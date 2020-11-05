The Two New Routers from D-Link: DIR-X1560 – EXO AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 & COVR-1100 – COVR AC1200 Dual-Band

In the current scenario Work From Home (WFH) & Study From Home (SFH), along with mass adoption of smart devices and simultaneous bandwidth heavy activities like 4K/8K streaming, have become the new normal. The D-Link’s DIR-X1560 – EXO AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 & COVR-1100 – COVR AC1200 Dual-Band are specifically designed to meet your latest networking needs.

D-Link DIR-X1560 – EXO AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Router

Wi-Fi 6 or AX Wi-Fi is the latest IEEE 802.11 standard which not only delivers greater speed and capacity, but also reduces network congestion and improves device battery life, perfect for the multi-device home. The Wi-Fi 6 is engineered to perfectly meet the demands of the modern-day work/ study from home activities. DIR-X1560 is the first in new series of Wi-Fi 6 routers from the house of D-Link. EXO AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Router DIR-X1560 supports Dual-band Wi-Fi with up to 4 simultaneous streams, making 4K streaming, gaming or video chatting a breeze. Further one can expect 4x boost in bandwidth capacity that is perfect for smart homes filled with bandwidth hungry IoT devices. Its features include: Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) technology provides faster speeds, greater capacity and less network congestion; Next-gen speeds up to 1.5 Gbps (1200 Mbps on the 5 GHz band and 300 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz band); Dual-band Wi-Fi with up to 4 simultaneous streams makes 4K streaming, gaming or video chatting a breeze; OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology communicate more data to more devices while simultaneously reducing latency; 4 Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports and 1 Gigabit Ethernet WAN port provide optional wired connectivity;

D-Link COVR-1100 – COVR AC1200 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi Router

The COVR-1100 – COVR AC1200 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi Router works as a standalone router or add-on for existing COVR-1102 and COVR-1103 systems. Its features include: High speed AC1200 Dual-Band Wi-Fi; Wi-Fi CERTIFIED EasyMesh for more flexibility; Wi-Fi CERTIFIED WPA3 encryption; Covers up to 2,000 sq. ft (185 sqm) with high-speed Wi-Fi; Add COVR-1100 units to expand your mesh Wi-Fi network as you wish; Profile-based Parental Control for setting boundaries online; Super simple set-up with the D-Link Wi-Fi App; Works with the Google Assistant and Alexa; Quick VPN lets you easily connect to a remote network; Quality of Service (QoS) prioritizes network traffic to minimize the impact of busy bandwidth; Triple Play VLAN allows ISPs to provide multiple services with one router; Bridge Mode allows COVR to be used with other routers in the event you must keep your original ISPs’ router; IPv6 Dual-Stack Lite and IPv6 6rd for ease of use on IPv4 and IPv6 equipment.