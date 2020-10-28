Pantum P2500 Series Monochrome Laser Printer is Simply Smart

Print high quality documents on-the-go with the compact printer that is easy-to-use and easy-to-carry. You can enjoy high connectivity, space saving and budget-friendly features from this mini printer and for SMBs, home users and office professionals, it is an ideal printer rely on.

Features, Advantages and Benefits: Compact size, saves space; easy to put anywhere at home or office; Easy installation – one step installation, easy-to-install on your own; Fast print speed – 22ppm (A4), 23ppm (Letter), it accelerates your work efficiency; Convenient to print from mobile phone and Wi-Fi connectivity; low paper jam rate with duty cycle up to 15,000 pages per month; High resolution of 1200×1200 dpi black & white printing quality; First printout time is less than 7.8s; USB connection to your computer with one step installation;

Specs: Device color: Black; Weight: 5 kg 700 g; Height: 17.8 cms; Width: 22 cms; Length: 33.7 cms; RAM size: 128 MB; Voltage: 220 V; Wattage: 370.

Included components: Printer x 1/ starter cartridge x 1 / USB interface cable x 1 / Power cord x 1 / CD-ROM x 1 / Quick setup guide x 1/APP user guidex1（only for wi-fi).