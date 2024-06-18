Illuminarium enriches the visitor experience at Wynn Resort’s flagship property in Macau – Christie

- Advertisement -

Christie® is pleased to share that its 50,000 lumen Griffyn® 4K50-RGB pure laser projectors are delivering a stunningly immersive experience for visitors and guests at Illuminarium at Wynn Palace Cotai, Macau.

The luxury five-star hotel and resort, located in Macau’s city center, is home to exclusive shopping, ultra-fine dining, and as of January 2024, the newest Illuminarium location. The new experience builds on the Macau SAR Government’s diversified development strategy, a long-term plan to enrich the visitor experience through the development of non-gaming experiences. Illuminarium engages guests of all ages through cutting-edge visual, audio, and haptic technologies.

Mr. Alan Greenberg, CEO, Illuminarium Experiences.

Conceptualized only a year prior to opening, it was a short runway from ideation to reality.

“We were approached by the CEO of Wynn Resorts, and he really wanted to bring the finest immersive entertainment experience possible to Wynn Palace, which is their flagship property in Macau,” explains Mr. Alan Greenberg, CEO, Illuminarium Experiences.

“We had a whole team, including Christie, Rockwell Group, Electrosonic, Holoplot, and Legends project management, come to Macau to look at the space. We developed a technology fit and then we were off and running on construction.”

Part of the initial planning involved the selection of AV technology. “Wynn was looking for the best possible technology solution,” says Greenberg. In working closely with Christie’s Joe Conover and solutions architects, Illuminarium and Wynn Palace selected 29 Christie Griffyn 4K50-RGB pure laser projectors for the venue. The Griffyn 4K50-RGB is the smallest and lightest 50,000 lumen laser projector available today, and its pure laser illumination technology enables it to deliver richer, more highly saturated colors than laser phosphor projectors for exceptional experiences in large-venue applications.

Previous Illuminarium locations have primarily been built to suit, but the new experience was unique in this regard. “We had a very defined space that we had to deal with – we’re inside a major resort,” says Greenberg. “It provides a very expansive entertainment experience for guests at the Wynn Palace.”

Since opening, Illuminarium has been dazzling visitors with its initial opening show, “SPACE: A Journey to the Moon and Beyond” and now “WILD: An Immersive Safari Experience”, an interactive and multi-sensory experience that takes guests to the wild savanna. To ensure that the experience remains spectacular, Christie Professional Services provides 24/7 service and support for the complete AV system in Illuminarium.

Professional Services includes strategic locations worldwide and a comprehensive network of customer service engineers, project managers, and training and service technicians to rapidly dispatch the expertise, parts, and replacements required.

Mr. Joseph Conover, director, Live Events/Immersive Experiences, Christie

“Illuminarium at Wynn Palace is nothing short of spectacular,” says Mr. Joseph Conover, director, Live Events/Immersive Experiences, Christie. “It’s a true testament to the vision of Wynn Palace and Illuminarium to deliver a unique experience for guests and visitors to the resort. We’re grateful to have been given this opportunity to work with a talented group of people on this world-class project.”

“Illuminarium at Wynn Palace combines a high-quality environment with AV technology. It involved quick timelines, and new content – it was a big opportunity for Illuminarium and our technology partners,” says Greenberg. “We’re very proud to have been chosen by Wynn Resorts to bring Illuminarium to Macau.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Christie

