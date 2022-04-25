IMTMA FEdream Women Empowerment Initiative Marks a New Beginning

- Advertisement -

The certification programme of the first batch of all women engineers who underwent an eight weeks training, was held on 22 April 2022 at Indian Machine Tool Manufacturers’ Association (IMTMA) Technology Centre in Bengaluru.

The training programme was a first of its kind where 23 candidates, all of them women engineers, underwent training from 21 February to 21 April 2022, on Design and Manufacturing of Special Purpose Machine at IMTMA.

The budding engineers from various regions of India attended the training as part of a joint initiative of IMTMA and FEdream, a non-profit organization that sends underprivileged girls in India to college.

Rajendra Rajamane, Vice President, IMTMA

“Today, you all are ready to break the all-men barrier in machine tool industry. Be clear in your objective and what you want to achieve. It is not difficult to achieve your goals if you are strong,” said Rajendra Rajamane, Vice President, IMTMA at the valedictory function.

The course was designed to make the women engineers an asset to any company by inculcating in them skills which would enable them to manage the challenges of working in manufacturing industries.

Manisha Kannur, Executive Director, ACE Designers

“The Indian manufacturing industry is poised for growth and this program will hopefully show way for more women to take up jobs in this industry,” said Manisha Kannur, Executive Director, ACE Designers.

As part of the training process, in addition to imparting design and manufacturing skills, candidates were taken through various activities such as soft skills, quiz completion, advisory talks from women entrepreneurs, tests, projects and group discussions to facilitate effective learning.

The valedictory function was attended by other Industry experts who shared their experiences. Nisha Lobo, Executive Committee Member, IMTMA and Managing Director, Alex Machine Tools and FE dream spoke about the next steps after training. Students who were presented with award certificates shared their experiences on the eight weeks training and about IMTMA Technology centre. According to them the two months course at IMTMA took them through a “transformation journey”. They gained not only technical but also soft skills, which helped in building their confidence to take up manufacturing as a career in core manufacturing industries.

