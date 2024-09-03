Inauguration of Shree Mahalasa Narayani School by Hon. Shri. Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar

- Advertisement -

On the 28th of April 2024, Shree Mahalasa Narayani School marked a significant milestone with the inauguration of its new building. The ceremony was graced by the esteemed presence of Hon. Shri. Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Governor of the State of Bihar. The event was graced by notable attendees including Shri John Lee, former Chairman of D-Link Corp. Taiwan; Shri James Yang, former Director of D-Link Corp. Taiwan; and Shri Ray Chang, Chairman of Telebox, Taiwan. Shri Kamalaksha Rama Naik, the President of Shree Mahalasa Narayani Devalaya and Chairman of Shree Mahalasa Narayani Charitable Trust, hosted the event. He is also the Executive Chairman of SMARTLINK Holdings Limited and is the Founder of DIGISOL Systems.

The new school building stands as a testament to the dedication and vision of Mr. Ken Kao, a visionary whose legacy continues to inspire and shape the future. This establishment is not just a building but a beacon of hope and education, built on the loving memory of Mr. Kao, who played a pivotal role in nurturing dreams and aspirations. His contributions have left an indelible mark, and this school is a symbol of gratitude and reverence towards his remarkable legacy.

A Legacy of Vision and Dedication

Shree Mahalasa Narayani Charitable Trust and Shree Mahalasa Narayani Vidyaprasarak Mandal have always been committed to providing quality education and fostering holistic development in students. The new school building is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, designed to create an optimal learning environment that nurtures both academic and personal growth.

The inauguration ceremony was a celebration of community, education, and the enduring legacy of Mr. Ken Kao. The presence of such distinguished guests underscored the importance of the occasion and highlighted the collective effort to continue Mr. Kao’s vision of building dreams and shaping the future.

Honoring Mr. Ken Kao’s Legacy

Mr. Ken Kao’s dedication to education and his visionary approach have been instrumental in shaping the ethos of Shree Mahalasa Narayani School. The school’s mission is to continue this legacy by providing students with the tools and opportunities they need to achieve their full potential. Mr. Ken Kao’s life, from 1st June 1950 to 2nd April 2008, was marked by his profound impact on many lives. Though he departed too soon, his spirit and vision continue to live on through the foundation and its initiatives. The Shree Mahalasa Narayani School, built in his memory, aims to embody his ideals and inspire future generations.

Conclusion

The inauguration of Shree Mahalasa Narayani School’s new building is a significant step towards realizing the vision of providing high-quality education to the community. It stands as a tribute to Mr. Ken Kao’s enduring legacy and serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for future generations. The Shree Mahalasa Narayani Charitable Trust and Shree Mahalasa Narayani Vidyaprasarak Mandal remain committed to upholding the values and vision that Mr. Kao championed, ensuring that his spirit continues to shine brightly through every student who walks through these doors.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Mahalasa Narayani School

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 167