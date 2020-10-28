Foxin FMST-18400 TERMINATOR Multimedia Tower Speakers are aesthetically designed with an overall glossy finish that gives an accentuating style. Besides, the speakers have multi-connectivity options like wireless streaming Bluetooth & there is an array of options like USB/SD card music player in MP3 file format to choose from. The speaker also comes with a built-in uninterrupted digital FM so you can switch up to the FM stations.

Additionally, the powerful (120X2=240 W) RMS output generates loud crystal clear audio. A set of 3-inch full-range drivers for Satellites, an 8-inch bass driver for Subwoofer provides an enhanced punch of bass with high decibels. The specifications include:

Powerful Thumping Bass: 240 Watt of power delivers richer sound, makes it ideal for bass lovers.

Works with any Bluetooth-enabled Device: The advanced wireless technology allows an easy and reliable connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can enjoy specially curated playlists from smartphone, tablet or laptop.

Multiple Input Options: Supports a variety of input sources including AUX-in, USB, FM, and SD cards to connect audio devices such as MP3 player, Smartphone, Laptop, Desktop, etc. directly to the speaker.

Volume/Bass Control Knob: The control knob lets you adjust the volume and bass level in an audio stream.

Wireless Karaoke Microphones: Portable Wireless Microphones allow you to sing along to your favorite song and record your voice anywhere.

Remote Controlled: With the help of the remote control, you can change tracks, adjust volume, and control the system at your convenience.