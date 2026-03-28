Indalio Drives Make-in-India Ergonomic Innovation with Advanced Monitor Arms Enhancing Comfort, Productivity, and Modern Workspace Efficiency

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Indalio is a leading Indian manufacturer of ergonomic workspace solutions, delivering precision-engineered monitor arms and cable management systems that enhance comfort, productivity, and organized setups. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Ms. Namanpreet Kaur, Business Development Manager, Indalio, shares insights on Make-in-India monitor arms, innovation, and ergonomic workspace solutions.

Please tell us about Indalio and your core offerings.

At Indalio, we specialize in manufacturing high-quality monitor arms designed to enhance workplace ergonomics and efficiency. While many products in this category are imported from China, we take pride in offering a complete Made in India range, manufactured at our in-house facility in Ludhiana, Punjab. Our focus is on delivering durability, flexibility, and innovative designs tailored for modern workspaces.

What makes your monitor arms stand out in the market?

Our monitor arms are built with versatility and user comfort in mind. We offer a wide range of products, including single monitor arms that can move in any direction—vertical or horizontal—with full 360-degree rotation. This flexibility allows users to customize their setup according to their comfort, ultimately improving posture and productivity.

Please elaborate on your product range.

We have a diverse portfolio catering to various needs. Along with single monitor arms, we offer dual monitor arms for multi-screen setups and VESA mounts for laptops. One of our latest innovations is the ball mount monitor arm, which can be wall-mounted and offers excellent adaptability. These products are especially useful in corporate offices, gaming environments, and professional workstations.

How do your solutions contribute to better workplace ergonomics?

As rightly said, good posture starts with the right equipment setup. Our monitor arms are designed to reduce strain on the neck and back by allowing users to position their screens at optimal viewing angles. This not only enhances comfort but also boosts overall efficiency.

What response are you getting for your products from the Indian market?

We are receiving encouraging responses and expect strong support from dealers and partners. With increasing awareness around ergonomics and the push for Make in India products, we see significant growth potential for our solutions.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Indalio

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