT and MP700 PRO, which seamlessly integrate into their workflows for demanding tasks,” states Mr. M.A. Mannan, Country Head – South Asia, Corsair.

Mr. Fissal Oubida, General Manager, Lexar Co Ltd reveals, “Lexar’s comprehensive range of advanced digital storage solutions includes high-performance SSDs, memory cards, USB drives, and DRAM, catering to photographers, videographers, gamers, and creative professionals. These solutions are engineered to deliver speed, reliability, and durability, enabling seamless data management across personal, professional, and enterprise environments.”

“The core of Seagate’s portfolio is our technology innovation and leadership. The Mozaic 3+ technology powers our flagship Exos 30TB+ product family, offering industry-leading capacity points of 30TB and beyond. For Edge Endpoint (Consumers, Gaming, Creative Pros) – Seagate provides high-capacity HDDs for desktops and laptops, along with portable and desktop external drives, and specialized gaming storage solutions for seamless, high-speed gaming experiences. For Edge Enterprise – Seagate IronWolf drives are designed for NAS environments. Seagate’s SkyHawk drives are designed specifically for video imaging applications, offering optimized performance for surveillance systems. For Data Centres/Cloud – Seagate’s Exos hard drives are built for hyperscale data centres, ensuring high capacity and robust performance for mission-critical workloads. Data Management and Protection – Seagate also provides Lyve Mobile for secure, on-demand data transfer and Seagate Rescue Services, which ensures reliable data recovery, included under warranty for added peace of mind,” Mr. Sameer Bhatia, Director Asia Pacific Consumer Business Group and Country Manager SAARC & India, Seagate Technology.

USPs and differentiators!

The brands bank on their different strengths and USPs to cater to different segments. Currently, the storage brands operating in India are almost all are global brands or Indian brands providing imported products since domestic storage product manufacturing is still in the formative stages.

Mr. Rajesh Gupta of Micron Technology details, “Micron has consistently maintained technology leadership by launching new nodes e.g. 1γ (1-gamma) DRAM technology and G9 NAND several quarters ahead of the industry and building on the legacy of its successful nodes launched earlier. Micron has been a thought leader by envisaging unique product categories which were unheard of in the industry otherwise, like Micron’s 6550 30TB &60TB Gen 5 NVMe 3D TLC NAND based SSDs which allow users to do extreme consolidation while still providing enough performance and endurance with highest power efficiency. Micron also provides the most comprehensive product portfolio and not just the top SKUs. In the consumer segment, Crucial simplified the woes of gamers and professional by launching Pro product lines which provide highest performance in plug & play manner with superior heat dissipation. Micron established itself as a leader in Gen 5 NVMe consumer SSD space with record breaking, industry-leading products with unmatched performance by launching T705/T700. Micron distinguishes itself with its end-to-end manufacturing, deep expertise in the latest nodes and seamless collaboration with the entire ecosystem which helps to position our unique offerings in the competitive memory market.”

“ADATA & XPG stand out through commitment to innovation, quality, and customer-centric design. We focus on delivering cutting-edge technologies such as PCIe Gen4 SSDs and DDR5 memory modules. The XPG brand particularly caters to gaming enthusiasts, ensuring optimal performance and aesthetics. Strong after-sales support and a wide distribution network further reinforce our competitive edge,” expresses Mr. Charles Wei and Mr. Ravvi Dhyani of ADATA.

Mr. Rajesh Khurana of Biwin elaborates, “Our deep-rooted expertise in semiconductor packaging and storage engineering are among the Biwin’s key differentiators. We are also a specialist manufacturer of storage solutions backed by in-house capabilities, strong R&D, tighter quality control, innovation and performance consistency, which help us bring out next-generation products like PCIe 5.0 SSDs, ultra-fast DDR5 memory, and rugged memory cards to market faster. Moreover, we have an established channel-driven distribution supported by service, competitive prices, and true long-term dependability. These attributes differentiate Biwin in a highly competitive market.”

“What sets Consistent apart is our deep-rooted commitment to quality, affordability and nationwide accessibility. All our storage products undergo rigorous quality checks and are backed by robust warranties, ensuring customer confidence. We combine cutting-edge global technology partnerships with localized market understanding to deliver products that are relevant, reliable, and cost-effective. Moreover, our pan-India distribution network, strong after-sales support, and a consistent focus on innovation have made us a trusted name in this space,” briefs Mr. Yogesh Agrawal of Consistent.

