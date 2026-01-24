Indalio Redefines Ergonomic Workspaces with Made-in-India Innovation, Precision Manufacturing, and Smart Monitor Arm Solutions

- Advertisement -

Indalio is India’s trusted manufacturer of premium ergonomic workspace solutions, offering precision-engineered monitor arms and cable management systems designed for comfort, productivity, and clean setups.

During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Ms. Namanpreet Kaur, Business Development Manager, and Mr. Jaspreet Singh, Business Head of Indalio, share insights on their trending monitor arms, patented innovations, manufacturing strength in Ludhiana, and future expansion plans.

Please introduce Indalio and share your company’s core focus.

Indalio is focused on developing innovative and practical workspace solutions that improve comfort, productivity, and desk aesthetics. Currently, our most trending product category is monitor arms, including single monitor arms and dual monitor arms, along with a useful accessory product—our cable organizer. All these products are manufactured in Ludhiana, where we have our own dedicated manufacturing unit.

Which are the key products Indalio is currently offering?

At present, we offer three key products in our range. Our Single Monitor Arm is designed for smooth movement, flexibility, and ergonomic comfort. The Dual Monitor Arm is ideal for users who want two monitors mounted side-by-side on the same table for better productivity. Along with this, our Cable Organizer helps manage cables neatly for a cleaner, professional workspace.

What makes Indalio monitor arms a necessity in today’s work culture?

Today people spend long hours working at desks. A normal monitor stand keeps the screen fixed at one position, which can force users to sit in an uncomfortable posture—some lean forward, some sit too far back, and many develop neck or back strain over time. With a monitor arm, the screen becomes completely adjustable. You can position it according to your comfort, which improves posture and makes daily work smoother. That is why monitor arms are now becoming a workplace necessity.

What movement and adjustment features do Indalio arms offer?

Our monitor arms provide full flexibility. You can tilt the monitor, rotate it, and even shift between portrait and landscape mode based on requirement. Users can move the monitor in different directions and adjust height and angle smoothly. It is a 360-degree movable design, which makes it suitable for different types of users and desk setups.

What unique mechanism or innovation exists in Indalio monitor arms?

We have introduced a very useful innovation in movement control. Our monitor arm provides 360-degree rotation, along with plus 180 degrees and minus 180 degrees adjustment. There is a knob below the mechanism—if the user tightens the screw by around 2.5 mm, the arm’s movement becomes restricted to 180 degrees only. This feature is highly beneficial for safety and convenience, especially when the setup is close to walls and users want controlled movement.

Can you explain your cable organizer and its benefits?

Our cable organizer is designed to keep desk cables clean and properly mounted. People often face messy cable problems on tables, which affects both safety and appearance. With our cable organizer, users can mount all cables neatly and use them easily. It is also detachable, and we provide blocks that make it easy to assemble. The height can be adjusted according to desk requirements, which makes the product very user-friendly and practical.

Are Indalio products patented, and why is it important?

These products are based on our own design and innovation. We have already filed for patent, and we are currently waiting for the final confirmation from the government. This step is important because it strengthens our product originality and highlights Indalio’s commitment to creating unique, Made-in-India solutions.

What is your pricing strategy for the Indian market?

Our pricing is very economical. Since we are manufacturers, we aim to provide the best value to customers. We also focus on bulk manufacturing, which helps us maintain competitive pricing while delivering quality products.

What kind of distribution network are you planning for Indalio?

We are open to working with distributors across India, based on mutual terms and growth potential. We also offer territory rights, meaning if a distributor is finalized for a particular city, we will not sell our products to anyone else in that territory. This builds strong trust and long-term partnership for the distributors.

What warranty and product durability assurance does Indalio provide?

We provide a strong service promise with a 2-year complete warranty. If any defect occurs within two years, we replace it. Additionally, our monitor arm mechanism has been tested in a lab and is certified to handle 25,000 up-and-down movements without any issue. We also have the official 25,000 cycles lab test certificate, which assures customers about the durability and performance of our product.

