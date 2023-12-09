IIIT-Delhi inaugurates the 11th International Conference on Big Data and Artificial Intelligence on campus today

- Advertisement - -

The 11th International Conference on Big Data and Artificial Intelligence (BDA 2023) is being organized by Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi from 7th-9th December at its campus situated in Okhla.

BDA 2023 offers a global platform for scholars and business professionals to exchange their unique research findings, real-world insights, and ideas around AI and big data. Artificial intelligence, machine learning, storage models, data access, computing paradigms, analytics, information sharing and privacy, redesigning mining algorithms, and future research trends are among the topics that will be covered during these 3 days conference.

The inaugural day witnessed the esteemed keynote speakers, Professor Constantine Dovrolis from the School of Computer Science at Georgia Tech and Dr. Manish Gupta, Principal Applied Scientist at Microsoft Bing, providing valuable insights into the latest progress and developments in AI and big data. The conference program features esteemed people, including Dr. G. P. Samanta, secretary MoSPI; Prof. Ranjan Bose, Director IIIT-Delhi, who shared valuable insights into the latest progress and developments in AI and big data.

Other than keynote talks, the conference includes:

Invited talks by Prof. Chetan Arora, IIT Delhi; Dr. Balaji Krishnamurthi, Senior Principal Scientist and Senior Director, Media and Data Science Research Lab, Adobe Systems, Dr. Sameep Mehta, IBM Distinguished Engineer and Senior Manager. Data and AI Platforms. IBM Research AI, Mr. Ram Dayal Goyal, Founder – RNS Labs.

Panel discussion on “Risk and Opportunities in Contemporary AI Research and Practice” by Dr. G. P. Samanta, Secretary, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Govt. of India, Dr. Nitendra Rajput, Senior Vice President, AI Garage, Mastercard, Dr. Aanchal Goyal, Senior Research Scientist at IBM, Prof. Amit Dinda, AIIMS New Delhi, Prof. Lawrence Liang, School of Law, Governance and Citizenship, Ambedkar University Delhi, Prof. Anubha Gupta, IIIT Delhi, and Prof. Vasudha Bhatnagar, Delhi University.

Tutorials on Tweets Analysis for Emotion Prediction, Ideology Detection, Polarization, and Hate and Offensive Languages by Prof. Sanjay Madria (Missouri S&T), AI and Explainable AI in Health care: Recent Advancements, Use Cases and Future Opportunities by Dr. Mayuri Mehta (SCET, Surat)

A workshop organised by IHub Anubhuti IIIT-Delhi Foundation (https://ihub-anubhuti-iiitd.org/index.html) with a focus on Startup Enclave that includes Technical talks by leading industry and academic experts on Large Language Models, Computer Vision, Conversational AI, Mental Health, Computational Gastronomy, and more. A panel discussion with leaders and subject matter experts from Startups, Private Equity, academia, Industry Research, and Government will discuss the latest trends, challenges, opportunities, and policies in Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, specifically in the context of Indian society, business, consumers, and end users.

Research paper sessions to discuss recent developments related to Large Language models, Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare, Data Analytics for low-resource domains, AI Innovative applications.

Prof. Ranjan Bose, Director of IIIT-Delhi

Prof. Ranjan Bose, Director of IIIT-Delhi, expressed his enthusiasm for the conference, stating, “The 11th International Conference on Big Data and Artificial Intelligence at IIIT-Delhi marks a significant milestone in advancing the frontiers of AI and big data. It provides a unique platform for global experts and professionals to collaborate, share knowledge, and shape the future of these transformative technologies.“

General Chair, Prof. Vikram Goyal

Adding to this, the conference’s General Chair, Prof. Vikram Goyal, issued a message stating, “As the General Chair of BDA 2023, I am delighted to welcome participants from around the world to this exceptional gathering. Our conference aims to foster collaboration and facilitate the exchange of cutting-edge ideas in the dynamic fields of AI and big data. I look forward to the engaging discussions, insightful sessions, and networking opportunities that will shape the landscape of these transformative technologies.”

The conference will cover a diverse range of topics, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, storage models, data access, computing paradigms, analytics, information sharing and privacy, redesigning mining algorithms, and future research trends.