Mr. M.A. Mannan of Corsair discloses, “Corsair differentiates itself by understanding and addressing the specific needs of the customers, particularly in the gaming space. Our solutions come in various form factors tailored to the gaming ecosystem (PCs, laptops, consoles, and handhelds), ensuring a seamless experience across different platforms. This deep customer-centric approach sets Corsair apart from the competitors.”

Mr. Sameer Bhatia of Seagate Technology divulges, “As the first company to commercialize Heat-Assisted Magnetic Recording (HAMR) technology, Seagate is pushing the boundaries of traditional HDD technology, redefining the limits of storage density, enabling significantly higher capacities and greater efficiency. This is realized through the Seagate Mozaic 3+ technology platform, which integrates HAMR with advanced nanoscale recording technologies to achieve unprecedented areal densities of 3TB per disk and beyond, setting a new benchmark in storage performance and scalability. In addition to the cutting-edge technology, Seagate offers Rescue Data Recovery Services, providing a crucial layer of protection.”

“The key differentiators of Lexar includes: High-Performance Solutions – Lexar consistently delivers cutting-edge storage products, such as high-speed NVMe SSDs, memory cards, and RAM, optimized for both professional and consumer needs. Tailored for Content Creators and Professionals – Lexar focuses on creating solutions specifically for content creators, photographers, videographers, and gamers. Lexar’s high-capacity memory cards and specialized SSDs cater to professionals who rely on fast, secure, and reliable storage solutions for their demanding workloads. Innovative Technologies – Lexar’s commitment to continuous innovation is reflected in its product offerings, incorporating the latest technologies, such as 3D NAND and PCIe Gen 5, for better performance, higher capacities, and cost-effectiveness. Data Protection and Security – Whether for personal or professional use, Lexar ensures that its customers can store their valuable data with peace of mind, reducing the risks of cyber threats and unauthorized access. Energy-Efficient and Sustainable Solutions – By focusing on reducing power consumption, especially in mobile devices and data centers, Lexar is contributing to the growing demand for eco-friendly storage options. Scalability and Future-Proofing – With a range of storage capacities and solutions, Lexar offers flexibility for both individuals and businesses, ensuring long-term value and adaptability in a rapidly changing digital landscape. Reliable Brand with Over Two Decades of Expertise – Lexar ensures that customers receive high-quality, durable products that they can depend on for both personal and professional use,” elaborates Mr. Fissal Oubida of Lexar.

HDDs and SSDs Serve Different Purposes in the Storage Space

The SSDs are rapidly replacing the HDDs in consumer PCs and gaming devices where speed, efficiency, latency and compactness are crucial. HDDs, on the other hand, hold relevance where cost-per-gigabyte is a critical factor in the applications where large storage is the norm such as archival storage, cold data backups for example in surveillance, enterprise backup or NAS systems.

Mr. Rajesh Gupta of Micron Technology opines, “Compared to HDDs, the SSDs have several advantages such as higher performance, lower latency, lower power consumption, lightweight, higher reliability (as there are no moving parts) etc. The HDDS would be relevant in this 16TB or higher category only till the adoption of 60TB or higher capacity SSDs catches on. SSDs have almost replaced HDDs in the consumer and client segments and more so in 1TB or less capacities. In the enterprises, the relevance of HDDs is primarily limited to archival and cold storage which need very high capacities thus needing cost-effectiveness of importance.”

“While SSDs are becoming the go-to choice for speed and efficiency, HDDs still have their place, especially when it comes to cost-effective solutions for massive data storage. Applications like archival systems or surveillance setups require large capacities, making HDDs a practical and economical choice,” state Mr. Charles Wei and Mr. Ravvi Dhyani of ADATA.

Mr. Rajesh Khurana of Biwin explains, “The SSDs continue to gain traction due to their speed, efficiency and compact form factor. HDDs, on the other hand, hold relevance in areas where cost-per-gigabyte is a critical factor in the applications which require large-scale archival storage or cold data backups for example surveillance, enterprise backup or NAS systems. With SSD becoming price-competitive, the shift toward SSDs is accelerating across consumer and enterprise segments. Biwin addresses this evolving situation with a diversified portfolio that includes high-capacity SSDs for mass consumers and hardened solutions for industrial and embedded applications. Our R&D-led roadmap is aligned with the transition to SSDs, especially in AI, gaming, and edge computing applications.”

