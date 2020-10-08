Aiming at optimizing user experience for Indian customers, Pantum launched a social media campaign on the Pantum India Facebook page inviting Indian users to list out their three most beloved features of Pantum M6502NW laser printer and M7102DW multi-function laser printer (MFP). Over 2000 platform users shared and engaged with the post within weeks. Here is the round-up of their opinions about which features have made these two printers the ideal printing solutions for enterprise and home office setups:

M6502NW– A Compact Three-In-One Printer Suitable For Small Business and Homes

With Pantum one-step driver installation, users can enjoy the simplest way to instantly set up and connect the printer to a computer with just one click. For the fans of Pantum M6502NW laser printer, the versatile connectivity and streamlined setup steps have made it a great working companion in both business and home scenarios. It features intelligent connection mode which enables users to automatically identify the nearby printers via Pantum App. Users can also connect the printer to multiple computers through Wi-Fi or network.

Coming at a cost-effective price, Pantum M6502NW’s powerful functionality packed in a compact design takes its place as the second most favourite feature cited by its users. Capable of scanning, photocopying and printing, the affordable three-in-one laser printer is designed to maximize productivity for the start-up and home office while offering a more space-saving printing solution.

The high-performance and efficiency of Pantum M6502NW have also opened up more possibilities for the users who have to work from home. With a monthly volume of up to 2000 pages and the rate of 22 pages per minute, the printer is more than capable of handling heavy loads.



M7102DW– A Perfect Budget MFP Printer That Corporate Users Are Looking For

For corporate users who are looking for a budget MFP with maximum features, the Pantum M7102DW is an unmissable choice. This all-in-one printer sports a clean and professional look and operates without noise and heating problem. But the most mentioned feature that has made this device hard to beat as an MFP printer at this price point is automatic duplex printing, also known as double-siding printing, an ideal function for the companies that wish to keep the operational costs down.

For businesses demanding high-productivity and fast workflow, printers equipped with incredible print speed and convenient operation are highly sought-after, and M7102DW has made its reputation among users for these two features. The MFP printer comes with an Automatic Document Feeder (ADF) that can scan up to 24 A4 pages / minute and copies 33 pages / min, meeting the daily printing need of medium and large enterprises.

“Due to COVID-19, we have seen a drastic shift to remote working, and the technology remains a critical assistant helping people adapt to this challenge. Through this campaign, we are very glad to know that our Indian users feel that Pantum’s technology continues to make a difference for them while working remotely. We are striving to create more powerful and affordable printing solutions to enable users to easily set up their working and learning space,” said Mr Abhra Das, Pantum India Sales Head.