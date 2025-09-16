Illuminate Your Diwali with MSI’s Festive Technology Celebration

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

MSI, the innovative computing manufacturer in gaming, creator and business laptops, is bringing extra sparkle to this festive season with an exciting line-up of Diwali offers, alongside a remarkable expansion of its retail presence across India. With the Festival of Lights symbolizing new beginnings, prosperity, and joy, MSI is set to delight customers by combining exclusive festive benefits with greater accessibility to its cutting-edge laptops. From enticing offers across all MSI Brand Stores to a significant retail milestone and a new strategic partnership, this Diwali marks a moment of celebration not just for consumers, but also for MSI’s journey in India.

To mark the Festival of Lights, MSI is offering customers exclusive festive benefits across all 50 MSI Brand Stores nationwide. During this festive sale period, laptop buyers can avail an exclusive Warranty Extension Offer along with 50% off on an additional backpack, ensuring both enhanced peace of mind and premium protection for their new MSI laptops at an exceptional value.

Adding to the celebration, MSI has reached a significant milestone with the expansion of its retail footprint to 50 Laptop Brand Stores across India, making its cutting-edge products more accessible than ever. The brand has also announced a strategic partnership with Vijay Sales, further strengthening its presence and commitment to customers nationwide.

Mr. James Sung, NB Sales Director, MSI

Speaking on the Diwali celebration and retail expansion, Mr. James Sung, NB Sales Director, MSI said, ” The festive season in India is a time of new beginnings, prosperity and celebration & we see this as the perfect moment to mark MSI’s milestone of 50 Brand Stores nationwide. This achievement not only highlights our rapid retail expansion but also underlines India’s importance as a key growth market for MSI globally. By strengthening our footprint and welcoming Vijay Sales as a strategic partner, we are enhancing our omnichannel presence and ensuring that MSI’s performance-driven innovations are more accessible than ever. This expansion is not just about celebrating today, but about building a long-term foundation to deliver world-class computing experiences to India’s diverse and dynamic consumer base.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / MSI

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 165