“Although SSDs are becoming more popular due to their superior performance and are the first choice for new gaming builds, HDDs still remain relevant in certain use cases, primarily in scenarios where higher capacities at lower cost are prioritized. However, in client devices, SSDs are poised to fully replace HDDs, as they provide higher speeds, smaller form factors, and lower power consumption,” unravels Mr. M.A. Mannan of Corsair.

Mr. Sameer Bhatia of Seagate Technology explains, “HDDs continue to play a vital role, particularly in large-scale, cost-sensitive and sustainable data storage solutions. Consider the following advantages: HDDs have maintained a >6:1 price per TB advantage over SSDs; have 9x better CapEx efficiency than NAND industry for exabyte-scale production; consume 4x less operating power and have 10x lower embodied carbon per TB vs SSDs. HDDs remain indispensable in AI storage clusters owing to their scalability, cost-efficiency and sustainability. According to industry reports, HDDs store 90% of exabytes in the world’s largest data centres. Additionally, 90% of enterprise exabyte workloads such as AI data retention, analytics, and backup require high capacity but relatively moderate data processing times. HDDs offer a significant cost-per-terabyte advantage by over 25% comparing 10TB with Seagate 30TB Mozaic drive, providing the best TCO for the vast majority of cloud workloads.”

“Users prefer SSDs for high-speed applications, and HDDs for data-heavy storage like in surveillance systems, backup servers, archival storage, and applications where high capacity at lower costs is crucial,” briefs Mr. Yogesh Agrawal of Consistent.

Mr. Fissal Oubida of Lexar contends, “SSDs with no moving parts offer faster data access and transfer speeds, making them ideal for applications such as gaming, content creation, and running operating systems. As the demand for high-performance storage grows, Lexar’s cutting-edge SSD solutions are perfectly positioned to support the growing demands of digital transformation, cloud computing, and AI-driven applications. Our high-performance SSDs are designed to offer the best combination of speed, capacity, and reliability, empowering users to maximize productivity and performance in today’s fast-paced digital world.”

How the AI, ML and other Trends are Reshaping the Storage Space!

Usually AI and ML applications demand high speed memory and in such situations SSDs come handy. In this section, we read the opinions of industry leaders on how the storage demands by AI and ML applications are impacting the storage solution design and development.

Mr. Rajesh Gupta of Micron Technology reveals, “Today, the consumers need faster, lighter devices that last long on battery and need to multitask as new user profiles are being continuously created. Since a laptop or desktop usually runs on single drive and the workload requirements are increasing each day, Gen 5 NVMe SSDs and DDR5 6400 or the latest speed grade SSDs are essential to stay in the game. On the datacenter side, customers require highest capacity SSDs with best possible performance & endurance but still providing best value. The customers don’t want to get stuck with multiple SKUs for multiple types of workloads, which is why a new segment of 30TB or higher capacity TLC SSDs is being created to serve the next gen requirements. The Gen AI training and inferencing and next gen workloads require highest capacity, highest performance in most energy efficient way possible to achieve much more in shortest time possible which is why Gen 5 Enterprise class NVMe SSDs lie Micron 9550 are being used for training models while for data lakes large capacity 30/60TB TLC NVMe Gen 5 SSDs like Micron 6550 are being used to balance scale with performance/endurance requirements in power efficient manner.”

“The digital storage landscape is continuously evolving. We’ve seen trends like the rise of NVMe SSDs, advancements in 3D NAND technology, and businesses adopting edge computing. AI is playing a transformative role by streamlining storage management, predicting hardware failures, and enabling faster data access, which helps both businesses and individuals work more efficiently,” cites Mr. Charles Wei and Mr. Ravvi Dhyani of ADATA.

Mr. Rajesh Khurana of Biwin puts forth, “With key trends such as PCIe 5.0 adoption, AI-driven caching algorithms, energy-efficient storage solutions, the demand for compact yet high-performance devices is growing. AI is playing a significant role in shaping the storage ecosystem—right from smart data management and tiered storage allocation to predictive failure analytics and real-time optimization of SSD performance. With AI workloads becoming more storage-intensive, there’s a growing need for high-speed, low-latency storage that can keep up with real-time data processing. Biwin is committed to cater to these demands with AI-ready SSDs and memory modules tailored for AI, ML (Machine Learning) and edge computing environments.”

“The digital storage market is currently being driven by higher-capacity SSDs, PCIe Gen 4 and Gen 5 NVMe drives, portable high-speed external storage, and energy-efficient solutions. AI and ML are increasingly influencing the segment, not just in terms of managing and analyzing storage usage patterns, but also in predictive failure analysis, data optimization, and self-healing storage systems. Additionally, AI-driven workloads demand ultra-fast, low-latency data access, which is pushing innovation in storage architecture. At Consistent, we are closely tracking these shifts and aligning our product roadmap accordingly,” posits Mr. Yogesh Agrawal of Consistent.

Mr. M.A. Mannan of Corsair clarifies, “The digital storage market is seeing advancements in interface speeds, with PCIe 6.0 under development and USB4 beginning to appear in consumer solutions. These advancements will continue to drive faster data transfer speeds for both internal and external storage solutions. Additionally, AI is playing a pivotal role in driving the demand for more storage, especially as data needs continue to grow, particularly in AI-driven workflows and applications.”

Mr. Fissal Oubida of Lexar contends, “Several key trends are driving the development of storage solutions: Data Storage for AI and Big Data – The rise of AI and ML is driving the need for specialized storage systems that can manage vast amounts of unstructured data, including text, images, and videos. High-Capacity Storage Solutions – To accommodate the increasing data requirements, especially in cloud computing and data centers, high-capacity storage technologies are gaining prominence. Technologies such as Heat-Assisted Magnetic Recording (HAMR) allow HDDs to store more data at a lower cost. Green and Sustainable Storage Solutions – With rising environmental concerns, there is a significant push towards sustainable storage solutions. Data centers are focusing on improving energy efficiency by adopting renewable energy sources, optimizing cooling systems, and utilizing energy-efficient hardware.”

“AI-driven storage solutions enable faster detection of unusual activities, ensuring better protection against cyber threats such as ransomware. With its ability to analyze vast amounts of data, AI helps prevent data breaches and unauthorized access, adding an extra layer of security to storage systems. AI also automates routine storage tasks such as backup scheduling and data migration, boosting operational efficiency and reducing manual intervention. As AI applications generate large volumes of data, storage systems are evolving to handle these new demands, offering higher speed and scalability to make storage more responsive and adaptive to the growing needs of AI-driven workloads,” expresses Mr. Fissal Oubida of Lexar.

Mr. Sameer Bhatia of Seagate Technology expresses, “Key trends shaping the digital storage landscape include: AI and areal density advancement – The rise of AI and ML is driving demand for specialised storage solutions capable of handling large-scale datasets, particularly unstructured data such as text, images, videos and logs. Nearly two-thirds of companies using cloud as their primary storage medium expect their cloud storage needs to more than double within the next three years. As AI applications become more data-intensive, storage has emerged as the second most critical components of AI infrastructure, just after security. Seagate has been leveraging AI to support predictive equipment maintenance and malfunction analysis within our manufacturing facilities, helping prevent production downtime before it happens. In the cybersecurity space, AI enables intelligent threat detection by identifying anomalies access patterns, uncovering ransomware activity and flagging insider threats – empowering organisations with a more proactive and resilient approach to data protection. Seagate offers sustainable and energy-efficient storage solutions – As data centres scale to meet growing data and AI demands, their energy consumption is surging – making sustainability a business imperative.”

Supply Channel Structure and Partner Education and Motivation!

The efficiency of the supply channel ant the motivation and education of channel partners play a key role in the success of any brand.

Mr. Rajesh Gupta of Micron Technology states, “Micron’s business in India is driven via distribution organized into two broad categories: industrial channel and commercial channel. Micron is a leading brand for consumer-focused memory and storage products, including SSDs and DRAM branded as ‘Crucial’ by Micron. For the ‘Crucial’ branded consumer products, we have built a large network of resellers, VARs and system integrators across all four regions covering multiple cities in India. Resellers, VARs and SIs are doing a commendable job of making the Micron & Crucial branded memory, SSD and storage products widely available through retail outlets and e-commerce markets. Micron’s Industrial segment distribution is focused on Industrial Electronics, Automotive sector, Networking, Surveillance, and a wide variety of embedded segments covering ODMs, EMS and IDHs throughout India. Micron has an exhaustive Industrial distribution network covering all these segments across India. Micron channel structure is designed to ensure efficiency and effectiveness in delivering our products to the market. Training the channel partners and motivating them is an essential and critical element of Micron’s channel management philosophy. To train and motivate our channel partners, we implement comprehensive programs and activities through-out the year in a consistent manner. We provide our partners with extensive support and resources, including marketing materials, sales tools, and technical assistance. Micron has a robust post-sales RMA support network across 40 plus cities offering RMA center and courier-based services to help improve end customer satisfaction. We maintain regular communication with our partners through newsletters, webinars, and meetings. By implementing these strategies, we aim to build strong, long-lasting relationships with our channel partners, ensuring mutual success and growth.”

“Our supply chain is designed to cover a wide market; supported by authorized distributors and resellers. We believe in empowering our channel partners with knowledge and incentives – they’re crucial to our success. Regular training sessions and reward programs help keep our partners motivated and ensure they’re equipped to serve customers effectively,” brief Mr. Charles Wei and Mr. Ravvi Dhyani of ADATA.

Mr. Rajesh Khurana of Biwin clarifies, “Biwin has a well-established channel network in India thru its distributers. For Acer and Lenovo range of products, we reach out to the consumers thru our distributor – Fortune Marketing. For Predator gaming series, we work with KBC Computech to reach out to a wide network of gaming solutions resellers and integrators. We have introduced Biwin consumer branded flash-based products along with the distribution partners including RJM Sanghvi Computers – for West India, King Technology – for north India and Petralene Products Pvt Ltd – for South India regions. We are also engaged in enhancing our collaborations with SIs and e-commerce platforms. We regularly share roadmaps and conduct regular training sessions that focus on our latest technological product advancements.”

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal of Consistent details, “Consistent has built a robust and trusted channel network that spans across distribution, dealership, and retail levels. We have over 20+ branch offices and a growing network of partners, resellers, and system integrators across India. We regularly organize partner meets, product training sessions, and incentive programs to keep our channel informed and motivated. We also provide them with strong pre-sales and post-sales support, marketing collateral and technical resources to help them succeed in a competitive market.”

“We have the right partners in place, with national distributors Supertron Electronics and Acro Engineering, to deliver strong results and expand our reach across India through a network of distributors, resellers, and retailers to the end-users. We also offer our products on Amazon for end customers to facilitate availability across India. We employ various strategies to educate and motivate channel partners, such as providing training materials, marketing resources, promotional support, and co-branded campaigns to help partners. Corsair website is also a source of abundant information for our partners as well as end customers,” cites Mr. M.A. Mannan of Corsair.

Mr. Fissal Oubida of Lexar divulges, “Lexar’s growing market presence is strongly supported by close collaboration with channel partners and a focus on customer trust. The current strategy emphasizes dynamic digital campaigns to engage both end consumers and partners, ensuring consistent communication and product awareness. Efforts have also been enhanced to educate customers in India on the importance of using genuine Lexar products sourced through authorized distributors. Additionally, plans are underway to establish localized customer support in Tier 1 and 2 cities reinforced by reliable after-sales-service and long-term customer satisfaction.”

“Seagate’s supply channel structure is strategically designed to foster profitable, sustainable partnerships by providing the tools, resources and support needed to maximize ROI. To educate and motivate channel partners, Seagate emphasizes continuous learning and engagement. The Seagate SkyHawk Partner App is a great example, facilitating real-time communication and providing partners with instant access to essential information like storage requirements, investment calculators and online warranty service bookings. We continuously refine our partner strategies using key performance indicators, such as partner engagement in training sessions and events, sales performance and network growth, ensuring mutual success for Seagate and our partners,” confides Mr. Sameer Bhatia of Seagate Technology.

Future Plans

Mr. Rajesh Gupta of Micron Technology concludes, “For the remaining part of 2025 and 2026, our focus is to help drive several new technology adoptions in our market such as Gen 5 NVMe SSDs, DDR5, a new range of new Gaming storage products and portable SSDs. In addition, stay tuned when we launch advanced versions Gen 5 NVMe SSDs that are better than our record-breaking existing Gen 5 NVMe SSDs, like T705 was built on the legacy of T700. Over the next 3 years we will equip the relevant channel partners with AI-based opportunities. Micron plans to grow the opportunities in the smallest form factor category in NVMe SSDs with Gen 4 M.2 22×30 form factor being launched for the first time to cater to handheld consoles/tablets /ultra slim laptops etc. Micron also plans to focus on the highest density market in the data center with Micron 6550 ION 30/60TB TLC Gen 5 NVMe SSDs, while still giving the flexibility to deploy for workloads demanding high performance/ endurance. Micron plans to leverage leading monolithic 96/128GB RDIMMs that allow users to have 16% lower latency, highest capacity, 28% faster performance for AI workloads while still offering lowest TCO as it is >24% energy efficient and is based on simplest monolithic design (1 beta process node technology) when compared to 3DS offerings by other industry players. Micron also plans to expand the adoption of next gen technologies like HBM3e, LPDRAM, MRDIMMs & CXL etc in Datacenter.”

“Looking ahead, we’re planning some exciting developments. From launching Gen5 SSDs and AI-focused memory solutions to introducing new gaming peripherals, we aim to keep pushing boundaries. We also want to reach more customers by expanding PAN India. Coupled with strategic collaborations, we’re determined to grow our presence and bring cutting-edge solutions to more people,” put forward Mr. Charles Wei and Mr. Ravvi Dhyani of ADATA.

Mr. Rajesh Khurana Biwin Storage Technology reveals, “Biwin is also actively expanding footprints in more technological sectors including IC design, advanced packaging and testing, and chip testing equipment R&D. Its storage products are now widely used in information technology fields such as mobile smart terminals, PCs, industrial terminals, data centers, intelligent vehicles, and mobile storage. In 2025, we are onboarding more regional distributors and retail partners to strengthen our channel ecosystem pan-India.”

“We are aiming for aggressive growth in 2025–26. Our focus will be on expanding our market share in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, strengthening our e-commerce footprint, and launching next-gen storage solutions including higher-capacity SSDs, encrypted drives, and enterprise-grade storage options. We are also exploring exports to select international markets. On the revenue front, we’re targeting double-digit growth, driven by both product innovation and deeper market penetration. Our goal is to make Consistent the most trusted Indian brand in the digital storage space—one that stands for performance, reliability, and value,” explains Mr. Yogesh Agrawal of Consistent.

Mr. Fissal Oubida of Lexar divulges, briefs, “Lexar is focused on deepening its footprint across high-growth markets, with a special emphasis on India and other emerging regions. Strategic partnerships with leading distributors and retailers will continue to play a key role in expanding availability and accessibility. The product roadmap for 2025–26 includes the introduction of high-performance storage solutions tailored for professional creators, gamers, and data-intensive users. Innovation will remain central, with a focus on speed, durability, and compatibility across evolving tech ecosystems. Alongside this, efforts will be directed toward strengthening brand presence through targeted marketing, channel engagement, and customer education initiatives—all contributing to sustained revenue growth and enhanced market share.”

“Seagate aims to further expand our global presence by focusing on high-growth markets, particularly in regions like India, where AI adoption and data demands are accelerating. With India’s growing digital economy and a surge in AI-driven applications, Seagate plans to build strategic partnerships, enhance our distributions networks and localize offerings to cater to the unique needs of emerging markets. As more organisations embrace AI and data-driven solutions, Mozaic 3+ platform has become a key enabler, helping businesses address both current and future data storage demands. Seagate remained committed to advancing breakthrough HAMR technology and advancing innovation in areal density to deliver higher capacity per disk, improving data reliability and performance, and minimizing environmental impact – ultimately empowering enterprise to drive innovation and achieve long-term success in the AI era,” discloses Mr. Sameer Bhatia of Seagate Technology.

Mr. M.A. Mannan of Corsair quotes, “With new launches like USB4 and new high performance PCIe 5.0 solutions, 2025-26 looks exciting for Corsair.”

Conclusion

Corporates across industries, like retail, banking, healthcare, and entertainment, are extensively moving their operations to digital platforms, leveraging cutting-edge technologies to drive efficiency, customer interactions, and decision-making. This has resulted in rapid growth in demand for storage solutions. e speedy rise of digitalization across sectors in India has brought about an unprecedented explosion of data creation. Consumers updating their PCs to SSDs at a rapid rate due to the speed their offer. On the other hand, gaming devices and most AI applications which need high speed and low latency also demand SSDs. HDDs are still relevant where high volumes of data have to stored at economical prices such as archival storage, cold data backups for example in surveillance, enterprise backup or NAS systems. In future, we can expect much more advanced data storage systems at more economical prices.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Data Storage

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 233